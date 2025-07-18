MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

MP NEET Counselling 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Department of Medical Education (DME) will conduct online MP NEET 2025 counseling. The official information brochure and counseling dates have been made public. Following the release of the NEET 2025 results, MP NEET counseling dates are announced. The results of the May 4, 2025, NEET 2025 exam were released on June 14, 2025. The counseling process will start in July 2025.
To take part in the MP NEET counseling 2025 for MBBS/BDS admission under state quota seats, candidates must register on the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in, and submit an application. A merit list of the shortlisted applicants will be made public based on registration. Candidates must select their preferred colleges and courses, then lock them in.
For admission to 85% of the state quota reserved MBBS and BDS seats, students who passed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG) can apply online at dme.mponline.gov.in using the NEET 2025 admission form. For aspirants, the MP NEET UG counseling registration schedule for round 1 of 2025 is available. The dates for registration, the merit list, choice submission, seat allocation, and the admissions reporting deadline are all included in the MP NEET counseling dates for 2025.
The Official Dates are announced for MP NEET Counselling 2025 for the First Round.
Important Dates of MP NEET Counselling 2025:
The MP NEET Counselling 2025 dates has been declared.MP State Combined NEET UG Counselling (MBBS/BDS Course) 2025 – First Round Schedule
|
S.No.
|
Event
|
Duration
|
No. of Days
|
1
|
Online Registration by eligible candidates of NEET UG 2025 on DME portal
|
21-07-2025 to 29-07-2025 (up to 11:59 PM)
|
9 Days
|
2
|
Publication of Vacancies
|
28-07-2025
|
1 Day
|
3
|
Invitation of objection against vacancies
|
29-07-2025
|
1 Day
|
4
|
Disposal of objection and publication of final vacancies
|
30-07-2025
|
1 Day
|
5
|
Publication of State Merit list of registered candidates
|
30-07-2025
|
1 Day
|
6
|
Choice filling and locking by MP Domicile registered candidates
|
31-07-2025 to 04-08-2025 (up to 11:59 PM)
|
5 Days
|
7
|
Allotment Result of First Round
|
06-08-2025
|
-
|
8
|
Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college in person for document verification and admission
|
07-08-2025 to 11-08-2025 (up to 06:00 PM)
|
5 Days
|
9
|
Online Resignation/Cancellation of admission at college level
|
07-08-2025 to 16-08-2025 (up to 07:00 PM)
|
10 Days
|
10
|
Exercising the option for upgradation for second round by candidates at the time of admission
|
07-08-2025 to 16-08-2025 (up to 11:59 PM)
|
10 Days
The MP NEET UG counseling 2025 form: How to fill it out?
- The official website can be found at dme.mponline.gov.in.
- Enter your date of birth, NEET UG 2025 roll number, and secret key after selecting "Create profile" on the homepage.
- Once the candidate profile has been created, click the registration form on the candidate status tracker to continue.
- Upload the required files and provide the required information.
- Payment of the registration fee for MP NEET 2025
- For future use, download the confirmation page and save the form as a PDF.
MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling Process
Profile Creation:
-
Visit the official DME portal.
-
Enter NEET roll number, secret key, captcha, contact details, and bank information to create a profile.
Registration:
-
Only NEET 2025 qualified candidates can register on the DME portal.
-
Online registration is mandatory to participate in MP NEET counselling.
Seat Matrix & Merit List:
-
DME will release the list of participating colleges with category-wise seat distribution.
-
Followed by the MP NEET state merit list containing names of eligible registered candidates.
Choice Filling & Locking:
-
Eligible candidates must log in to their accounts to fill and lock choices.
-
Those who fail to do so will not be considered for seat allotment.
Seat Allotment:
-
DME will release round-wise seat allotment lists based on merit and filled choices.
Document Verification & Admission Confirmation:
-
Report to the allotted institute with original documents and attested copies.
-
Pay the tuition fee to confirm admission.
MP NEET Counselling: Quota & Eligibility Criteria
The following qualifying requirements, established by DME, must be met by candidates who want to take part in the MP NEET 2025 counseling:
-
On the date specified by the organization administering the exam, the applicant must be at least 17 years old. There is no upper age limit for applicants.
-
The applicant must have completed Physics, Biology, Chemistry, and English as core courses in Class 12 or its equivalent.
-
The applicant must reside in the Madhya Pradesh state. Individuals who are not MP residents but have finished their state-provided formal education may also apply for MP NEET counseling.
Documents Required for Haryana NEET Counselling:
-
NEET UG Rank Card
-
Birth Certificate (SSC Marks Memo)
-
Qualifying Exam Certificate (Intermediate Marks Memo)
-
Study Certificates from 6th to 10th (combined in a single PDF)
-
Study Certificates for Intermediate (combined in a single PDF)
-
Aadhar Card
-
Candidate's photo
-
Candidate's signature
-
NEET 2025 scorecard
-
NEET 2025 admit card
-
Marksheet of Class 10 or equivalent
-
Marksheet of Class 12 or equivalent
-
Domicile Certificate
-
Caste/community certificate (if applicable)
-
Income Certificate
Fee Structure of MP NEET Counselling 2025
Each year, the dental and medical fee schedule is updated. Due to subsidies, government medical and dentistry schools charge five to ten times lower annual tuition than private medical schools. For the institutes offering MP NEET 2025 counseling, the average yearly price is as follows:
|
Institute’s Name
|
Annual Tuition Fee (in INR)
|
Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal
|
1,00,000
|
Gajara Raja Medical College Gwalior
|
1,00,000
|
Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Indore
|
1,00,000
|
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College
|
1,00,000
|
Shyam Shah Medical College
|
1,00,000
|
Bundelkhand Medical College
|
1,00,000
|
Government Medical College Datia
|
1,00,000
|
Government Medical College Vidisha
|
1,00,000
|
Government Medical College Ratlam
|
1,00,000
|
Government Medical College Khandwa
|
1,00,000
|
Government Medical College Schedhol
|
1,00,000
|
Chhindwara Institute of Medical Sciences
|
1,00,000
|
Government Medical College Shivpuri
|
1,00,000
|
Government Dental College Indore
|
1,00,000
|
Peoples College of Medical Sciences
|
12,15,000
|
Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Science
|
9,28,000
|
RD Gardi Medical College Ujjain
|
8,33,000
|
Index Medical College Indore
|
12,25,000
|
LN Medical College Bhopal
|
12,41,000
|
Chirayu Medical College Bhopal
|
11,41,000
|
Amaltas Medical College
|
9,65,000
|
Mahaveer Institute of Medical Sciences
|
8,33,000
|
Index Institute of Dental Sciences
|
1,95,000
|
RKDF Dental College
|
2,31,000
|
People's College of Dental Sciences
|
2,66,000
|
Sri Aurobindo College of Dentistry
|
2,10,000
|
College of Dental Sciences Rau
|
2,43,000
|
Rishiraj College of Dental Sciences
|
2,20,000
|
Bhabha College of Dental Science
|
2,20,000
|
Mansarovar Dental College
|
1,98,000
|
Maharana Pratap Dental College
|
1,80,000
|
Hitkarni Dental College
|
2,21,500
|
Institute of Dental Education and Advance Studies
|
2,00,000
|
Guru Govind Singh College of Dental Sciences
|
1,87,000
|
People's Dental Academy
|
2,66,000
