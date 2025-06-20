Bihar Police Constable Exam Date 2025 Out: Check CSBC Constable Schedule & Timings

Bihar Police Constable Exam Date 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has officially released the complete schedule for the Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025. As per the latest update, the written examination will be held on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30, and August 3, 2025.
The exam city intimation slip is available for download starting June 20, 2025, to help candidates know their exam center in advance. The Bihar Police Constable admit card 2025 has been issued from July 9, 2025, onwards on the official website.
The official notification for the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025 was released on March 11, 2025. The online application process began on March 18, 2025. Initially, the last date to apply was April 18, 2025, but the board extended it to April 25, 2025. The deadline for fee payment was also revised to April 25, 2025.
Bihar Police Constable Exam Schedule 2025
The Bihar Police Constable Exam Date 2025 has been officially scheduled by the CSBC. The OMR-based written exam will take place on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30, and August 3, 2025. All exams will be held in a single shift across various districts of Bihar.
As per the official announcement, the Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 was made available for download from June 9, 2025. Candidates must log in to csbc.bihar.gov.in using their registration credentials to download their hall ticket according to their allotted exam date.
Biometric verification and strict identity checks will be conducted at all exam centers. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 19,838 constable vacancies. It offers an opportunity for thousands of government job aspirants in Bihar.
Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 Important Dates
The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has officially announced the Bihar Police Constable Exam Date 2025 on its website csbc.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Police Constable City Intimation Link 2025 has been activated from 20th June 2025. So candidates can check their exam details in advance.
From 20th June 2025, registered candidates can visit the official portal and log in using their registration number or application ID, with their registered mobile number and date of birth, to download the city intimation slip.
|
Events
|
Important Dates
|
Written Examination
|
16th, 20th, 23rd, 27th, 30th July & 3rd August 2025
|
PET/PST
|
To be announced
|
Document Verification
|
To be announced
Bihar Police Constable Exam Date 2025 Shifts and Timings
The Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 will be conducted in two shifts on multiple dates. Check the complete schedule with reporting and exam start times in the table below.
|
Exam Date
|
Shift
|
Reporting Time
|
Exam Start Time
|
July 16, 2025
|
Single Shift
|
12:00 PM
|
2:00 PM
|
July 20, 2025
|
Single Shift
|
12:00 PM
|
2:00 PM
|
July 23, 2025
|
Single Shift
|
12:00 PM
|
2:00 PM
|
July 27, 2025
|
Single Shift
|
12:00 PM
|
2:00 PM
|
July 30, 2025
|
Single Shift
|
12:00 PM
|
2:00 PM
|
August 3, 2025
|
Single Shift
|
12:00 PM
|
2:00 PM
Bihar Police Constable Exam Day Guidelines 2025
Bihar Police Exam Date 2025 is approaching. Candidates must follow all exam day instructions carefully to avoid disqualification or last-minute confusion. The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has issued a set of strict guidelines that every candidate must adhere to during the examination.
The following are some instructions for the Bihar Police Constable exam day:
- Candidates must reach the exam center before 10:30 AM. Entry gates will close 90 minutes before the exam starts, so latecomers will not be allowed inside under any circumstances.
- Candidates will only be allowed to exit the exam hall once the used OMR answer sheet is properly sealed by the invigilator.
- Candidates with a complete and verified online application form will be allowed to appear for the exam. Entry will be allowed after successful identity verification.
- Candidates are not allowed to carry any writing materials like pens, pencils, or erasers to the exam hall. Required materials will be provided at the center.
- Do not bring mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, smartwatches, wireless earphones, electronic pens, or calculators. These items are strictly banned and possession can lead to disqualification.
