CBSE 12th Exam 2026 Tentative Schedule Out: Check Subject-wise Exam Datesheet Here

Sep 24, 2025, 20:48 IST

CBSE 12th Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 CBSE board exam tentative schedule today, September 24, 2025 on the official website at cbse.gov.in. The tentative schedule offers students to create structured study plans for improved performance. Check the detailed schedule here.

CBSE has released the class 12 tentative annual exam schedule today, September 24, 2025.
Key Points

  • CBSE has released the class 12 tentative annual exam schedule today, September 24, 2025.
  • Candidates can check the detailed tentative schedule here.
  • The exams will begin from February 17, 2026, allowing students and schools to prepare in advance.

CBSE 2026 Exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 CBSE board exam tentative schedule today, September 24, 2025. Candidates can check the tentative schedule on the official website at cbse.gov.in. The board has released the tentative exam schedule for classes 10 and 12 today on the official website. Check the detailed schedule here.

The tentative schedule offers several benefits: it enables students to create structured study plans for improved performance, helps schools align their academic and administrative tasks (including teacher deployment for exams and evaluations), and allows teachers to plan their personal schedules, such as vacations, with greater certainty.

CBSE Class 12 Exams 2026 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to CBSE Class 12 exam 2026:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

CBSE 12th Exam 2026 Tentative Schedule

Exam name 

CBSE 12th Annual Board Examination 2026

Board name 

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

cbse.gov.in 

Class

12

Exam 1 start date 

February 17, 2026

Nature 

Tentative 

CBSE Annual Exam 2026 Tentative Schedule Official Notification

CBSE to start Class 12 Examinations from February 2026

The board will hold the annual exams for classes 10 and 12 from February 17, 2026 to July 15, 2026 for the following examinations:

  1. Main Examinations for Classes X and XII
  2. Examinations for Sports Students - Class XII
  3. Second Board Examinations - Class X
  4. Supplementary Examinations - Class XIІI

The evaluation of answer scripts will start approximately 10 days after the conduct of each subject's examination and will be completed within 12 days, as per the official notice. For example, if the Class XII Physics examination is scheduled for February 20, 2026, evaluation is likely to begin on March 3, 2026 and conclude by March 15, 2026.

CBSE 12th Exam 2026 Schedule

CBSE will conduct the Class 12 board examinations in February 2026 from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Candidates can check the detailed tentative schedule here: 

Date

Subject

February 17, 2026

Biotechnology

 

Entrepreneurship

 

Shorthand (English)

 

Shorthand (Hindi)

February 18, 2026

Physical Education

February 19, 2026

Engineering Graphics

 

Bharatnatyan (Dance)

 

Kuchipudi Dance

 

Odissi - Dance

 

Manipuri - Dance

 

Kathakali Dance

 

Horticulture

 

Cost Accounting

February 20, 2026

Physics

February 21, 2026

Business studies

 

Business Administration

February 23, 2026

Psychology

February 24, 2026

Fashion studies

February 25, 2026

Automotive

 

Typography and Computer Application

February 26, 2025

Geography

February 27, 2026

Painting

 

Graphics

 

Sculpture

 

Applied Art

February 28, 2026

Chemistry

March 2, 2026

Urdu Elective

 

Sanskrit Elective

 

Carnatic Music Vocal

 

Carnatic Music Mel Ins

 

Carnatic Music Per Ins Mridangam

 

Kathak Dance

 

Urdu Core

 

Front Office Operations

 

Insurance

 

Geospatial Technology

 

Electrical Technology

March 3, 2026

Legal Studies

March 5, 2026

Mass Media Studies

 

Design Thinking and Innovation

March 6, 2026

Hindustani Music Mel Ins

 

Hindustani Music Per Ins

 

Healthcare

 

Design

 

Electronics and Hardware

March 7, 2026

Yoga

March 9, 2026

Mathematics

 

Applied Mathematics

March 10, 2026

Food Production

 

Office Procedures and Practices

 

Library and Information Science

 

Early Childhood Care and Education

March 11, 2026

Hindustani Music Vocal

March 12, 2026

English Elective

 

English Core

 

 

March 13, 2026

Tourism

 

Air Conditioning and Refrigeration

March 14, 2026

Home Science

 

Hindi Elective

March 16, 2026

Hindi Core

March 17, 2026

Punjabi

 

Bengali

 

Tamil

 

Telugu

 

Sindhi

 

Marathi

 

Gujarati

 

Manipuri

 

Malayalam

 

Odia

 

Assamese

 

Kannada

 

Arabic

 

tibetian

 

German

 

Russian

 

Persian

 

Nepali

 

Limboo

 

Lepcha

 

Telugu Telangana

 

Bodo

 

Tangkhul

 

Japanese

 

Bhutia

 

Spanish

 

Kashmiri

 

Mizo

March 18, 2026

Economics

March 18, 2026

Physical Activity Trainer

March 20, 2026

Marketing

March 23, 2026

Political Science

March 24, 2026

Beauty and Wellness

 

Artificial Intelligence

March 25, 2026

Informatics Practices

 

Computer Science

 

Information Technology

March 27, 2026

Biology

March 28, 2026

Accountancy

March 30, 2026

History

April 1, 2026

Financial Market Management

 

Agriculture

 

Medical Diagnostics

 

Salesmanship

April 2, 2026

National Cadet Corps

 

Food Nutrition and Dietetics

April 4, 2026

Sociology

April 6, 2026

Knowledge Tradition and Practices of India

 

Boti

 

Kokborok

 

Banking

 

Electronics Technology

April 7, 2026

Web Application

April 8, 2026

French

 

Retail

 

Taxation

 

Textile Design

April 9, 2026

Sanskrit Core

 

Multi Media

 

Data Science

