Brain teaser puzzles are fun and tricky challenges that are designed in such a manner that makes our brain think out of the box. These puzzles come in a variety of formats such as riddles, pictures, number games, or word problems. Brain teasers are designed in such a way that they test the sharpness of our mind. When you sit down and try to solve a brain teaser, you are not only entertaining yourself but also improving your focus, memory and problem solving skills. Whether it’s spotting something hidden in an image or figuring out a clever riddle, brain teasers are a great way to keep your brain active and engaged. Plus, they’re perfect for sharing with friends to see who can crack the puzzle first! Today, we bring you an exciting brain teaser that has become the talk of the town! In the image below, you witness beautiful flowers on a background. They are arranged in such a manner that they hide a heart among them.

Do you have the visionary skills to find the hidden heart? Wait! Before you grab your detective glasses, there is a twist: You need to find the heart with just 9 seconds on the clock. So, can you solve this puzzle within the time limit? Start the timer and begin the search! All the best. Brain Teaser IQ Test: Find the Hidden Heart in 9 Seconds Source: Bright Side So, how is your search going? Were you able to find out where the heart is hiding in this beautiful pattern? Brain teasers like this can help you test your observation skills and solving them under a time limit can help improve your analytical skills. How close are you? Did you find the hidden heart Hurry up! The time limit is about to be over soon.

3… 2… and 1! Stop! The time limit has come to an end. So, did you find the heart that is hiding mischievously in this beautiful flower pattern? Congratulations, if you found the heart your observation skills have paid off quite well. If you weren't able to find the hidden heart within the time limit it's okay! Just scroll back to the top and try to find the answer without a time limit. For those who are still struggling to find the answer we have mentioned the solution below. Find the Hidden Heart- Solution Source: Bright Side Hope you enjoyed this puzzle! Share this puzzle with your friends and family and see who can spot the heart within the time limit.