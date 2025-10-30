Scored 219 Rank In JEE Mains? Top colleges in India For IITs

Top IITs in India: With a score of 219 on JEE Main 2025, a student is clearly performing exceptionally well, placing them considerably beyond the cut-off percentile that is normally needed for students in the general category (historically about the 93rd percentile) in order to be eligible for JEE Advanced. According to current trends, a score between $215 and $230 often corresponds to an All India Rank (AIR) in JEE Main of less than $3,000 to $4,000, placing the candidate firmly in the top $2.5 lakh students qualified for the next stage. However, a candidate's subsequent JEE Advanced result is the only factor that determines whether or not they are accepted into a prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

A significantly lower JEE Advanced Rank typically less than AIR $500 for the top three IITs is necessary for applicants hoping to get into a prestigious IIT, such as the highly sought-after Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) branch. In order to qualify into the top IIT institutes in India, such IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, and IIT Bombay, which are continuously ranked as the finest in the country, candidates who scored $219 in JEE Main need now concentrate solely on increasing their JEE Advanced score. World-class programs are offered by other outstanding universities including IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Roorkee, which likewise demand extremely competitive rankings. Converting that JEE Main result into a top-tier ranking in the final Advanced exam is essential for success.