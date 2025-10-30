Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025
AEEE 2026 BTech Admission: Applications Open; Check Changes in Exam Pattern

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 30, 2025, 13:12 IST

AEEE 2026 BTech applications started at aeee.amrita.edu. Candidates will need to apply by January 15, 2025. The engineering exam will be two and half hours long in computer-based mode in 2 phases next year. In recent developments, the university increased the charges of application fee, check entire application fee structure here.

Key Points

  • AEEE 2026 BTech applications are open at aeee.amrita.edu.
  • Candidates will need to apply by January 15, 2025.
  • The engineering exam will be two and a half hours long in computer-based mode in 2 phases next year.

AEEE 2026: The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has started the Amrita Entrance Examination - Engineering (AEEE 2026) BTech admission applications. Candidates will need to visit the official website to apply online on the official website at aeee.amrita.edu. The last date to submit applications is January 15, 2025. 

AEEE 2026 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to AEEE 2026 BTech admissions:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

AEEE 2026 admission applications 

Exam name 

Amrita Entrance Examination - Engineering (AEEE 2026)

Board name 

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Academic year

2025-26

Official website 

aeee.amrita.edu

Stream 

Engineering 

Programme 

BTech.

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Application last date

January 15, 2026

Exam duration 

2.5 hrs

Exam phases 

2

Exam mode 

Online, computer-based test (CBT)

Marking scheme 

Correct: +3

Incorrect: -1

Unattempted: 0

Subjects 

Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry 

Registration fee 

INR 1300

Amrita AEEE 2026 Important Dates

The following table carries the important dates related to the AEEE 2026 exam. Candidates must keep the following dates in mind while applying for the engineering exam:

Event

Date(s)

AEEE 2026 Phase 1 Slot Booking

January 10, 2026

AEEE 2026 Phase 1 Exams

January 29 - February 1, 2026

AEEE 2026 Phase 2 Exams

April 25 - 30, 2026

AEEE 2026 Counselling Session

May 2026

Amrita AEEE 2026: Important Note for candidates

  • Candidates must have cleared Class 12 with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks in mathematics, physics, and chemistry, with at least 50% each of these subjects.
  • Applicant’s date of birth must fall between July 1, 2004 and June 30, 2010.
  • The AEEE 2026 application fee has been increased by Rs 100.
  • Candidates may also apply with their JEE Mains percentile without paying any additional fees by paying the fee of INR 500.
  • Both phases of exams are not compulsory to secure admission. In order to appear for Phase 2 exam, candidates will need to pay INR 600.

AEEE 2026 Revised Exam Pattern 

Candidates can check the revised exam pattern for the engineering entrance test here. This academic year, quantitative aptitude has been added in the syllabus for AEEE 2026. Read detailed additions here: 

Question Paper

Number of Questions (2026)

Number of Question (2025)

Mathematics

40 

40 

Physics

25 

30 

Chemistry

20 

25 

Quantitative Aptitude

10 

-

English

Total Questions

100

100

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

