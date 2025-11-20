NEET PG Counselling 2025: Notification Issued for Round 1 Allotment, Revised Seat Matrix Released

News

The Medical Counselling Committee will be announcing the NEET PG round 1 counselling 2025 seat allotment result on November 22, 2025. Choice filling window extended to November 21. Check the revised schedule, seat matrix details here.

Key Points NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result on November 22

Last date for candidates to enter choices as per the revised schedule is November 21

Seat matrix revised due to changes in DNB and Deemed University PG Seats

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1: The Medical Counselling Committee has issued a notification regarding the revised seat matrix and the schedule for NEET PG Round 1 counselling 2025. According to the official notification issued, the revised PG schedule has been uploaded on the MCC PG website, and candidates must check the updated schedule for round 1 counselling. The Medical Counselling Committee has also revised the seat matrix of Round 1 of PG Counselling 2025. According to the notification provided, the round 1 seat matrix has been revised in the larger interest of candidates after the removal of DNB seats and the addition of new seats sanctioned by the NMC in Deemed Universities. Candidates participating in the first round of seat allotment can check the revised schedule and seat matrix details here.

As per the official notification issued, 239 new PG seats of Deemed Universities newly sanctioned by NMC have been added in the seat matrix of NEET PG Round-1. Additionally, 235 PG DNB (186 government DNB seats and 49 Private DNB seats) seats have been withdrawn, as informed by the NBE. Considering this, the roster has been recast for government institutes offering DNB courses. It must, however, be noted that the roster for the All-India quota (MD/ MS) remains unchanged, and the remaining seats (MD/ MS and Deemed Universities) sanctioned by NMC will be added in the seat matrix during Round 2 of counselling. Candidates participating in the NEET PG round 1 counselling 2025 can check the revised schedule for the first seat allotment round below. NEET PG Counselling Round 1 Official Notification - Click Here

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Revised Schedule The choice filling window for the NEET PG round 1 counselling 2025 has been extended to November 21, 2025. Candidates can check the revised schedule here. Rectification of matrix by Deemed Universities 19th Nov., 2025 Choice Filling 20th & 21st Nov., 2025 (upto 12:00 Noon of 21st) Seat Processing FROM 02:00 P.M OF 21ST NOV., 2025 Result 22ND NOV., 2025 Reporting 23RD NOV., 2025 UPTO 1ST DEC., 2025 NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Revised Seat Matrix According to the notification shared by the Medical Counselling Committee, 239 PG seats have been newly sanctioned for Deemed Universities by the NMC, which has been added in the NEET PG Round-1 seat matrix. Also, 235 PG DNB seats (186 government DNB seats and 49 Private DNB seats) have been withdrawn by the NBE. Considering this, the roster has been recast for government institutes offering DNB courses.