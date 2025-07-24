Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix, Fee, and Important Guidelines

The Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 process has officially begun for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Nursing, and Allied Health courses. The counselling is conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (CET Cell) through a Centralised Admission Process (CAP). Students qualifying NEET UG 2025 and meeting domicile and category criteria must participate in the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) for seat allotment. Eligible NEET-qualified candidates can register online at cetcell.mahacet.org.
The counselling includes significant updates like the implementation of 10% EWS reservation, which has reduced open category seats in private medical colleges. Here's a detailed breakdown of all key information students need to know.
Key Highlights of Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025
The counselling process is being conducted via Centralised Admission Process (CAP) and covers a wide range of courses, including MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, and BSc Nursing. A 10% EWS quota has been implemented this year, impacting the number of open-category seats in private colleges.
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Dates
The CET Cell has released the detailed counselling schedule for MBBS, BDS, and other courses. Candidates must adhere to the deadlines for registration, document upload, and choice filling.
Online Registration & Document Upload Schedule (All Courses)
|
Activity
|
Dates
|
Online Registration & Session Apply
|
23 July – 30 July 2025 (11:59 AM)
|
Registration Fee Payment
|
23 July – 31 July 2025 (11:59 AM)
|
Uploading of Original Documents (scanned)
|
23 July – 01 August 2025 (11:59 AM)
|
Publication of Registered Candidates List
|
02 August 2025
MBBS/BDS CAP Round 1 Schedule
|
Activity
|
Dates
|
Provisional Merit List
|
02 August 2025
|
Seat Matrix for MBBS/BDS
|
02 August 2025
|
Preference (Choice) Filling
|
03 – 05 August 2025 (till 6:00 PM)
|
CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
|
07 August 2025
|
Joining & Status Retention Form Submission
|
08 – 12 August 2025 (till 5:30 PM)
Schedules for BAMS, BHMS, BUMS and other Group B/C courses will be announced later.
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Eligibility Criteria
To participate in the counselling, candidates must fulfill the following criteria:
1. NEET UG 2025 Qualification: Candidates must have qualified NEET UG 2025.
2. Domicile Requirement: Candidates should be domiciled in Maharashtra (for 85% state quota).
Educational Qualification: Must have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English from a recognized board.
3. Minimum Marks:
- General Category: 50% in PCB
- SC/ST/OBC: 40% in PCB
- PwD Candidates: 45% in PCB
4. Age Limit: Minimum 17 years as of December 31, 2025.
How to Register for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025
Eligible candidates must visit the official CET Cell website and follow the steps below:
- Visit: https://cetcell.mahacet.org
- Click on the NEET UG 2025 CAP Portal (medicalug2025.mahacet.org)
- Register using NEET credentials and create login
- Fill out personal, academic, and category details
- Upload scanned documents as per official list
- Pay online registration fee
- Download application form and payment receipt for reference
Note: Candidates failing to complete registration or fee payment will not be eligible for any quota or admission.
Documents Required for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025
Candidates must upload scanned copies of the following original documents:
|
Required Documents
|
Notes
|
NEET-UG Mark Sheet & Admit Card
|
Issued by NTA
|
Domicile Certificate
|
For Maharashtra quota eligibility
|
Class 10 & 12 Mark Sheets / Passing Cert.
|
For age and academic verification
|
Online Application Form (filled)
|
From CET Cell portal
|
Medical Fitness Certificate
|
As per Annexure – H
|
Aadhar Card
|
Mandatory ID proof
|
Nationality Certificate
|
Issued by District/Metropolitan Magistrate
|
Caste/Category Certificate (if applicable)
|
For SC/ST/OBC/EWS etc.
|
PWD Certificate (if applicable)
|
Must be from any of the 16 designated boards
Maharshtra NEET UG Counselling Registration Fee
Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee while submitting the online application. The amount varies based on the candidate's category and the type of institution they are applying to.
|
Category
|
Fee (INR)
|
General/Open
|
₹1,000
|
Reserved Category
|
₹500
|
NRI/OCI/FN
|
As per Institutional Quota rules
|
Deemed Universities (All Categories)
|
₹ 5,000
Note: Candidates are treated as registered only after successful fee payment. The fee must be paid online through the CET Cell portal before the last date of registration.
Choice Filling & Seat Allotment
- MBBS/BDS candidates must fill preferences online during CAP Round 1 (03–05 August 2025)
- Unlimited options can be entered and rearranged; locking is mandatory
- Seat allotment is merit-based and considers reservation category, preference order, and availability
- Candidates must submit status retention form and join college if seat is accepted
Maharshtra NEET UG Counselling Seat Matrix 2025
|
Course
|
Government Seats
|
Private Seats
|
Total (Approx.)
|
MBBS
|
~6025
|
~5819
|
~11,844
|
BDS
|
~275
|
~2400
|
~2675
Important Candidate Instructions
Candidates must carefully follow the counselling guidelines issued by CET Cell Maharashtra to avoid disqualification or rejection during the admission process. Below are some key instructions to keep in mind:
- Uploading original scanned documents is mandatory
- Candidates must ensure eligibility before applying
- Reserved category claims must be made before form submission
- Once registered as General/Open, category change won’t be allowed
- PWD candidates must upload certificates from one of the 16 notified boards
- EWS candidates must not fall under SC, ST, OBC, or SEBC categories
- NRI applicants should register by 29 July 2025 and are only eligible for 15% institute quota
- Regularly check https://cetcell.mahacet.org for updates
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 offers a structured opportunity for qualified candidates to secure admissions to leading medical and dental colleges in the state. Candidates must stay updated with the official schedule and strictly follow the registration and document verification process within the stipulated deadlines. Any lapse in uploading documents or incorrect information may lead to disqualification. Always rely on the official CET Cell portal, cetcell.mahacet.org and notifications for the most accurate and up-to-date information.
