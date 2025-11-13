ISC 12th Time Table 2026: Download OFFICIAL CISCE Board Class 12 Date Sheet PDF; Check Exam Timings

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ISC Class 12th date sheet for 2026, in November 2025. The ISC exams for 2026 will be conducted in February and March 2026. The CISCE has already published the ISC Class 12th syllabus and exam pattern on its official website. The syllabus outlines the essential chapters and topics for effective exam preparation, while the exam pattern details the marking scheme, duration, and types of questions.

To achieve good scores, students are strongly advised to practice with ISC specimen sample papers for 2026 and previous years' question papers, which provide insight into recurring exam question formats. Approximately 1 lakh students participate in the ISC exams annually. Each exam paper will have a duration of 3 hours, commencing at 2 PM. Further details regarding the ISC Class 12th date sheet, including specific exam dates, the syllabus, and the exam pattern is provided below.