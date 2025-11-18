HBSE Class 10 Model Papers & Marking Scheme 2026: Download Subject-wise PDF

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025
By Anisha Mishra
Nov 18, 2025, 13:22 IST

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has released the official Model Papers and Marking Schemes for the Class 10 exams for the 2026 session. These resources are the blueprint for your success. They are the most important tools available to students right now, as they reveal the exact structure of the final question paper, the types of questions asked (e.g., short, long, application-based), and the precise criteria for mark allocation (marking scheme). Practicing with these model papers is the single best strategy to accurately test your current preparation level, refine your time management skills, and ensure you approach the final examination with confidence and readiness.

This is where the official HBSE Model Papers and Marking Schemes come in. These documents are provided by the board itself, making them the most authentic resource available. They remove all confusion about the exam pattern, letting you prepare with focus and certainty. Using these papers now allows you to identify your weak spots early, giving you enough time to turn those weaknesses into strengths before the final exams begin.

HBSE Class 10 Model Papers & Marking Scheme 2026

The following table provides direct links to download the official HBSE Class 10 Model Papers and their corresponding Marking Schemes for the 2026 examination. Use these resources to kickstart your focused exam preparation.

English (Model Paper)

Click Here

English (Marking Scheme)

Click Here

Hindi (Model Paper)

Click Here

Hindi (Marking Scheme)

Click Here

Mathematics Basic (Model Paper)

Click Here

Mathematics Basic Hindi (Marking Scheme)

Click Here

Mathematics Basic English (Marking Scheme)

Click Here

Mathematics Standard (Model Paper)

Click Here

Mathematics Standard Hindi (Marking Scheme)

Click Here

Mathematics Standard English (Marking Scheme)

Click Here

Punjabi (Model Paper)

Click Here

Punjabi (Marking Scheme)

Click Here

Physical Education (Marking Scheme)

Click Here

Physical Education (Model Paper)

Click Here

Science (Model Paper)

Click Here

Science (Marking Scheme)

Click Here

Social Science (Model Paper)

Click Here

Social Science (Marking Scheme)

Click Here

The HBSE Model Papers are replica versions of the actual final question paper. They contain every subject and follow the exact structure, format, and style the board will use in 2026. Practicing these papers gives you an authentic "feel" of the examination environment.

The Marking Scheme is equally vital. It is a guide for examiners, showing them exactly where to award marks (step-wise marking) for each question. By studying the marking scheme, you learn:

  • What key terms (keywords) the examiner expects to see in your answers.

  • The required structure for long answers (e.g., dividing an answer into definition, formula, and explanation).

  • The mark weightage for different sections (e.g., how many marks are for objective questions versus descriptive ones).

Preparation Tips: How to Use the Model Papers

  • Test the Pattern: Start by reviewing the model paper of your core subjects (Physics, Chemistry, Math, etc.) to confirm the distribution of short, long, and application-based questions.

  • Time Yourself Strictly: Treat each model paper as the real exam. Sit down for the full duration (e.g., 3 hours) without breaks and without consulting books. This improves speed and stamina.

  • Analyze Mistakes: After grading your paper using the marking scheme, analyze where and why you lost marks. Was it a conceptual error, a silly calculation mistake, or poor time management? Focus your next week's revision entirely on fixing those errors.

  • Practice Presentation: Use the marking scheme to learn how to present answers neatly. Practice drawing clear diagrams (for Science) and showing all necessary steps (for Math) exactly as the board expects.

The HBSE Class 10 Model Papers and Marking Schemes are the essential tools for ensuring top performance in your 2026 final exams. They provide a clear blueprint for success, allowing you to move beyond simply reading and towards highly effective, focused practice. Download these official resources from bseh.org.in today, trust the preparation strategy you develop, and approach your exams with complete confidence.

