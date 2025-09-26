Bihar Police Constable Cut Off 2025 Out: Check Category Wise Qualifying Marks for Male and Female

Bihar Police Constable Cut Off 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has announced the Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 along with the detailed category-wise cut-off marks on its official website.
All candidates who appeared in the exam can now view the Bihar Police Constable Cut Off 2025 to check whether they have qualified and to understand the overall competition level. These cut-off scores are important for shortlisted candidates and serve as a useful guide for future aspirants. This gives them a clear idea of score trends and helps them plan better for the upcoming Bihar Police recruitment exams.
This article provides an overview of the Bihar Police Cut Off Marks 2025, covering both gender-wise and category-wise cut-offs.
Bihar Police Constable Cut Off 2025
The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has officially declared the Bihar Police Constable Cut Off 2025 along with the result for Advertisement No. 01/2023. The cut-off marks vary by category and gender. For the General category, the cut-off range is 72–75 for male candidates and 45–50 for female candidates.
Applicants who scored above the prescribed cut-off have been shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and further stages of the final merit list. Since the cut-off plays a crucial role in deciding the next round of recruitment, candidates must check it carefully. For complete details, visit the official website: csbc.bih.nic.in.
Bihar Police Constable Cut Off 2025 Category-Wise
The Bihar Police Constable Cut Off 2025 has been released category-wise by the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC). The cut off was 68 marks for non-home guards and 42 marks for home guards for the General category. The cut-off was 58 for EWS, 50 for SC, 48 for ST, 62 for BC, 58 for EBC, and 58 for BC Women among reserved categories.
These cut-off scores decide who qualifies for the next stage of the selection process. Candidates can check the detailed category-wise cut-off in the table below.
|
Category
|
Total Candidates Selected
|
Cut-Off Marks
|
Date of Birth (Last Selected Candidate)
|
Male/Female
|
Transgender
|
General
|
8526
|
68
|
09-12-1997 / 01-07-2001
|
Male/Female
|
–
|
EWS
|
2140
|
58
|
26-01-2001
|
–
|
–
|
SC
|
3400
|
50
|
02-02-2004
|
–
|
–
|
ST
|
228
|
48
|
21-02-1998
|
–
|
–
|
EBC
|
3842
|
58
|
12-04-2000
|
–
|
–
|
BC
|
2570
|
62
|
23-09-1998
|
Male: 62 / Female: 54
|
–
|
BC Women
|
655
|
58
|
30-04-1998
|
Female
|
–
Bihar Police Constable Cut Off 2025 PDF
The Bihar Police Constable Cut Off 2025 PDF has been officially published by the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) along with the final result for Advertisement No. 01/2023. Candidates can now download the category-wise and gender-wise cut-off marks directly from the official portal, csbc.bih.nic.in.
The cut-off marks represent the minimum qualifying score required to clear the written examination and advance to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) round. Candidates can verify their selection status and cut-off details using their roll number.
Click Here to Download Bihar Police Constable Cut Off 2025 PDF
How to Check Bihar Police Constable Written Exam Cut Off 2025?
Candidates can easily download the Bihar Police Constable Cut Off 2025 by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) at csbc.bihar.gov.in.
Step 2: Look for the link – “09-05-2025 Results: Final Selection List of Candidates for the Post of Constable in Bihar Police (Advt. No. 01/2023)” and click on it on the homepage.
Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page containing the Result PDF.
Step 4: Scroll down to find the category-wise cut-off marks in the Bihar Police Constable Result PDF.
Step 5: Download or save the PDF for future reference.
Factors Affecting Bihar Police Constable Cut Off 2025
Several elements decide the Bihar Police Constable Cut Off 2025, and understanding them helps candidates analyze the competition and plan better for future exams. These are:
-
Number of Vacancies
-
Difficulty Level of Exam
-
Number of Applicant
-
Reservation Categories.
