HBSE Class 10 Model Papers & Marking Scheme 2026: Download Subject-wise PDF

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has released the official Model Papers and Marking Schemes for the Class 10 exams for the 2026 session. These resources are the blueprint for your success. They are the most important tools available to students right now, as they reveal the exact structure of the final question paper, the types of questions asked (e.g., short, long, application-based), and the precise criteria for mark allocation (marking scheme). Practicing with these model papers is the single best strategy to accurately test your current preparation level, refine your time management skills, and ensure you approach the final examination with confidence and readiness.

This is where the official HBSE Model Papers and Marking Schemes come in. These documents are provided by the board itself, making them the most authentic resource available. They remove all confusion about the exam pattern, letting you prepare with focus and certainty. Using these papers now allows you to identify your weak spots early, giving you enough time to turn those weaknesses into strengths before the final exams begin.