The night sky has always had secrets, but few are as interesting as seeing thousands of leathery wings against a rising moon. In the first few months of 2026, both city dwellers and wildlife lovers have seen a lot more groups of bats. This has led many people to ask, "What do you call a group of bats?" This question isn't just for trivia enthusiasts; it's a way to learn about one of the most complex social structures in the animal kingdom. Bats live very social lives, from the clouds that block out the sun in Texas to the camps that are found in Australian suburbs. The terminology used for the group of bats as mammals reveals the high-energy nature of their existence. What is a Group of Bats Called? The most common and scientifically accepted term for a flock of bats is a colony. This word means bats that live together in a certain place, like a cave, a hollow tree, or even the rafters of an old building. Because bats are highly social, these colonies can range from a few dozen individuals to millions, as seen in the world-famous Bracken Cave.

However, the name changes based on the setting. If the bats are hanging together in a cluster to stay warm, they are sometimes called a cloud. In the case of fruit bats, which often hang in the open on tree branches, researchers at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute frequently use the term camp. Check Out - What is a Group of Rabbits Called? Why a Group of Bats is Called a Cauldron The term cauldron is specifically reserved for a group of bats seen flying together in a swirling, circular motion. This behavior usually occurs at the mouth of a cave as thousands of bats spiral upward to gain altitude before heading out to hunt. Historical linguistic sources, such as the Oxford English Dictionary, suggest that this term probably comes from how it looks like a bubbling, dark liquid in a boiling pot. It shows the chaotic but coordinated energy of a group of bats.

In 2025, high-speed drone footage of these cauldrons in Texas showed that this spiral flight is actually a complex traffic control system that keeps planes from crashing into each other in the air. Do You Know - What is a Group of Crows Called? Interesting Facts about Bats You Should Know Beyond their unique names, bats are currently at the center of major environmental breakthroughs in 2026. Here are five facts that show why these animals are important to our ecosystem: 1. New Species Discovery In mid-2025, a team of researchers in the Western Ghats identified a new subspecies of leaf-nosed bat, proving that we are still discovering members of the bat family. 2. Natural Pest Control A single colony of bats can eat millions of bugs in one night. This saves the world's farmers about $3.7 billion a year on pesticides.