Kerala Board Exam 2026: Plus 1, Plus 2 Timetable Released, Check Datesheet Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 30, 2025, 09:38 IST

Kerala Board has announced the Kerala HSE Plus 1 and Plus 2 Timetable 2026. This year Kerala Board will be conducting plus 1 and plus 2 exams from March 5, 2026. Check complete schedule here.

Kerala Board Exam 2026 Plus 1, Plus 2 Timetable Released
Key Points

  • Kerala Board Plus 1 Exams to be held from March 5 to 27, 2026
  • Kerala Board Plus 2 Exams to be held from March 6 to 28, 2026
  • Kerala Board SSLC Exam 2026 will be held from March 5 to 30, 2026

Kerala Board Exam 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education has announced the Kerala Board Plus 1 and Plus 2 Exam 2026 Timetable. According to the timetable released, Kerala Board Class 11 exams will be held from March 5 to 27, 2026 and Plus 2 examinations will be conducted from March 6 to 28, 2025. 

Kerala Board Exam 2026 Official Notification - Click Here

kerala-notif

Kerala Plus 1 Exam Timetable 2026

Candidates appearing for the Kerala Board Plus 1 Exam 2026 can check the complete schedule below

Date

Subject

March 5, 2026

Part 1 English

March 9, 2026

Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy

March 11 2026

Part 2 Languages, Computer Science and Information Technology

March 13, 2026

Chemistry, History, Islamic History and Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English

March 16, 2026

Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Applications, English Literature

March 18, 2026

Home Science, Gandhian studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics

March 23, 2026

Physics, Sociology, Anthropology, 

March 25, 2026

Economics, Electronic Systems

March 27, 2026

Part 3 Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology

March 27, 2026

Mathematics

Kerala Plus 2 Exam 2026 Timetable

Students appearing for the Kerala HSE Plus 2 Examination can check the timetable here

Date

Subject

March 6, 2026

Physics, Sociology, Anthropology

March 7, 2026

Home Science, Gandhian studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics

March 10 2026

Chemistry, History, Islamic History and Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English

March 12, 2026

Part 2 Languages, Computer Science and Information Technology

March 17, 2026

Mathematics, Part 3, Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology

March 19, 2026

Economics, Electronic Systems

March 24, 2026

Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Applications, English Literature

March 26, 2026

Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy

March 28, 2026

Part 1 English


Kerala SSLC Exam 2026 Dates

As per reports, Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty has also announced the dates for the Kerala SSLC Exam 2026. According to the dates announced, Kerala Board SSLC Exam 2026 will be held from March 5 to 30, 2026. The evaluation of the SSLC exam answer sheets will be done from April 7 to 25, 2026. This year, the results are expected to be declared by May 8, 2026

