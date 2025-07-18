MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

MP NEET Counselling 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Department of Medical Education (DME) will conduct online MP NEET 2025 counseling. The official information brochure and counseling dates have been made public. Following the release of the NEET 2025 results, MP NEET counseling dates are announced. The results of the May 4, 2025, NEET 2025 exam were released on June 14, 2025. The counseling process will start in July 2025.

To take part in the MP NEET counseling 2025 for MBBS/BDS admission under state quota seats, candidates must register on the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in, and submit an application. A merit list of the shortlisted applicants will be made public based on registration. Candidates must select their preferred colleges and courses, then lock them in.

For admission to 85% of the state quota reserved MBBS and BDS seats, students who passed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG) can apply online at dme.mponline.gov.in using the NEET 2025 admission form. For aspirants, the MP NEET UG counseling registration schedule for round 1 of 2025 is available. The dates for registration, the merit list, choice submission, seat allocation, and the admissions reporting deadline are all included in the MP NEET counseling dates for 2025.