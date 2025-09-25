AYUSH Counselling 2025: UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT at aaccc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
AYUSH UG Round 2 Allotment Result OUT: The Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has announced the AYUSH National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result today, September 25, 2025.

AYUSH UG Counselling Round 2 Allotment Result OUT: The Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has announced the AYUSH National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result today, September 25, 2025. Candidates can check their allotment status on the official website at aaccc.gov.in. The details to check the allotment are NEET UG Roll number and password. 

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Official Notice

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

The following table carries the important details related to AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Board name 

AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC)

Academic year

2025-26

Official website 

aaccc.gov.in

Stream 

Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH)

Programmes 

Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS)

Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)

Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS)

Other AYUSH courses 

Round 2 seat allotment result date 

September 25, 2025

Nature 

Provisional 

Login credentials 

Roll Number

Password

DIRECT LINK - AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Candidate Login Window

How to Check AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned instructions to check their AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result on the official website: 

  1. Visit the official website at aaccc.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘UG Counselling’ tab
  3. Under the ‘Candidate Activity Board’, click on ‘Click here to new registration (for R-2)’
  4. Enter your roll number and password
  5. Solve the captcha code and press on ‘Sign In’ button
  6. In the candidates dashboard, head to the link for allotment letter download
  7. Check your details and download for college verification 

