AEEE 2026 BTech Admission: Applications Open; Check Changes in Exam Pattern

AEEE 2026 BTech applications started at aeee.amrita.edu. Candidates will need to apply by January 15, 2025. The engineering exam will be two and half hours long in computer-based mode in 2 phases next year. In recent developments, the university increased the charges of application fee, check entire application fee structure here.

AEEE 2026: The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has started the Amrita Entrance Examination - Engineering (AEEE 2026) BTech admission applications. Candidates will need to visit the official website to apply online on the official website at aeee.amrita.edu. The last date to submit applications is January 15, 2025. AEEE 2026 Key Highlights The following table carries the important details related to AEEE 2026 BTech admissions: Overview Details Event name AEEE 2026 admission applications Exam name Amrita Entrance Examination - Engineering (AEEE 2026) Board name Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Academic year 2025-26 Official website aeee.amrita.edu Stream Engineering Programme BTech. Level Undergraduate (UG) Application last date January 15, 2026 Exam duration 2.5 hrs Exam phases 2 Exam mode Online, computer-based test (CBT) Marking scheme Correct: +3 Incorrect: -1 Unattempted: 0 Subjects Mathematics Physics Chemistry Registration fee INR 1300

Amrita AEEE 2026 Important Dates The following table carries the important dates related to the AEEE 2026 exam. Candidates must keep the following dates in mind while applying for the engineering exam: Event Date(s) AEEE 2026 Phase 1 Slot Booking January 10, 2026 AEEE 2026 Phase 1 Exams January 29 - February 1, 2026 AEEE 2026 Phase 2 Exams April 25 - 30, 2026 AEEE 2026 Counselling Session May 2026 Amrita AEEE 2026: Important Note for candidates Candidates must have cleared Class 12 with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks in mathematics, physics, and chemistry, with at least 50% each of these subjects.

Applicant’s date of birth must fall between July 1, 2004 and June 30, 2010.

The AEEE 2026 application fee has been increased by Rs 100.

Candidates may also apply with their JEE Mains percentile without paying any additional fees by paying the fee of INR 500.

Both phases of exams are not compulsory to secure admission. In order to appear for Phase 2 exam, candidates will need to pay INR 600.