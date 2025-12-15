BITSAT 2026 Applications: Session 1 Registration Starts Today at admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in; Direct Link Here

Key Points
- BITSAT 2026 applications have begun for the at admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in.
- The deadline for applications is March 16, 2026.
- The exam will be held in two sessions, in April and May 2026 for undergraduate admissions.
BITSAT Admissions 2026 Applications: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has started the BITS Admissions Test (BITSAT) 2026 applications. Interested applicants will need to visit the official website to register for the undergraduate admission exam at admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in. The last date to register online is March 16, 2026. The exam will be conducted in two sessions, with session 1 scheduled from April 15 to 17, 2026, and session 2 from May 24 to 26, 2026.
BITSAT 2026 Key Highlights
Check the key details of BITSAT 2026 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
BITS Pilani Admissions 2026
|
Exam name
|
BITS Admissions Test (BITSAT)
|
Board name
|
Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani
|
Academic year
|
2026-27
|
Official website
|
admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
|
Exam sessions
|
Session 1: April 15 - 17, 2026
Session 2: May 24 - 26, 2026
|
Application fee
|
INR 3,500
|
Stream
|
Engineering
Pharmacy
|
Programmes
|
Integrated degree courses
|
Exam mode
|
Online, computer-based test (CBT)
BITSAT 2026 Exam Pattern
BITSAT 2026 will be held for a duration of 3 hours. The BITSAT exam 2026 section part 1 includes physics, chemistry, English proficiency, logical reasoning, mathematics and biology. BITSAT will comprise 130 questions and marks in total.
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam duration
|
3 hours
|
Total questions
|
130
|
Marking scheme
|
Correct: +3
Incorrect: -1
Unattempted: 0
|
Total marks
|
390
|
Subjects
|
Physics: 30
Chemistry: 30
English Proficiency: 10
Logical Reasoning: 20
Maths: 40
BITSAT Eligibility Criteria 2026
Candidates who cleared the Class 12 exam from a recognised board with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects and secured a minimum aggregate of 75% are eligible to apply.
