UPSC Recruitment 2025: Notification Released For Examiner and other posts, Check Eligibility, Selection Process and More

UPSC Recruitment 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released detailed notification for the recruitment of various posts including Examiner and Deputy Director (Examination Reforms). A total of 102 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive out of which 100 posts are for Examiner of Trade Marks & Geographical Indications, Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks, Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before January 01, 2026.

UPSC Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

A total of 102 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Examiner and Deputy Directory. You can download the same directly through the link given below-