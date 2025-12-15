BSEB Creates History: Becomes India's First ISO-Certified Board

Key Points
- BSEB gets ISO certified in three categories
- Bihar Board maintains all BSEB matric and intermediate records from 1983 to 2025
- Bohard has constructed a state-of-the-art data centre with 200 TB of storage capacity
Bihar Board 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board has been awarded multiple ISO certifications for smooth and effective announcement of BSEB Class 10 and Class 12 results. The certificates issued to the board are related to the Quality Management System (QMS), Information Security Management System (ISMS), and Records Management System (RMS). The ISO certificates validate the board's efforts to make the exam system more eligible and streamlined.
Historic moment for Bihar Board!— The Bihar Index (@IndexBihar) December 14, 2025
BSEB becomes the first state education board in India to receive ISO certification in three categories:
✅ Quality Management System
✅ Information Security Management System
✅ Excellent Record Management System pic.twitter.com/S3XPRFP0NP
As per media reports, the BSEB chairman mentioned the board's adoption of enterprise resource planning and online systems for academic, financial and administrative functions along with E-Office frameworks which track file movement and safeguards data digitally. The board has additionally established a high capacity data center to house student records and software applications securely.
All the BSEB matric and intermediate records from 1983 to 2025 have been digitised and integrated into secure systems. The introduction of paperless processes, enhanced computerisation and robust record keeping protocols are also intended to boost efficiency and accountability, officials add.
The board has also constructed a state-of-the-art data centre with 200 TB of storage capacity which stores student records and computer based systems, making data management more secure and effective.
