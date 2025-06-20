Bihar Police Constable Exam Date 2025 Out: Check CSBC Constable Schedule & Timings

Bihar Police Constable Exam Date 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has officially released the complete schedule for the Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025. As per the latest update, the written examination will be held on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30, and August 3, 2025. The exam city intimation slip is available for download starting June 20, 2025, to help candidates know their exam center in advance. The Bihar Police Constable admit card 2025 has been issued from July 9, 2025, onwards on the official website. The official notification for the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025 was released on March 11, 2025. The online application process began on March 18, 2025. Initially, the last date to apply was April 18, 2025, but the board extended it to April 25, 2025. The deadline for fee payment was also revised to April 25, 2025.

Bihar Police Constable Exam Schedule 2025 The Bihar Police Constable Exam Date 2025 has been officially scheduled by the CSBC. The OMR-based written exam will take place on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30, and August 3, 2025. All exams will be held in a single shift across various districts of Bihar. As per the official announcement, the Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 was made available for download from June 9, 2025. Candidates must log in to csbc.bihar.gov.in using their registration credentials to download their hall ticket according to their allotted exam date. Biometric verification and strict identity checks will be conducted at all exam centers. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 19,838 constable vacancies. It offers an opportunity for thousands of government job aspirants in Bihar.

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 Important Dates The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has officially announced the Bihar Police Constable Exam Date 2025 on its website csbc.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Police Constable City Intimation Link 2025 has been activated from 20th June 2025. So candidates can check their exam details in advance. From 20th June 2025, registered candidates can visit the official portal and log in using their registration number or application ID, with their registered mobile number and date of birth, to download the city intimation slip. Events Important Dates Written Examination 16th, 20th, 23rd, 27th, 30th July & 3rd August 2025 PET/PST To be announced Document Verification To be announced Bihar Police Constable Exam Date 2025 Shifts and Timings

The Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 will be conducted in two shifts on multiple dates. Check the complete schedule with reporting and exam start times in the table below. Exam Date Shift Reporting Time Exam Start Time July 16, 2025 Single Shift 12:00 PM 2:00 PM July 20, 2025 Single Shift 12:00 PM 2:00 PM July 23, 2025 Single Shift 12:00 PM 2:00 PM July 27, 2025 Single Shift 12:00 PM 2:00 PM July 30, 2025 Single Shift 12:00 PM 2:00 PM August 3, 2025 Single Shift 12:00 PM 2:00 PM Bihar Police Constable Exam Day Guidelines 2025 Bihar Police Exam Date 2025 is approaching. Candidates must follow all exam day instructions carefully to avoid disqualification or last-minute confusion. The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has issued a set of strict guidelines that every candidate must adhere to during the examination.