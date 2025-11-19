Haryana Board Class 10th Punjabi 2026: Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) releases model papers and marking scheme before the board exams. To give an idea to students of class 10th for the board exams. The board releases model papers for each subject in class 10th. In due time, students who are soon to be appearing for HBSE 10th board exams get time to get accustomed to the question paper, its structure and marking schemes.
This also offers an insight to students of what can be asked, which section takes how much time while solving the papers. These analyses help students perform better during exams. Especially for language-based papers, which may take much time to write and solve the long essay-type questions. So, if you are appearing for the HBSE class 10th board exams for the Punjabi paper, here you can find the PDF details for both the model paper and the marking scheme. Check the direct link to the PDF or follow the step-by-step guide shared here to check it on the official website of HBSE.
Also Check: Haryana Board HBSE Class 10 Model Papers & Marking Scheme 2026: Download Subject-wise PDF
Haryana Board Class 10th Punjabi Model Paper with Marking Scheme: Download PDF
Below you will find the model paper for class 10th Punjabi paper 2026. You can also download the Haryana board class 10th Punjabi model paper with the marking scheme from the direct links provided in the table:
To download the PDF files for the Haryana board Punjabi model paper 2026 and marking scheme, check out the links below:
How to download HBSE Punjabi Model Paper PDF?
To download the HBSE class 10th Punjabi model paper 2026, students can follow these steps to access the direct link to the PDF. They can also download PDFs directly from the links shared in the table below:
-
Search for the HBSE or Board of School Education, Haryana
-
Go to the main website
-
Look for the announcement and click on Academic
-
Select the Model papers and the Marking scheme section.
-
Click ‘Model Paper & Step-Wise marking scheme for 2025-26’
-
You will see the link for Class 10th, follow through this link, and you can find a list of subjects for Class 10th.
-
Look for the Punjabi Model Paper and Marking Scheme and download the PDF from the link.
As you download the paper, there are other things you should be keeping in mind while preparing for the exam. These sample papers will help you get an idea of how questions will be asked in board exams. So:
-
Read the questions carefully and analyse the patterns, repetitive elements and most importantly, the marking scheme. It allows you to stay exam-ready and avoid unnecessary rush.
-
You can also use the model paper to test your knowledge and assess your preparation level.
-
It’s also important to maintain your health and better your sleeping cycle. So, while you are busy studying and solving the Haryana Board Class 10 Punjabi Sample Paper, take a little break and indulge in some light activities.
The more you follow these steps, the better your preparation will be.
Also Check: Haryana Board HBSE Class 10 English Model Paper 2025 -2026 With Marking Scheme: Download Free PDF
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation