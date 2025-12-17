NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Released, Final Allotment Soon at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Provisional Allotment: The NEET PG 2025 round 2 counselling provisional seat allotment PDF is now available on the official website. Candidates can check the provisional allotment PDF through the link on the official website.

According to the notification issued by MCC, any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS upto 12:00 Noon of 17.12.2025 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’. Candidates must make sure they wait for the final allotment result before reporting to colleges for admission.

NEET PG 2025 Counselling round 2 provisional seat allotment result is now available at mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the provisional seat allotment result.