Scored 219 Rank In JEE Mains? Top colleges in India For IITs

Top IITs in India: With a score of 219 on JEE Main 2025, a student is clearly performing exceptionally well, placing them considerably beyond the cut-off percentile that is normally needed for students in the general category (historically about the 93rd percentile) in order to be eligible for JEE Advanced. According to current trends, a score between $215 and $230 often corresponds to an All India Rank (AIR) in JEE Main of less than $3,000 to $4,000, placing the candidate firmly in the top $2.5 lakh students qualified for the next stage. However, a candidate's subsequent JEE Advanced result is the only factor that determines whether or not they are accepted into a prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).
A significantly lower JEE Advanced Rank typically less than AIR $500 for the top three IITs is necessary for applicants hoping to get into a prestigious IIT, such as the highly sought-after Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) branch. In order to qualify into the top IIT institutes in India, such IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, and IIT Bombay, which are continuously ranked as the finest in the country, candidates who scored $219 in JEE Main need now concentrate solely on increasing their JEE Advanced score. World-class programs are offered by other outstanding universities including IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Roorkee, which likewise demand extremely competitive rankings. Converting that JEE Main result into a top-tier ranking in the final Advanced exam is essential for success.
List Of Top IIT Colleges In India Accepting JEE
In the NIRF Engineering category for 2025, the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Trichy was ranked ninth. It is included in the ranked list for a comprehensive view of the best engineering schools, even if it accepts JEE Main rankings. Only JEE Advanced ranks are accepted into all IITs (Ranks 1–8 and 10). The following table lists the Top 10 IITs based on their NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) Engineering Rank for 2025.
|
NIRF 2025 Rank
|
IIT Name
|
City
|
State
|
1
|
IIT Madras
|
Chennai
|
Tamil Nadu
|
2
|
IIT Delhi
|
New Delhi
|
Delhi
|
3
|
IIT Bombay
|
Mumbai
|
Maharashtra
|
4
|
IIT Kanpur
|
Kanpur
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
5
|
IIT Kharagpur
|
Kharagpur
|
West Bengal
|
6
|
IIT Roorkee
|
Roorkee
|
Uttarakhand
|
7
|
IIT Hyderabad
|
Hyderabad
|
Telangana
|
8
|
IIT Guwahati
|
Guwahati
|
Assam
|
9
|
NIT Trichy (Included here as it is Rank 9, but is an NIT)
|
Tiruchirappalli
|
Tamil Nadu
|
10
|
IIT (BHU) Varanasi
|
Varanasi
|
Uttar Pradesh
JEE 2026: Key Takeaways and Counselling
Strategic planning is necessary for JEE 2026 candidates to maximize their prospects in both the exam and the subsequent counseling (JoSAA):
- Prioritize JEE Advanced Eligibility: To be eligible for JEE Advanced, the exclusive path to IITs, your JEE Main score must rank you among the top 2.5 lakh applicants.
- Concentrate on JEE Advanced Rank: Your JEE Advanced All India Rank (AIR) is the only factor that determines your admission to all IITs; start studying difficult, conceptual problem-solving techniques.
- Master Core Concepts: For the Advanced exam, rote memory is insufficient. Develop profound intellectual clarity in physics, chemistry, and math from NCERT.
- Weekly Practice Sample Tests: To enhance your time management and problem-solving abilities, take full-length JEE Advanced sample tests under exam conditions on a regular basis.
- Investigate Closing Ranks: To develop a practical, data-driven decision filling approach, carefully examine previous years' closing ranks (AIR) for your preferred branch and IIT.
- Participate in JoSAA/CSAB: In order to guarantee a seat at any IIT, NIT, or IIIT depending on your rank, you must register for JoSAA counseling and subsequent CSAB rounds following results.
