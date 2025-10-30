NTA Swayam 2025 Application Closing TODAY; Check Direct Link to Apply Here

NTA Swayam 2025 application: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July Semester Examination 2025 Registration today, October 30, 2025. Candidates wishing to enroll in the government’s online learning platform must complete their applications at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam.

Launched by the Government of India, SWAYAM is a flagship online education platform that aims to bridge the digital divide and improve access to quality education. The platform provides a range of free online courses across different fields, such as humanities, science, technology, management, and teacher education. To validate the skills of learners, the National Testing Agency (NTA) administers proctored assessments.