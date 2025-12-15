UPSC Recruitment 2025: Notification Released For Examiner and other posts, Check Eligibility, Selection Process and More

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT!
By Manish Kumar
Dec 15, 2025, 13:50 IST

UPSC Recruitment 2025 PDF: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published notification for 102 Examiner and Deputy Director posts. The online application process is underway,  January 01, 2026 is the last date to apply online. Check Eligibility, salary, selection process and others. 

UPSC Recruitment 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released detailed notification for the recruitment of various posts including Examiner and Deputy Director (Examination Reforms). A total of 102 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive out of which 100 posts are for Examiner of Trade Marks & Geographical Indications, Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks, Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before January 01, 2026.

UPSC Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

A total of 102 posts are to be filled through  the recruitment drive including Examiner and Deputy Directory. You can download the same directly through the link given below-

UPSC Recruitment 2025  Notification PDF

UPSC Recruitment 2025 Highlights

The online application process is going on for 102 different posts. Interested and eligible candidates can get all the details regarding the recruitment drive given below-

Recruitment Authority

Union Public Service Commission

Posts Name

 Examiner and Deputy Director 

Notification Number

14/2025

Mode of Application

Online

Application Start Date

December 13, 2025

Application End Date

January 01, 2026

UPSC Website

upsc.gov.in

How to Apply For UPSC Recruitment 2025? 

Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification link for all crucial updates including eligibility, selection process, important dates and others before applying for these posts.  Below are the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates:

  • Step 1: Visit the Official Website of UPSC- upsconline.gov.in 
  • Step 2: Click on the Recruitment button under the apply online link. 
  • Step 3: Click on the Apply tab for various Posts 
  • Step 4: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated.
  • Step 5: Pay the required fees (where applicable)
  • Step 6: Download and print the application fees for future reference

