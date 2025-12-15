RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT!
BITSAT 2026 Applications: Session 1 Registration Starts Today at admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in; Direct Link Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 15, 2025, 13:42 IST

BITSAT 2026 applications have begun for the undergraduate admission exam at admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in. The deadline is March 16, 2026. The exam will be held in two sessions: April 15-17, 2026 for Session 1 and May 24-26, 2026 for Session 2.

Key Points

  • The deadline for applications is March 16, 2026.
  • The exam will be held in two sessions, in April and May 2026 for undergraduate admissions.

BITSAT Admissions 2026 Applications: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has started the BITS Admissions Test (BITSAT) 2026 applications. Interested applicants will need to visit the official website to register for the undergraduate admission exam at admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in. The last date to register online is March 16, 2026. The exam will be conducted in two sessions, with session 1 scheduled from April 15 to 17, 2026, and session 2 from May 24 to 26, 2026. 

BITSAT 2026 Key Highlights

Check the key details of BITSAT 2026 here: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

BITS Pilani Admissions 2026

Exam name 

BITS Admissions Test (BITSAT)

Board name 

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani

Academic year

2026-27

Official website 

admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Exam sessions 

Session 1: April 15 - 17, 2026

Session 2: May 24 - 26, 2026

Application fee 

INR 3,500

Stream 

Engineering 

Pharmacy

Programmes 

Integrated degree courses

Exam mode 

Online, computer-based test (CBT)

BITSAT 2026 Exam Pattern 

BITSAT 2026 will be held for a duration of 3 hours. The BITSAT exam 2026 section part 1 includes physics, chemistry, English proficiency, logical reasoning, mathematics and biology. BITSAT will comprise 130 questions and marks in total.

Overview 

Details 

Exam duration 

3 hours 

Total questions

130

Marking scheme 

Correct: +3

Incorrect: -1

Unattempted: 0

Total marks 

390

Subjects 

Physics: 30

Chemistry: 30

English Proficiency: 10

Logical Reasoning: 20

Maths: 40

BITSAT Eligibility Criteria 2026

Candidates who cleared the Class 12 exam from a recognised board with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects and secured a minimum aggregate of 75% are eligible to apply. 

Also Read: CUET PG 2026 Registration: Applications Begin at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg; Check Eligibility Criteria, Exam Subjects Here

    Latest Education News