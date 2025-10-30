CBSE 10th, 12th Final Date Sheet 2026

Scored 219 Rank In JEE Mains? Top colleges in India For IITs

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Oct 30, 2025, 19:31 IST

Top IITs in India: JEE Advanced eligibility (top 2.5 lakh rank) is guaranteed with a JEE Main score of 219. Getting a very low JEE Advanced AIR (usually less than 500 for CSE) is the only need for admission to the top IITs (Madras, Delhi, Bombay). Strategic planning and careful JoSAA counseling based on previous closing ranks are crucial.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Top IITs in India
Top IITs in India

Top IITs in India: With a score of 219 on JEE Main 2025, a student is clearly performing exceptionally well, placing them considerably beyond the cut-off percentile that is normally needed for students in the general category (historically about the 93rd percentile) in order to be eligible for JEE Advanced. According to current trends, a score between $215 and $230 often corresponds to an All India Rank (AIR) in JEE Main of less than $3,000 to $4,000, placing the candidate firmly in the top $2.5 lakh students qualified for the next stage. However, a candidate's subsequent JEE Advanced result is the only factor that determines whether or not they are accepted into a prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

A significantly lower JEE Advanced Rank typically less than AIR $500 for the top three IITs is necessary for applicants hoping to get into a prestigious IIT, such as the highly sought-after Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) branch. In order to qualify into the top IIT institutes in India, such IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, and IIT Bombay, which are continuously ranked as the finest in the country, candidates who scored $219 in JEE Main need now concentrate solely on increasing their JEE Advanced score. World-class programs are offered by other outstanding universities including IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Roorkee, which likewise demand extremely competitive rankings. Converting that JEE Main result into a top-tier ranking in the final Advanced exam is essential for success.

List Of Top IIT Colleges In India Accepting JEE

In the NIRF Engineering category for 2025, the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Trichy was ranked ninth. It is included in the ranked list for a comprehensive view of the best engineering schools, even if it accepts JEE Main rankings. Only JEE Advanced ranks are accepted into all IITs (Ranks 1–8 and 10). The following table lists the Top 10 IITs based on their NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) Engineering Rank for 2025.

NIRF 2025 Rank

IIT Name

City

State

1

IIT Madras

Chennai

Tamil Nadu

2

IIT Delhi

New Delhi

Delhi

3

IIT Bombay

Mumbai

Maharashtra

4

IIT Kanpur

Kanpur

Uttar Pradesh

5

IIT Kharagpur

Kharagpur

West Bengal

6

IIT Roorkee

Roorkee

Uttarakhand

7

IIT Hyderabad

Hyderabad

Telangana

8

IIT Guwahati

Guwahati

Assam

9

NIT Trichy (Included here as it is Rank 9, but is an NIT)

Tiruchirappalli

Tamil Nadu

10

IIT (BHU) Varanasi

Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh

JEE 2026: Key Takeaways and Counselling

Strategic planning is necessary for JEE 2026 candidates to maximize their prospects in both the exam and the subsequent counseling (JoSAA):

  • Prioritize JEE Advanced Eligibility: To be eligible for JEE Advanced, the exclusive path to IITs, your JEE Main score must rank you among the top 2.5 lakh applicants.
  • Concentrate on JEE Advanced Rank: Your JEE Advanced All India Rank (AIR) is the only factor that determines your admission to all IITs; start studying difficult, conceptual problem-solving techniques.
  • Master Core Concepts: For the Advanced exam, rote memory is insufficient. Develop profound intellectual clarity in physics, chemistry, and math from NCERT.
  • Weekly Practice Sample Tests: To enhance your time management and problem-solving abilities, take full-length JEE Advanced sample tests under exam conditions on a regular basis.
  • Investigate Closing Ranks: To develop a practical, data-driven decision filling approach, carefully examine previous years' closing ranks (AIR) for your preferred branch and IIT.
  • Participate in JoSAA/CSAB: In order to guarantee a seat at any IIT, NIT, or IIIT depending on your rank, you must register for JoSAA counseling and subsequent CSAB rounds following results.

Also Check:

Also Read:

Top IIT Colleges That Offer Data Science Courses to Learn Online in 2025

Best Free AI Courses for Beginners in 2025

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending