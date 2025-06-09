The Global Peace Index (GPI) 2025 provides a comprehensive assessment of global peacefulness, ranking 163 independent countries and territories based on 23 qualitative and quantitative indicators across three domains: Societal Safety and Security, Ongoing Domestic and International Conflict, and Militarisation. While the world generally faces increasing geopolitical instability and conflict, this report highlights the top 10 safest countries that continue to exemplify exceptional peace and stability. From Iceland's long-standing reign as the most peaceful nation to the consistent performance of countries like Ireland and New Zealand, these nations showcase the benefits of strong governance, low crime rates, and inclusive societies. This introduction will delve into the leading countries, examining the factors that contribute to their high rankings in the pursuit of a more peaceful world.

In 2025, the Global Peace Index (GPI) ranks the safest country in the world. It analyses the different countries in different parameters, and then annually, every year, it is published as the most peaceful countries list. This report is published by the Institute of Economics and Peace, which defines itself, as per worldpopulationreview “an independent, non-partisan, non-profit organisation dedicated to shifting the world’s focus to peace as a positive, achievable, and tangible measure of human well-being and progress.” The GPI evaluates the 163 countries, ranking them based on their level of safety and peacefulness. These parameters include political stability, rate of violent crime, terrorism threat, levels of internal and external conflicts, and military expenditure as a share of GDP. How peaceful any country is decided by the GPI score, as the lower the GPI score, the higher the level of peace and the safer the countries in the world.

Global Peace Index 2025: Top 10 Countries List Of 10 Safest Countries in the World Rank Country GPI Score 1 Iceland 1.095 2 Ireland 1.260 3 New Zealand 1.282 4 Austria 1.294 5 Switzerland 1.294 6 Siingapore 1.357 7 Portugal 1.371 8 Denmark 1.393 9 Slovenia 1.409 10 Finland 1.420 Rank 1: Iceland Global Peace Index Score (2025): 1.095 Source: rcinet

Iceland continues to top the list in 2025 also as the world’s most peaceful nation, maintaining its first-place ranking since 2008. With a remarkably low crime rate and a longstanding policy of avoiding military involvement—highlighted by the absence of a standing army—Iceland exemplifies internal stability. The country also boasts excellent air quality, a high standard of living, and one of the world’s longest life expectancies. Social inclusivity is a strong suit, with equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community and virtually no gender pay disparity.

Rank 2: Ireland Global Peace Index Score (2025): 1.260

Source: Irish Central Ireland ranks at second place in safety and peaceful countries in 2025 also across the world. The life expectancy of Ireland is about 82.2 years, which is higher than other European countries. Crime rates in Ireland are trending down in recent years. In 2025, for the health budget, €25.8 billion is given for health services. Rank 3: New Zealand Global Peace Index Score (2025): 1.282 Source: Forbes

New Zealand holds the third rank in safety and peaceful countries in 2025 across the world and New Zealand improves its ranking from 2024 which was at fourth ranks scored at 1.323. It is one of the most peaceful countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Its peace index score slightly increases in 2025 due to maintain all its expenditure in all sectors.

Rank 4: Austria Global Peace Index Score (2025): 1.294 Source: Expat Explore

Austria holds fourth rank in safety and peaceful countries in 2025 across the world. Austria is one of the lowest economic-cost countries for the violence, making internal comparisons to any other country in the world. Its peace index score slightly decrese in 2025 as Austria was in third position in last year and due to increases in expenditurs of overall country, it comes at fourth rank. Rank 5: Switzerland Global Peace Index Score (2025): 1.294 Source: Lonely Planet

Switzerland holds the fifth rank in safety and peaceful countries in 2025 across the world. Switzerland is officially called the Swiss Confederation, which is a small European country. All parameters of safety and peace for considering the ranks make it good enough to score in the top safest countries in the world. In 2024, it was at 6th position in safety and peaceful countries but due to maintain its peace and security in 2025, Switzerland comes at fifth ranks in 2025.

Rank 6: Singapore Global Peace Index Score (2025): 1.357 Source: Travel.Earth

Singapore now holds the sixth rank in safety and peaceful countries in 2025 across the world, which was at fifth ranks in 2024. It is the second-most peaceful country in the Asia-Pacific region, just behind New Zealand. Parahapes, it ranking comes down in 2025 but still the crime rates are very low in Singapore, and other parameters like public health, infrastructure and environmental safety are also considered to be good. Rank 7: Portugal Global Peace Index Score (2025): 1.371 Source: Orience Portugal holds the seventh rank in safety and peaceful countries in 2025 across the world. In European countries, Portugal ranks 5th. From 2014, Portugal's rank was 18th, and across its improvements in all parameters of safety and security, now Portugal is able to maintain its rank in the top 10 safest and most secure countries in the world and also it maintain its peace index score against in last year, 2024, which was 1.372

Rank 8: Denmark Global Peace Index Score (2025): 1.393 Source: National Geographic Kids

Denmark holds the eighth rank in safety and peaceful countries across the world in 2025. In 2024, its peace index score was 1.382, which was better than this year in 2025, but due to some uncircumstances and an increase in overall expenditure, its peaec index scores slightly increases but Denmark maintain its overall 8th rank in safety and peaceful countries. Apart from this, Denmark is the country in Europe which is famous for its Viking heritage and being a crime-free country. Rank 9: Slovenia Global Peace Index Score (2025): 1.409 Source: Earth.com

Slovenia holds the ninth rank in safety and peaceful countries across the world in 2025. Slovenia also has its peace score 1.395, which was better than in 2025, but this increase in score is due to increase in expenditure in budget but it maintaing its overall ranking in safety and peaceful countries. Slovenia belongs to Europe, and here also all crime rates are very low. Here all the parameters for considering peacefulness and security are fulfilled to be secure and peaceful countries in the world.