NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Released, Final Allotment Soon at mcc.nic.in

Key Points
- NEET PG Counselling 2025 final allotment result for round 2 to be released after 12 noon
- Candidates can submit grievances on provisional allotment until 12 PM today, December 17
- Candidates can report to allotted colleges after final allotment from December 17 to 25, 2025
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Provisional Allotment: The NEET PG 2025 round 2 counselling provisional seat allotment PDF is now available on the official website. Candidates can check the provisional allotment PDF through the link on the official website.
According to the notification issued by MCC, any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS upto 12:00 Noon of 17.12.2025 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’. Candidates must make sure they wait for the final allotment result before reporting to colleges for admission.
NEET PG 2025 Counselling round 2 provisional seat allotment result is now available at mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the provisional seat allotment result.
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment - Click Here
Steps to Check NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Provisional Allotment Result
The round 2 NEET PG provisional seat allotment PDF is available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result.
Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC
Step 2: Click on PG counselling
Step 3: Click on the Round 2 provisional allotment PDF
Step 4: The Allotment result will be displayed
Step 5: Download for further reference
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Grievance Window Open
As per the detailed notification issued, students can submit grievances on the provisional seat allotment result through the official email ID. Candidates need to submit the grievance through the email ID: mccresultquery@gmail.com until 12 noon today, December 17, 2025. After this, the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’. The notification clearly states that candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of the Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the NEET PG Counselling round 2 Final allotment result need to report to the allotted institutions from December 17 to 25, 2025, for document verification and admission purposes.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation