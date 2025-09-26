Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 Released at csbc.bihar.gov.in, Check Shortlisted Candidates List For PET - PDF Link Here

Bihar Police Constable Result 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has declared the Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 on csbc.bihar.gov.in. A total of 19838 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Candidates who have qualified in the written exam are able to appear for the next Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). A total of 1673586 candidates have applied successfully for the Constable Posts. Candidates appeared in the written exam can download the bihar public result 2025 through the official website-https://csbc.bihar.gov.in. Download Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 Candidates appeared in the written exam can check the result pdf through the official website. However you can downloasd the result pdf directly through the link given below-

Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 PDF Link Bihar Police Constable Cut Off 2025 Bihar Police Constable Result 2025: What's Next All the candidates shortlisted in the written exam are able to apper in the next PST (Physical Standard Test) and PET (Physical Efficiency Test) round. Candidates will have to display their physical endurance and physical ability as per the paramater dispalyed in the advertisement. The PST will include height, weight, and chest measurement.

The PET will include activities such as running, high jump, and shot put.

Candidates who qualify in the PST/PET will undergo document verification.

The final stage will be a medical examination. Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 Know The PET/PST Schedule As per the notification released, the Commission will conduct the PST (Physical Standard Test) and PET (Physical Efficiency Test) in December 2025. The Commission will release the details notice and schedule in this regard. Candidates will have to download the admit card for the PET/PST round from the official website.

Bihar Police Constable Result 2025: How many candidates qualified for the PET? According to the Bihar Police Constable Result 2025, a total of 99,690 candidates qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). All these candidates are eligible to appear for the next stages i.e.PST (Physical Standard Test) and PET (Physical Efficiency Test) round. bihar police result pdf: Overview Check the table below for the Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 overview. Event Details Examination Conducting Body Central Selection Board of Constable Exam Name Bihar Police Constable Advt No. 01/2025 Official website https://csbc.bihar.gov.in/ How to Download Bihar Police Constable Result ? The candidates can download the rejection list pdf after following the steps provided below: