BSEB Creates History: Becomes India's First ISO-Certified Board

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 15, 2025, 14:36 IST

Bihar Board becomes first in India to get ISO certified for Quality Management System (QMS), Information Security Management System (ISMS), and Records Management System (RMS). Check details here

Key Points

  • BSEB gets ISO certified in three categories
  • Bihar Board maintains all BSEB matric and intermediate records from 1983 to 2025
  • Bohard has constructed a state-of-the-art data centre with 200 TB of storage capacity

Bihar Board 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board has been awarded multiple ISO certifications for smooth and effective announcement of BSEB Class 10 and Class 12 results. The certificates issued to the board are related to the Quality Management System (QMS), Information Security Management System (ISMS), and Records Management System (RMS). The ISO certificates validate the board's efforts to make the exam system more eligible and streamlined. 

As per media reports, the BSEB chairman mentioned the board's adoption of enterprise resource planning and online systems for academic, financial and administrative functions along with E-Office frameworks which track file movement and safeguards data digitally. The board has additionally established a high capacity data center to house student records and software applications securely. 

All the BSEB matric and intermediate records from 1983 to 2025 have been digitised and integrated into secure systems. The introduction of paperless processes, enhanced computerisation and robust record keeping protocols are also intended to boost efficiency and accountability, officials add. 

The board has also constructed a state-of-the-art data centre with 200 TB of storage capacity which stores student records and computer based systems, making data management more secure and effective. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

