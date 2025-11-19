School Assembly News Headlines Today (20 November): India - Afghanistan, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 and Other News in English

RRB NTPC Result 2025
School Assembly News Headlines 20 November, 2025 - This daily news briefing is designed for your school assembly, providing a clear and organized summary of key developments. It covers five main sections: National, International, Sports, Business, and Science & Technology. The briefing concludes with a motivating Thought of the Day. For a more detailed understanding of any topic, students can access the complete source articles.

School Assembly News Headlines 20 November, 2025 - Daily engagement with essential School Assembly Headlines—spanning National, International, Sports, Business, Science, and Technology—is fundamental for students. This routine exposure to current events is key to cultivating responsible citizenship, sparking curiosity, and improving news literacy. By analyzing contemporary issues and developing personal perspectives, students enhance their critical thinking, grasp India's advancement and challenges, understand its global position, and are thus better prepared for informed decision-making in a constantly evolving world.

National News Headlines for School Assembly 

  • Nitish Kumar to take oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for the 10th time.

  • PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate South India Natural Farming Summit 

  • Nagaland names Switzerland, Ireland as country partners for Hornbill Festival 2025

  • Telangana govt launches MeeSeva on WhatsApp for people to access govt-to-citizen services

  • Union Health Ministry launched the National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) (2025–29)

  • Delhi-NCR Residents Advised to Stay Indoors as Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’

International News Headlines for School Assembly  

  • WHO praises India for making significant progress in fight against TB

  • Afghanistan Minister Visits India to Boost Trade

  • WWF, Greenpeace urge countries to agree on roadmap to end, reverse deforestation by 2030

  • India’s iDEX Startup Wins Robotics Challenge at Dubai Airshow 2025

  • US confirms sale of advanced air defence missile system to Taiwan

  • US - Saudi Arabia sign agreements on civil nuclear energy

Sports News Headlines for School Assembly

  • Curacao become the smallest nation to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

  • India enters the semi-finals of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025

  • India wins gold in Mixed 10m Air Rifle at 2025 Deaflympics

Business News Headlines for School Assembly

  • India re-elected to the Codex Executive Committee for the Asia region

  • Union Minister Piyush Goyal launches Trade Intelligence and Analytics Portal 

  • Apple has added protection against theft and loss for devices covered under its AppleCare Plus insurance in India.

Thought of the Day

"Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts." - Winston Churchill

Meaning: This statement, "Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts," is a powerful lesson in resilience and perspective. The first clause, "Success is not final," serves as a vital reminder that achieving a goal is not a permanent destination; it is merely one milestone. Resting on past laurels can lead to stagnation, emphasizing that continuous effort and setting new challenges are necessary for ongoing growth. Conversely, "failure is not fatal" reframes setbacks not as an absolute end, but as temporary circumstances. Mistakes are simply opportunities to learn and adjust, rather than grounds for giving up entirely. The true essence of the quote lies in the final clause: "it is the courage to continue that counts." This highlights that the most valuable quality is not initial brilliance or avoiding errors, but the sheer tenacity—the inner strength—to pick oneself up after a fall, maintain effort after a triumph, and keep moving forward on the journey of life, regardless of the temporary status of success or failure.

