AEEE 2026 BTech Admission: Applications Open; Check Changes in Exam Pattern

Key Points
- AEEE 2026 BTech applications are open at aeee.amrita.edu.
- Candidates will need to apply by January 15, 2025.
- The engineering exam will be two and a half hours long in computer-based mode in 2 phases next year.
AEEE 2026: The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has started the Amrita Entrance Examination - Engineering (AEEE 2026) BTech admission applications. Candidates will need to visit the official website to apply online on the official website at aeee.amrita.edu. The last date to submit applications is January 15, 2025.
AEEE 2026 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important details related to AEEE 2026 BTech admissions:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
AEEE 2026 admission applications
|
Exam name
|
Amrita Entrance Examination - Engineering (AEEE 2026)
|
Board name
|
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
aeee.amrita.edu
|
Stream
|
Engineering
|
Programme
|
BTech.
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
|
Application last date
|
January 15, 2026
|
Exam duration
|
2.5 hrs
|
Exam phases
|
2
|
Exam mode
|
Online, computer-based test (CBT)
|
Marking scheme
|
Correct: +3
Incorrect: -1
Unattempted: 0
|
Subjects
|
Mathematics
Physics
Chemistry
|
Registration fee
|
INR 1300
Amrita AEEE 2026 Important Dates
The following table carries the important dates related to the AEEE 2026 exam. Candidates must keep the following dates in mind while applying for the engineering exam:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
AEEE 2026 Phase 1 Slot Booking
|
January 10, 2026
|
AEEE 2026 Phase 1 Exams
|
January 29 - February 1, 2026
|
AEEE 2026 Phase 2 Exams
|
April 25 - 30, 2026
|
AEEE 2026 Counselling Session
|
May 2026
Amrita AEEE 2026: Important Note for candidates
- Candidates must have cleared Class 12 with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks in mathematics, physics, and chemistry, with at least 50% each of these subjects.
- Applicant’s date of birth must fall between July 1, 2004 and June 30, 2010.
- The AEEE 2026 application fee has been increased by Rs 100.
- Candidates may also apply with their JEE Mains percentile without paying any additional fees by paying the fee of INR 500.
- Both phases of exams are not compulsory to secure admission. In order to appear for Phase 2 exam, candidates will need to pay INR 600.
AEEE 2026 Revised Exam Pattern
Candidates can check the revised exam pattern for the engineering entrance test here. This academic year, quantitative aptitude has been added in the syllabus for AEEE 2026. Read detailed additions here:
|
Question Paper
|
Number of Questions (2026)
|
Number of Question (2025)
|
Mathematics
|
40
|
40
|
Physics
|
25
|
30
|
Chemistry
|
20
|
25
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
10
|
-
|
English
|
5
|
5
|
Total Questions
|
100
|
100
