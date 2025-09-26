Narendra Modi is one of the most well-known political leaders of India and has played a major role in shaping the country’s direction in recent years. From his early days in Gujarat to becoming the Prime Minister of the world’s largest democracy, his journey has inspired millions. Known for his strong leadership, important reforms, and popular campaigns like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Make in India, and Digital India, he has left a deep mark on both national and international platforms.

Learning about leaders like Narendra Modi is not only important for understanding current affairs but also useful for exams, interviews, and general knowledge. Here are 15 carefully chosen multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with answers and short explanations. These questions cover his early life, political journey, major decisions, and achievements as Prime Minister.