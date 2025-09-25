AYUSH Counselling 2025: UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT at aaccc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

AYUSH UG Counselling Round 2 Allotment Result OUT: The Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has announced the AYUSH National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result today, September 25, 2025. Candidates can check their allotment status on the official website at aaccc.gov.in. The details to check the allotment are NEET UG Roll number and password.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Official Notice

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025: