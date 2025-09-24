CBSE 12th Exam 2026 Tentative Schedule Out: Check Subject-wise Exam Datesheet Here

Key Points
- CBSE has released the class 12 tentative annual exam schedule today, September 24, 2025.
- Candidates can check the detailed tentative schedule here.
- The exams will begin from February 17, 2026, allowing students and schools to prepare in advance.
CBSE 2026 Exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 CBSE board exam tentative schedule today, September 24, 2025. Candidates can check the tentative schedule on the official website at cbse.gov.in. The board has released the tentative exam schedule for classes 10 and 12 today on the official website. Check the detailed schedule here.
The tentative schedule offers several benefits: it enables students to create structured study plans for improved performance, helps schools align their academic and administrative tasks (including teacher deployment for exams and evaluations), and allows teachers to plan their personal schedules, such as vacations, with greater certainty.
CBSE Class 12 Exams 2026 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important details related to CBSE Class 12 exam 2026:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
CBSE 12th Exam 2026 Tentative Schedule
|
Exam name
|
CBSE 12th Annual Board Examination 2026
|
Board name
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
cbse.gov.in
|
Class
|
12
|
Exam 1 start date
|
February 17, 2026
|
Nature
|
Tentative
CBSE Annual Exam 2026 Tentative Schedule Official Notification
CBSE to start Class 12 Examinations from February 2026
The board will hold the annual exams for classes 10 and 12 from February 17, 2026 to July 15, 2026 for the following examinations:
- Main Examinations for Classes X and XII
- Examinations for Sports Students - Class XII
- Second Board Examinations - Class X
- Supplementary Examinations - Class XIІI
The evaluation of answer scripts will start approximately 10 days after the conduct of each subject's examination and will be completed within 12 days, as per the official notice. For example, if the Class XII Physics examination is scheduled for February 20, 2026, evaluation is likely to begin on March 3, 2026 and conclude by March 15, 2026.
Related Stories
LATEST NEWS:
- DU Mop Up Round Admission 2025: 7000 Seats Vacant, 73 Seats Filled on Day 1
- Bihar Board Exam 2026: BSEB Class 10th Dummy Registration Card Upload by Tomorrow; Details here
- DU Admissions 2025: NCWEB Re-Opens Registration Portal ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in, Direct link to Apply here
CBSE 12th Exam 2026 Schedule
CBSE will conduct the Class 12 board examinations in February 2026 from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Candidates can check the detailed tentative schedule here:
|
Date
|
Subject
|
February 17, 2026
|
Biotechnology
|
|
Entrepreneurship
|
|
Shorthand (English)
|
|
Shorthand (Hindi)
|
February 18, 2026
|
Physical Education
|
February 19, 2026
|
Engineering Graphics
|
|
Bharatnatyan (Dance)
|
|
Kuchipudi Dance
|
|
Odissi - Dance
|
|
Manipuri - Dance
|
|
Kathakali Dance
|
|
Horticulture
|
|
Cost Accounting
|
February 20, 2026
|
Physics
|
February 21, 2026
|
Business studies
|
|
Business Administration
|
February 23, 2026
|
Psychology
|
February 24, 2026
|
Fashion studies
|
February 25, 2026
|
Automotive
|
|
Typography and Computer Application
|
February 26, 2025
|
Geography
|
February 27, 2026
|
Painting
|
|
Graphics
|
|
Sculpture
|
|
Applied Art
|
February 28, 2026
|
Chemistry
|
March 2, 2026
|
Urdu Elective
|
|
Sanskrit Elective
|
|
Carnatic Music Vocal
|
|
Carnatic Music Mel Ins
|
|
Carnatic Music Per Ins Mridangam
|
|
Kathak Dance
|
|
Urdu Core
|
|
Front Office Operations
|
|
Insurance
|
|
Geospatial Technology
|
|
Electrical Technology
|
March 3, 2026
|
Legal Studies
|
March 5, 2026
|
Mass Media Studies
|
|
Design Thinking and Innovation
|
March 6, 2026
|
Hindustani Music Mel Ins
|
|
Hindustani Music Per Ins
|
|
Healthcare
|
|
Design
|
|
Electronics and Hardware
|
March 7, 2026
|
Yoga
|
March 9, 2026
|
Mathematics
|
|
Applied Mathematics
|
March 10, 2026
|
Food Production
|
|
Office Procedures and Practices
|
|
Library and Information Science
|
|
Early Childhood Care and Education
|
March 11, 2026
|
Hindustani Music Vocal
|
March 12, 2026
|
English Elective
|
|
English Core
|
|
|
March 13, 2026
|
Tourism
|
|
Air Conditioning and Refrigeration
|
March 14, 2026
|
Home Science
|
|
Hindi Elective
|
March 16, 2026
|
Hindi Core
|
March 17, 2026
|
Punjabi
|
|
Bengali
|
|
Tamil
|
|
Telugu
|
|
Sindhi
|
|
Marathi
|
|
Gujarati
|
|
Manipuri
|
|
Malayalam
|
|
Odia
|
|
Assamese
|
|
Kannada
|
|
Arabic
|
|
tibetian
|
|
German
|
|
Russian
|
|
Persian
|
|
Nepali
|
|
Limboo
|
|
Lepcha
|
|
Telugu Telangana
|
|
Bodo
|
|
Tangkhul
|
|
Japanese
|
|
Bhutia
|
|
Spanish
|
|
Kashmiri
|
|
Mizo
|
March 18, 2026
|
Economics
|
March 18, 2026
|
Physical Activity Trainer
|
March 20, 2026
|
Marketing
|
March 23, 2026
|
Political Science
|
March 24, 2026
|
Beauty and Wellness
|
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
March 25, 2026
|
Informatics Practices
|
|
Computer Science
|
|
Information Technology
|
March 27, 2026
|
Biology
|
March 28, 2026
|
Accountancy
|
March 30, 2026
|
History
|
April 1, 2026
|
Financial Market Management
|
|
Agriculture
|
|
Medical Diagnostics
|
|
Salesmanship
|
April 2, 2026
|
National Cadet Corps
|
|
Food Nutrition and Dietetics
|
April 4, 2026
|
Sociology
|
April 6, 2026
|
Knowledge Tradition and Practices of India
|
|
Boti
|
|
Kokborok
|
|
Banking
|
|
Electronics Technology
|
April 7, 2026
|
Web Application
|
April 8, 2026
|
French
|
|
Retail
|
|
Taxation
|
|
Textile Design
|
April 9, 2026
|
Sanskrit Core
|
|
Multi Media
|
|
Data Science
LATEST NEWS:
- TS ICET 2025 Special Phase Counselling Schedule Released at tgicet.nic.in; Check Important Dates Here
- ICAI CA January 2026 Registration to Begin On November 3, Check Application Process Here
Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.
https://www.jagranjosh.com/news
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation