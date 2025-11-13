ICSE Date Sheet 2026: Download OFFICIAL CISCE Class 10th Time Table PDF; Check Exam Timings

ICSE Exam Dates 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially released the ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026 on its official website — cisce.org. According to the timetable, the ICSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026 will begin on February 17, 2026, and continue till March 30, 2026. Students appearing for the upcoming exams can now download the ICSE 10th Time Table 2026 PDF to plan their study schedule effectively. The timetable includes exam dates, subject names, and paper timings for all subjects. ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 – Key Highlights Here are the major highlights you need to know about the ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026: Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Exam Name ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 ICSE 10th Date Sheet 2026 Release Date 13 October 2025 Exam Start Date February 17, 2026 Exam End Date March 30, 2026 Official Website cisce.org Mode of Exam Offline (Pen and Paper) Exam Duration 2 to 3 hours (varies by subject)

The following is the detailed ICSE Class 10 Exam Schedule 2026, mentioning subject-wise exam dates and days. This timetable will help students plan their preparation effectively for the upcoming board exams. Date Time Subject Tuesday, 17 February 11:00 AM English Language – Paper 1 Friday, 20 February 11:00 AM Literature in English – Paper 2 Saturday, 21 February 9:00 AM Art – Paper 1 (Still Life) Monday, 23 February 11:00 AM Group III Elective – Section B (Robotics, Data Entry, Dietetic Aide, etc.) Thursday, 26 February 11:00 AM Hindi Friday, 27 February 9:00 AM Art – Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/Painting) Saturday, 28 February 9:00 AM Art – Paper 3 (Original Composition) Monday, 2 March 11:00 AM Mathematics Friday, 6 March 11:00 AM Languages (Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, etc.) Saturday, 7 March 9:00 AM Art – Paper 4 (Applied Art) Monday, 9 March 11:00 AM Physics – Science Paper 1 Wednesday, 11 March 11:00 AM Chemistry – Science Paper 2 Friday, 13 March 11:00 AM Biology – Science Paper 3 Monday, 16 March 11:00 AM History & Civics – Paper 1 Wednesday, 18 March 11:00 AM Geography – Paper 2 Monday, 23 March 11:00 AM Group III Elective – Section A (Music, Drama, Fashion Designing, etc.) Wednesday, 25 March 11:00 AM Commercial Studies, French (Group II Elective) Friday, 27 March 11:00 AM Economics (Group II Elective) Monday, 30 March 11:00 AM Environmental Science (Group II Elective)

Note: The detailed practical exam schedule will be announced separately by respective schools. Download ICSE Class 10th Date Sheet PDF (To be updated) How to Download ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026 PDF Students can follow these easy steps to download the ICSE Class 10 Board Exam Time Table 2026 from the official website: Visit the CISCE official website — www.cisce.org. Click on the “Notice Board” or “ICSE Examination” section. Find and click on the ‘ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026’ link. The timetable PDF will open on the screen. Download and save it for future reference. ICSE 10th Exam 2026 – Important Instructions Before appearing for the ICSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026, students should keep the following important instructions in mind to ensure a smooth and disciplined examination process:

Students must carry their admit card and school ID card to the exam centre.

Reach the exam venue at least 30 minutes before the reporting time.

Electronic devices, calculators, and smartwatches are not permitted.

Carefully read all instructions on the question paper before attempting answers.

Keep a check on official updates at cisce.org. ICSE Class 10 Admit Card 2026 The ICSE Class 10 Admit Card 2026 will be released around 15 to 20 days before the examinations, most likely in the first week of February 2026. Schools will distribute the admit cards to students after downloading them from the official CISCE portal. The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the ICSE Board Exams 2026. Students must carry it to every exam day, as entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without it.

Details Mentioned on the ICSE 10th Admit Card 2026 The ICSE Class 10 Admit Card will contain the following information: Student’s Name

Roll Number / Unique ID

Date of Birth

Photograph and Signature

Name of the School

Subject Names and Codes

Exam Dates and Timings

Examination Centre Details

Important Instructions for Students Students are advised to verify all details printed on their admit card carefully and contact their school authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies. Top 5 Preparation Tips for ICSE 10th Board Exam 2026 To make the most of your preparation time and perform confidently in the ICSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026, here are the five most effective study tips every student should follow: 1.Master the Concepts, Not Just the Chapters:

Focus on understanding concepts rather than rote memorization. Strong fundamentals help you tackle tricky and application-based questions easily.

2.Practice Previous Year Papers and Mock Tests:

Solving past papers improves your time management and familiarizes you with the exam format and frequently asked questions. 3.Use the Gap Between Exams Smartly:

The CISCE timetable provides sufficient gaps between major papers — utilize this time for targeted revision of important chapters and quick note review instead of starting new topics. 4.Revise Through Short Notes and Summaries:

Keep concise notes of formulas, definitions, and key points handy. Reviewing them regularly strengthens memory retention and boosts confidence. 5.Stay Consistent and Manage Stress:

Follow a balanced routine with regular study hours, short breaks, and adequate sleep. A calm mind and steady effort are essential for top performance. The release of the ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026 marks an important step for students preparing for the upcoming board exams. With the exams scheduled from February 17 to March 20, 2026, students now have a clear timeline to organize their revision and practice.