NTA Swayam 2025 Application Closing TODAY; Check Direct Link to Apply Here

Key Points
- NTA SWAYAM 2025 July Semester Exam registration closes today, October 30, 2025.
- Candidates must register on the official website at exams.nta.nic.in.
- Registration is required to receive the certificate of achievement.
NTA Swayam 2025 application: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July Semester Examination 2025 Registration today, October 30, 2025. Candidates wishing to enroll in the government’s online learning platform must complete their applications at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam.
Launched by the Government of India, SWAYAM is a flagship online education platform that aims to bridge the digital divide and improve access to quality education. The platform provides a range of free online courses across different fields, such as humanities, science, technology, management, and teacher education. To validate the skills of learners, the National Testing Agency (NTA) administers proctored assessments.
How to Apply for NTA Swayam July 2025 Exams?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply for the NTA Swayam July exam 2025:
- Visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam
- On the homepage, click on the ‘SWAYAM July 2025 Semester Registration’ link
- Enter your details and register yourself
- Log in using the application number and password generated
- Provide personal, academic, and course details as per the instructions
- Upload scanned copies of required documents in the prescribed format
- Pay the online examination fee
- Carefully review the application form
- Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2025 Registration
