CBSE 12th Exam 2026 Tentative Schedule Out: Check Subject-wise Exam Datesheet Here

CBSE 2026 Exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 CBSE board exam tentative schedule today, September 24, 2025. Candidates can check the tentative schedule on the official website at cbse.gov.in. The board has released the tentative exam schedule for classes 10 and 12 today on the official website. Check the detailed schedule here.

The tentative schedule offers several benefits: it enables students to create structured study plans for improved performance, helps schools align their academic and administrative tasks (including teacher deployment for exams and evaluations), and allows teachers to plan their personal schedules, such as vacations, with greater certainty.

CBSE Class 12 Exams 2026 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to CBSE Class 12 exam 2026: