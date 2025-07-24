Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix, Fee, and Important Guidelines

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 registration has begun at the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org. Get all the important details on Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025, including registration dates, application process, seat matrix, counselling fee, required documents, and more.

Gurmeet Kaur
ByGurmeet Kaur
Jul 24, 2025, 19:13 IST
Check Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix, Fees & More

 

The Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 process has officially begun for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Nursing, and Allied Health courses. The counselling is conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (CET Cell) through a Centralised Admission Process (CAP). Students qualifying NEET UG 2025 and meeting domicile and category criteria must participate in the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) for seat allotment. Eligible NEET-qualified candidates can register online at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The counselling includes significant updates like the implementation of 10% EWS reservation, which has reduced open category seats in private medical colleges. Here's a detailed breakdown of all key information students need to know.

Key Highlights of Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025

The counselling process is being conducted via Centralised Admission Process (CAP) and covers a wide range of courses, including MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, and BSc Nursing. A 10% EWS quota has been implemented this year, impacting the number of open-category seats in private colleges.

Particulars

Details

Registration Start Date

July 24, 2025

Last Date to Register

July 30, 2025 (tentative)

Official Website

cetcell.mahacet.org

Counselling Body

CET Cell, Maharashtra

Courses Covered

MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, BSc Nursing

Counselling Mode

Online (Centralised Admission Process - CAP)

EWS Quota Implementation

10% EWS reservation introduced, reducing open category seats in private colleges

Reservation Categories

 SC, ST, OBC, EWS, NT-A/B/C/D, SBC, SEBC, PWD (with valid documentation)

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Dates

The CET Cell has released the detailed counselling schedule for MBBS, BDS, and other courses. Candidates must adhere to the deadlines for registration, document upload, and choice filling.

Online Registration & Document Upload Schedule (All Courses)

Activity

Dates

Online Registration & Session Apply

23 July – 30 July 2025 (11:59 AM)

Registration Fee Payment

23 July – 31 July 2025 (11:59 AM)

Uploading of Original Documents (scanned)

23 July – 01 August 2025 (11:59 AM)

Publication of Registered Candidates List

02 August 2025

MBBS/BDS CAP Round 1 Schedule

Activity

Dates

Provisional Merit List

02 August 2025

Seat Matrix for MBBS/BDS

02 August 2025

Preference (Choice) Filling

03 – 05 August 2025 (till 6:00 PM)

CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

07 August 2025

Joining & Status Retention Form Submission

08 – 12 August 2025 (till 5:30 PM)

Schedules for BAMS, BHMS, BUMS and other Group B/C courses will be announced later.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Eligibility Criteria

To participate in the counselling, candidates must fulfill the following criteria:

1. NEET UG 2025 Qualification: Candidates must have qualified NEET UG 2025.

2. Domicile Requirement: Candidates should be domiciled in Maharashtra (for 85% state quota).

Educational Qualification: Must have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English from a recognized board.

3. Minimum Marks:

  • General Category: 50% in PCB
  • SC/ST/OBC: 40% in PCB
  • PwD Candidates: 45% in PCB

4. Age Limit: Minimum 17 years as of December 31, 2025.

How to Register for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025

Eligible candidates must visit the official CET Cell website and follow the steps below:

  • Visit: https://cetcell.mahacet.org
  • Click on the NEET UG 2025 CAP Portal (medicalug2025.mahacet.org)
  • Register using NEET credentials and create login
  • Fill out personal, academic, and category details
  • Upload scanned documents as per official list
  • Pay online registration fee
  • Download application form and payment receipt for reference

Note: Candidates failing to complete registration or fee payment will not be eligible for any quota or admission.

Direct Application Link

Documents Required for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025

Candidates must upload scanned copies of the following original documents:

Required Documents

Notes

NEET-UG Mark Sheet & Admit Card

Issued by NTA

Domicile Certificate

For Maharashtra quota eligibility

Class 10 & 12 Mark Sheets / Passing Cert.

For age and academic verification

Online Application Form (filled)

From CET Cell portal

Medical Fitness Certificate

As per Annexure – H

Aadhar Card

Mandatory ID proof

Nationality Certificate

Issued by District/Metropolitan Magistrate

Caste/Category Certificate (if applicable)

For SC/ST/OBC/EWS etc.

PWD Certificate (if applicable)

Must be from any of the 16 designated boards

Maharshtra NEET UG Counselling Registration Fee

Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee while submitting the online application. The amount varies based on the candidate's category and the type of institution they are applying to.

Category

Fee (INR)

General/Open

₹1,000

Reserved Category

₹500

NRI/OCI/FN

As per Institutional Quota rules

Deemed Universities (All Categories)

₹ 5,000

Note: Candidates are treated as registered only after successful fee payment. The fee must be paid online through the CET Cell portal before the last date of registration.

Choice Filling & Seat Allotment

  • MBBS/BDS candidates must fill preferences online during CAP Round 1 (03–05 August 2025)
  • Unlimited options can be entered and rearranged; locking is mandatory
  • Seat allotment is merit-based and considers reservation category, preference order, and availability
  • Candidates must submit status retention form and join college if seat is accepted

Maharshtra NEET UG Counselling Seat Matrix 2025

Course

Government Seats

Private Seats

Total (Approx.)

MBBS

~6025

~5819

~11,844

BDS

~275

~2400

~2675

Important Candidate Instructions

Candidates must carefully follow the counselling guidelines issued by CET Cell Maharashtra to avoid disqualification or rejection during the admission process. Below are some key instructions to keep in mind:

  • Uploading original scanned documents is mandatory
  • Candidates must ensure eligibility before applying
  • Reserved category claims must be made before form submission
  • Once registered as General/Open, category change won’t be allowed
  • PWD candidates must upload certificates from one of the 16 notified boards
  • EWS candidates must not fall under SC, ST, OBC, or SEBC categories
  • NRI applicants should register by 29 July 2025 and are only eligible for 15% institute quota
  • Regularly check https://cetcell.mahacet.org for updates

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 offers a structured opportunity for qualified candidates to secure admissions to leading medical and dental colleges in the state. Candidates must stay updated with the official schedule and strictly follow the registration and document verification process within the stipulated deadlines. Any lapse in uploading documents or incorrect information may lead to disqualification. Always rely on the official CET Cell portal, cetcell.mahacet.org and notifications for the most accurate and up-to-date information.

Gurmeet Kaur
Gurmeet Kaur

Assistant Manager

Gurmeet Kaur is an Education Industry Professional with 10 years of experience in teaching and creating digital content. She is a Science graduate and has a PG diploma in Computer Applications. At jagranjosh.com, she creates content on Science and Mathematics for school students. She creates explainer and analytical articles aimed at providing academic guidance to students. She can be reached at gurmeet.kaur@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

