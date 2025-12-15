BITSAT 2026 Applications: Session 1 Registration Starts Today at admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in; Direct Link Here

BITSAT Admissions 2026 Applications: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has started the BITS Admissions Test (BITSAT) 2026 applications. Interested applicants will need to visit the official website to register for the undergraduate admission exam at admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in. The last date to register online is March 16, 2026. The exam will be conducted in two sessions, with session 1 scheduled from April 15 to 17, 2026, and session 2 from May 24 to 26, 2026.

