Kerala Board Exam 2026: Plus 1, Plus 2 Timetable Released, Check Datesheet Here

Key Points
- Kerala Board Plus 1 Exams to be held from March 5 to 27, 2026
- Kerala Board Plus 2 Exams to be held from March 6 to 28, 2026
- Kerala Board SSLC Exam 2026 will be held from March 5 to 30, 2026
Kerala Board Exam 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education has announced the Kerala Board Plus 1 and Plus 2 Exam 2026 Timetable. According to the timetable released, Kerala Board Class 11 exams will be held from March 5 to 27, 2026 and Plus 2 examinations will be conducted from March 6 to 28, 2025.
Kerala Board Exam 2026 Official Notification - Click Here
Kerala Plus 1 Exam Timetable 2026
Candidates appearing for the Kerala Board Plus 1 Exam 2026 can check the complete schedule below
|
Date
|
Subject
|
March 5, 2026
|
Part 1 English
|
March 9, 2026
|
Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy
|
March 11 2026
|
Part 2 Languages, Computer Science and Information Technology
|
March 13, 2026
|
Chemistry, History, Islamic History and Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English
|
March 16, 2026
|
Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Applications, English Literature
|
March 18, 2026
|
Home Science, Gandhian studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics
|
March 23, 2026
|
Physics, Sociology, Anthropology,
|
March 25, 2026
|
Economics, Electronic Systems
|
March 27, 2026
|
Part 3 Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology
|
March 27, 2026
|
Mathematics
Kerala Plus 2 Exam 2026 Timetable
Students appearing for the Kerala HSE Plus 2 Examination can check the timetable here
|
Date
|
Subject
|
March 6, 2026
|
Physics, Sociology, Anthropology
|
March 7, 2026
|
Home Science, Gandhian studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics
|
March 10 2026
|
Chemistry, History, Islamic History and Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English
|
March 12, 2026
|
Part 2 Languages, Computer Science and Information Technology
|
March 17, 2026
|
Mathematics, Part 3, Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology
|
March 19, 2026
|
Economics, Electronic Systems
|
March 24, 2026
|
Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Applications, English Literature
|
March 26, 2026
|
Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy
|
March 28, 2026
|
Part 1 English
Kerala SSLC Exam 2026 Dates
As per reports, Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty has also announced the dates for the Kerala SSLC Exam 2026. According to the dates announced, Kerala Board SSLC Exam 2026 will be held from March 5 to 30, 2026. The evaluation of the SSLC exam answer sheets will be done from April 7 to 25, 2026. This year, the results are expected to be declared by May 8, 2026
