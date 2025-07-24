Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix, Fee, and Important Guidelines

The Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 process has officially begun for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Nursing, and Allied Health courses. The counselling is conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (CET Cell) through a Centralised Admission Process (CAP). Students qualifying NEET UG 2025 and meeting domicile and category criteria must participate in the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) for seat allotment. Eligible NEET-qualified candidates can register online at cetcell.mahacet.org. The counselling includes significant updates like the implementation of 10% EWS reservation, which has reduced open category seats in private medical colleges. Here's a detailed breakdown of all key information students need to know. Key Highlights of Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025

The counselling process is being conducted via Centralised Admission Process (CAP) and covers a wide range of courses, including MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, and BSc Nursing. A 10% EWS quota has been implemented this year, impacting the number of open-category seats in private colleges. Particulars Details Registration Start Date July 24, 2025 Last Date to Register July 30, 2025 (tentative) Official Website cetcell.mahacet.org Counselling Body CET Cell, Maharashtra Courses Covered MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, BSc Nursing Counselling Mode Online (Centralised Admission Process - CAP) EWS Quota Implementation 10% EWS reservation introduced, reducing open category seats in private colleges Reservation Categories SC, ST, OBC, EWS, NT-A/B/C/D, SBC, SEBC, PWD (with valid documentation)

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Dates The CET Cell has released the detailed counselling schedule for MBBS, BDS, and other courses. Candidates must adhere to the deadlines for registration, document upload, and choice filling. Online Registration & Document Upload Schedule (All Courses) Activity Dates Online Registration & Session Apply 23 July – 30 July 2025 (11:59 AM) Registration Fee Payment 23 July – 31 July 2025 (11:59 AM) Uploading of Original Documents (scanned) 23 July – 01 August 2025 (11:59 AM) Publication of Registered Candidates List 02 August 2025 MBBS/BDS CAP Round 1 Schedule Activity Dates Provisional Merit List 02 August 2025 Seat Matrix for MBBS/BDS 02 August 2025 Preference (Choice) Filling 03 – 05 August 2025 (till 6:00 PM) CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 07 August 2025 Joining & Status Retention Form Submission 08 – 12 August 2025 (till 5:30 PM)

Schedules for BAMS, BHMS, BUMS and other Group B/C courses will be announced later. Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Eligibility Criteria To participate in the counselling, candidates must fulfill the following criteria: 1. NEET UG 2025 Qualification: Candidates must have qualified NEET UG 2025. 2. Domicile Requirement: Candidates should be domiciled in Maharashtra (for 85% state quota). Educational Qualification: Must have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English from a recognized board. 3. Minimum Marks: General Category: 50% in PCB

50% in PCB SC/ST/OBC: 40% in PCB

40% in PCB PwD Candidates: 45% in PCB 4. Age Limit: Minimum 17 years as of December 31, 2025. How to Register for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Eligible candidates must visit the official CET Cell website and follow the steps below:

Visit: https://cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the NEET UG 2025 CAP Portal (medicalug2025.mahacet.org)

Register using NEET credentials and create login

Fill out personal, academic, and category details

Upload scanned documents as per official list

Pay online registration fee

Download application form and payment receipt for reference Note: Candidates failing to complete registration or fee payment will not be eligible for any quota or admission. Direct Application Link Documents Required for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Candidates must upload scanned copies of the following original documents: Required Documents Notes NEET-UG Mark Sheet & Admit Card Issued by NTA Domicile Certificate For Maharashtra quota eligibility Class 10 & 12 Mark Sheets / Passing Cert. For age and academic verification Online Application Form (filled) From CET Cell portal Medical Fitness Certificate As per Annexure – H Aadhar Card Mandatory ID proof Nationality Certificate Issued by District/Metropolitan Magistrate Caste/Category Certificate (if applicable) For SC/ST/OBC/EWS etc. PWD Certificate (if applicable) Must be from any of the 16 designated boards

Maharshtra NEET UG Counselling Registration Fee Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee while submitting the online application. The amount varies based on the candidate's category and the type of institution they are applying to. Category Fee (INR) General/Open ₹1,000 Reserved Category ₹500 NRI/OCI/FN As per Institutional Quota rules Deemed Universities (All Categories) ₹ 5,000 Note: Candidates are treated as registered only after successful fee payment. The fee must be paid online through the CET Cell portal before the last date of registration. Choice Filling & Seat Allotment MBBS/BDS candidates must fill preferences online during CAP Round 1 (03–05 August 2025)

Unlimited options can be entered and rearranged; locking is mandatory

Seat allotment is merit-based and considers reservation category, preference order, and availability

Candidates must submit status retention form and join college if seat is accepted