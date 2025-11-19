Haryana Board Class 10th Punjabi Model Paper with Marking Scheme: Download PDF

Haryana Board Class 10th Punjabi 2026: Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) releases model papers and marking scheme before the board exams. To give an idea to students of class 10th for the board exams. The board releases model papers for each subject in class 10th. In due time, students who are soon to be appearing for HBSE 10th board exams get time to get accustomed to the question paper, its structure and marking schemes.

This also offers an insight to students of what can be asked, which section takes how much time while solving the papers. These analyses help students perform better during exams. Especially for language-based papers, which may take much time to write and solve the long essay-type questions. So, if you are appearing for the HBSE class 10th board exams for the Punjabi paper, here you can find the PDF details for both the model paper and the marking scheme. Check the direct link to the PDF or follow the step-by-step guide shared here to check it on the official website of HBSE.