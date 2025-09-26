IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
By Nikhil Batra
Sep 26, 2025, 17:27 IST

Learn about Narendra Modi’s inspiring story, achievements, and impact on India through a detailed quiz with explanations. Ideal for anyone looking to stay updated with political and general knowledge.

Quiz on Narendra Modi
Quiz on Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi is one of the most well-known political leaders of India and has played a major role in shaping the country’s direction in recent years. From his early days in Gujarat to becoming the Prime Minister of the world’s largest democracy, his journey has inspired millions. Known for his strong leadership, important reforms, and popular campaigns like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Make in India, and Digital India, he has left a deep mark on both national and international platforms.

Learning about leaders like Narendra Modi is not only important for understanding current affairs but also useful for exams, interviews, and general knowledge. Here are 15 carefully chosen multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with answers and short explanations. These questions cover his early life, political journey, major decisions, and achievements as Prime Minister.

1. When was Narendra Modi born?

A) 1952

B) 1950

C) 1955

D) 1949

Answer: B) 1950

Explanation: Narendra Modi was born on 17 September 1950 in Vadnagar, Gujarat.

2. In which state was Narendra Modi born?

A) Uttar Pradesh

B) Gujarat

C) Maharashtra

D) Rajasthan

Answer: B) Gujarat

Explanation: Modi was born in Vadnagar, a small town in Gujarat.

3. Before becoming Prime Minister, which state did Narendra Modi serve as Chief Minister?

A) Bihar

B) Madhya Pradesh

C) Gujarat

D) Maharashtra

Answer: C) Gujarat

Explanation: Modi served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014.

4. In which year did Narendra Modi first become the Prime Minister of India?

A) 2012

B) 2013

C) 2014

D) 2015

Answer: C) 2014

Explanation: Modi became the 14th Prime Minister of India on 26 May 2014.

5. Which political party does Narendra Modi belong to?

A) Indian National Congress

B) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

C) Aam Aadmi Party

D) Janata Dal

Answer: B) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Explanation: Modi is a senior leader of the BJP, India’s right-wing political party.

6. Which Lok Sabha constituency does Narendra Modi represent?

A) Varanasi

B) Ahmedabad

C) Surat

D) Vadodara

Answer: A) Varanasi

Explanation: Modi contested and won from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh in 2014 and 2019.

7. What is Narendra Modi’s full name?

A) Narendra Damodardas Modi

B) Narendra Kumar Modi

C) Narendra Prasad Modi

D) Narendra Shankar Modi

Answer: A) Narendra Damodardas Modi

Explanation: His full name is Narendra Damodardas Modi, reflecting his father’s name, Damodardas.

8. Which government scheme launched by Modi focuses on cleanliness?

A) Make in India

B) Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

C) Digital India

D) Ujjwala Yojana

Answer: B) Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Explanation: Launched in 2014, this nationwide campaign aimed to make India cleaner and open-defecation free.

9. When did Narendra Modi take oath for his second term as Prime Minister?

A) 2018

B) 2019

C) 2020

D) 2021

Answer: B) 2019

Explanation: Modi began his second term as Prime Minister on 30 May 2019.

10. What was Narendra Modi’s profession before entering full-time politics?

A) Teacher

B) Tea seller

C) Clerk

D) Shopkeeper

Answer: B) Tea seller

Explanation: Modi helped his father sell tea at a railway station in his early life.


Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

