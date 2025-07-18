Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

The MP NEET counseling registration details are provided below in this article for applicants. Dates for other significant events, such as the start of classes, the announcement of the provisional merit list, and the dates for exercising web options, have been released by the authorities.

Jul 24, 2025, 17:29 IST

MP NEET Counselling 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Department of Medical Education (DME) will conduct online MP NEET 2025 counseling. The official information brochure and counseling dates have been made public. Following the release of the NEET 2025 results, MP NEET counseling dates are announced. The results of the May 4, 2025, NEET 2025 exam were released on June 14, 2025. The counseling process will start in July 2025.

To take part in the MP NEET counseling 2025 for MBBS/BDS admission under state quota seats, candidates must register on the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in, and submit an application. A merit list of the shortlisted applicants will be made public based on registration. Candidates must select their preferred colleges and courses, then lock them in. 

For admission to 85% of the state quota reserved MBBS and BDS seats, students who passed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG) can apply online at dme.mponline.gov.in using the NEET 2025 admission form. For aspirants, the MP NEET UG counseling registration schedule for round 1 of 2025 is available. The dates for registration, the merit list, choice submission, seat allocation, and the admissions reporting deadline are all included in the MP NEET counseling dates for 2025.

The Official Dates are announced for MP NEET Counselling 2025 for the First Round. 

Important Dates of MP NEET Counselling 2025:

The MP NEET Counselling 2025 dates has been declared.MP State Combined NEET UG Counselling (MBBS/BDS Course) 2025 – First Round Schedule

S.No.

Event

Duration

No. of Days

1

Online Registration by eligible candidates of NEET UG 2025 on DME portal

21-07-2025 to 29-07-2025 (up to 11:59 PM)

9 Days

2

Publication of Vacancies

28-07-2025

1 Day

3

Invitation of objection against vacancies

29-07-2025

1 Day

4

Disposal of objection and publication of final vacancies

30-07-2025

1 Day

5

Publication of State Merit list of registered candidates

30-07-2025

1 Day

6

Choice filling and locking by MP Domicile registered candidates

31-07-2025 to 04-08-2025 (up to 11:59 PM)

5 Days

7

Allotment Result of First Round

06-08-2025

-

8

Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college in person for document verification and admission

07-08-2025 to 11-08-2025 (up to 06:00 PM)

5 Days

9

Online Resignation/Cancellation of admission at college level

07-08-2025 to 16-08-2025 (up to 07:00 PM)

10 Days

10

Exercising the option for upgradation for second round by candidates at the time of admission

07-08-2025 to 16-08-2025 (up to 11:59 PM)

10 Days

The MP NEET UG counseling 2025 form: How to fill it out?

  • The official website can be found at dme.mponline.gov.in.
  • Enter your date of birth, NEET UG 2025 roll number, and secret key after selecting "Create profile" on the homepage.
  • Once the candidate profile has been created, click the registration form on the candidate status tracker to continue.
  • Upload the required files and provide the required information.
  • Payment of the registration fee for MP NEET 2025
  • For future use, download the confirmation page and save the form as a PDF.

MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling Process 

Profile Creation:

  • Visit the official DME portal.

  • Enter NEET roll number, secret key, captcha, contact details, and bank information to create a profile.

Registration:

  • Only NEET 2025 qualified candidates can register on the DME portal.

  • Online registration is mandatory to participate in MP NEET counselling.

Seat Matrix & Merit List:

  • DME will release the list of participating colleges with category-wise seat distribution.

  • Followed by the MP NEET state merit list containing names of eligible registered candidates.

Choice Filling & Locking:

  • Eligible candidates must log in to their accounts to fill and lock choices.

  • Those who fail to do so will not be considered for seat allotment.

Seat Allotment:

  • DME will release round-wise seat allotment lists based on merit and filled choices.

Document Verification & Admission Confirmation:

  • Report to the allotted institute with original documents and attested copies.

  • Pay the tuition fee to confirm admission.

MP NEET Counselling: Quota & Eligibility Criteria

The following qualifying requirements, established by DME, must be met by candidates who want to take part in the MP NEET 2025 counseling:

  • On the date specified by the organization administering the exam, the applicant must be at least 17 years old. There is no upper age limit for applicants.

  • The applicant must have completed Physics, Biology, Chemistry, and English as core courses in Class 12 or its equivalent.

  • The applicant must reside in the Madhya Pradesh state. Individuals who are not MP residents but have finished their state-provided formal education may also apply for MP NEET counseling.

Documents Required for Haryana NEET Counselling:

  1. NEET UG Rank Card

  2. Birth Certificate (SSC Marks Memo)

  3. Qualifying Exam Certificate (Intermediate Marks Memo)

  4. Study Certificates from 6th to 10th (combined in a single PDF)

  5. Study Certificates for Intermediate (combined in a single PDF)

  6. Aadhar Card

  7. Candidate's photo

  8. Candidate's signature

  9. NEET 2025 scorecard

  10. NEET 2025 admit card

  11. Marksheet of Class 10 or equivalent

  12. Marksheet of Class 12 or equivalent

  13. Domicile Certificate

  14. Caste/community certificate (if applicable)

  15. Income Certificate

Fee Structure of MP NEET Counselling 2025

Each year, the dental and medical fee schedule is updated. Due to subsidies, government medical and dentistry schools charge five to ten times lower annual tuition than private medical schools. For the institutes offering MP NEET 2025 counseling, the average yearly price is as follows:

Institute’s Name

Annual Tuition Fee (in INR)

Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal

1,00,000

Gajara Raja Medical College Gwalior

1,00,000

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Indore 

1,00,000

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College

1,00,000

Shyam Shah Medical College

1,00,000

Bundelkhand Medical College

1,00,000

Government Medical College Datia

1,00,000

Government Medical College Vidisha

1,00,000

Government Medical College Ratlam

1,00,000

Government Medical College Khandwa

1,00,000

Government Medical College Schedhol

1,00,000

Chhindwara Institute of Medical Sciences

1,00,000

Government Medical College Shivpuri

1,00,000

Government Dental College Indore 

1,00,000

Peoples College of Medical Sciences

12,15,000

Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Science 

9,28,000

RD Gardi Medical College Ujjain

8,33,000

Index Medical College Indore

12,25,000

LN Medical College Bhopal

12,41,000

Chirayu Medical College Bhopal

11,41,000

Amaltas Medical College

9,65,000

Mahaveer Institute of Medical Sciences

8,33,000

Index Institute of Dental Sciences

1,95,000

RKDF Dental College 

2,31,000

People's College of Dental Sciences

2,66,000

Sri Aurobindo College of Dentistry 

2,10,000

College of Dental Sciences Rau

2,43,000

Rishiraj College of Dental Sciences

2,20,000

Bhabha College of Dental Science

2,20,000

Mansarovar Dental College

1,98,000

Maharana Pratap Dental College 

1,80,000

Hitkarni Dental College

2,21,500

Institute of Dental Education and Advance Studies

2,00,000

Guru Govind Singh College of Dental Sciences

1,87,000

People's Dental Academy

2,66,000

