School Assembly News Headlines Today (20 November): India - Afghanistan, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 and Other News in English

School Assembly News Headlines 20 November, 2025 - Daily engagement with essential School Assembly Headlines—spanning National, International, Sports, Business, Science, and Technology—is fundamental for students. This routine exposure to current events is key to cultivating responsible citizenship, sparking curiosity, and improving news literacy. By analyzing contemporary issues and developing personal perspectives, students enhance their critical thinking, grasp India's advancement and challenges, understand its global position, and are thus better prepared for informed decision-making in a constantly evolving world.

Business News Headlines for School Assembly

India re-elected to the Codex Executive Committee for the Asia region

Union Minister Piyush Goyal launches Trade Intelligence and Analytics Portal

Apple has added protection against theft and loss for devices covered under its AppleCare Plus insurance in India.

Thought of the Day

"Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts." - Winston Churchill

Meaning: This statement, "Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts," is a powerful lesson in resilience and perspective. The first clause, "Success is not final," serves as a vital reminder that achieving a goal is not a permanent destination; it is merely one milestone. Resting on past laurels can lead to stagnation, emphasizing that continuous effort and setting new challenges are necessary for ongoing growth. Conversely, "failure is not fatal" reframes setbacks not as an absolute end, but as temporary circumstances. Mistakes are simply opportunities to learn and adjust, rather than grounds for giving up entirely. The true essence of the quote lies in the final clause: "it is the courage to continue that counts." This highlights that the most valuable quality is not initial brilliance or avoiding errors, but the sheer tenacity—the inner strength—to pick oneself up after a fall, maintain effort after a triumph, and keep moving forward on the journey of life, regardless of the temporary status of success or failure.