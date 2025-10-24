Brain Teaser puzzles are fun and tricky pictures that are designed to play with our eyes and mind. When we look at these puzzles, we are presented to solve complex equations or change the placement of objects so that the puzzle can make sense. These puzzles use deceptive tactics in a clever way which confuses our brain. Sometimes, different people see different things in the same picture. That’s what makes these puzzles so interesting! They help us think in new ways and are a great way to pass the time while giving our brain a little workout. Today, we bring you another brain teaser challenge that will make you scratch your head for the answer. Take a look at the image below, you will see an image filled with jumbled alphabets and numbers. Your challenge? You need to find the hidden number 6 that is hiding in this image waiting to be discovered.

Do you think you can take up this challenge and find the hidden number? Wait! Before you dive deep into the puzzle and use your detective skills, we have a twist that will make this challenge a bit more exciting: You need to find the hidden number within a time limit of 7 seconds. Start your clock and begin the search. All the best! Brain Teaser: Can You Find the Hidden Number in 7 Seconds? Source: Bright Side So, did you spot where the number is hiding? Did your detective skills pay off? Come on hurry up! The time limit is about to be over soon. Tackling brain teaser puzzles that too within a time limit helps you to stay calm under pressure as well as improves your analytical skills.