Kerala Board Exam 2026: Plus 1, Plus 2 Timetable Released, Check Datesheet Here

Kerala Board Exam 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education has announced the Kerala Board Plus 1 and Plus 2 Exam 2026 Timetable. According to the timetable released, Kerala Board Class 11 exams will be held from March 5 to 27, 2026 and Plus 2 examinations will be conducted from March 6 to 28, 2025.

Kerala Board Exam 2026 Official Notification - Click Here

Kerala Plus 1 Exam Timetable 2026

Candidates appearing for the Kerala Board Plus 1 Exam 2026 can check the complete schedule below