AYUSH Counselling 2025: UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT at aaccc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

- AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result has been released today, September 25, 2025.
- Candidtaes can check their allotment status on the official website at https://aaccc.gov.in/.
- Studnets will need to use their roll number and password to check their allotment.
AYUSH UG Counselling Round 2 Allotment Result OUT: The Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has announced the AYUSH National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result today, September 25, 2025. Candidates can check their allotment status on the official website at aaccc.gov.in. The details to check the allotment are NEET UG Roll number and password.
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Official Notice
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important details related to AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|
Board name
|
AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
aaccc.gov.in
|
Stream
|
Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH)
|
Programmes
|
Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS)
Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)
Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS)
Other AYUSH courses
|
Round 2 seat allotment result date
|
September 25, 2025
|
Nature
|
Provisional
|
Login credentials
|
Roll Number
Password
DIRECT LINK - AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Candidate Login Window
How to Check AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned instructions to check their AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result on the official website:
- Visit the official website at aaccc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘UG Counselling’ tab
- Under the ‘Candidate Activity Board’, click on ‘Click here to new registration (for R-2)’
- Enter your roll number and password
- Solve the captcha code and press on ‘Sign In’ button
- In the candidates dashboard, head to the link for allotment letter download
- Check your details and download for college verification
