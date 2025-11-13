ISC 12th Time Table 2026: Download OFFICIAL CISCE Board Class 12 Date Sheet PDF; Check Exam Timings

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ISC Class 12th date sheet for 2026, in November 2025. The ISC exams for 2026 will be conducted in February and March 2026. The CISCE has already published the ISC Class 12th syllabus and exam pattern on its official website. The syllabus outlines the essential chapters and topics for effective exam preparation, while the exam pattern details the marking scheme, duration, and types of questions.
To achieve good scores, students are strongly advised to practice with ISC specimen sample papers for 2026 and previous years' question papers, which provide insight into recurring exam question formats. Approximately 1 lakh students participate in the ISC exams annually. Each exam paper will have a duration of 3 hours, commencing at 2 PM. Further details regarding the ISC Class 12th date sheet, including specific exam dates, the syllabus, and the exam pattern is provided below.
ISC 12th Time Table 2026: Download PDF
The ISC Class 12th date sheet for 2026 on its official website, cisce.org. The examinations are projected to take place from February to April, 2026. The ISC date sheet for 2026 will include the exam dates and timings for all subjects.
ISC 12th date sheet 2026
Students can check the ISC Class 12th board exam time table given below.
|
Day & Date
|
Subject/Paper
|
Thursday, February 12
|
Psychology
|
Friday, February 13
|
English - Paper 1 (English Language)
|
Saturday, February 14
|
Art Paper 3 (Drawing or Painting of a Living Person)
|
Legal Studies
|
Monday, February 16
|
English - Paper 2 (Literature in English)
|
Tuesday, February 17
|
Home Science - Paper 1 (Theory)
|
Electricity and Electronics
|
Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing
|
Friday, February 20
|
Accounts
|
Saturday, February 21
|
Mass Media & Communication
|
Monday, February 23
|
Chemistry - Paper 1 (Theory)
|
Wednesday, February 25
|
History
|
Friday, February 27
|
Commerce
|
Saturday, February 28
|
Art Paper l (Drawing or Painting from Still Life)
|
Monday, March 2
|
Environmental Science - Paper 1 (Theory)
|
Friday, March 6
|
Biology - Paper 1 (Theory)
|
Saturday, March 7
|
Fashion Designing - Paper 1 (Theory)
|
Indian Music - Hindustani - Paper 1 (Theory)
|
Monday, March 9
|
Mathematics
|
Wednesday, March 11
|
Business Studies
|
Friday, March 13
|
Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Khasi, Mizo, Malayalam, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Modern Armenian, Tibetan, Arabic, Sanskrit
|
Saturday, March 14
|
Art Paper 2 (Drawing or Painting from Nature)
|
Monday, March 16
|
Physics - Paper 1 (Theory)
|
Wednesday, March 18
|
Physical Education
|
Monday, March 23
|
Economics
|
Biotechnology - Paper 1 (Theory)
|
Wednesday, March 25
|
Sociology
|
Friday, March 27
|
Computer Science - Paper I (Theory)
|
Saturday, March 28
|
Art Paper 4 (Original Imaginative Composition in Colour)
|
Monday, March 30
|
Political Science
|
Wednesday, April 1
|
Elective English
|
Hospitality Management
|
Saturday, April 4
|
Art Paper S (Crafts ‘A’)
|
Monday, April 6
|
Geography
Steps to Check ISC 12th Time Table 2026
To access the ISC 12th Time Table 2026, students should follow these detailed steps:
-
Visit the Official CISCE Website: Open your web browser and navigate to the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at cisce.org.
-
Locate the Notification Section: Once on the homepage, look for a section typically labeled "Notifications," "Latest Updates," or "News."
-
Click on the "ISC 2026 Exam Date PDF" Link: Within the notification section, find and click on the specific link that mentions "ISC 2026 exam date PDF" or a similar title indicating the release of the date sheet for the 2026 examinations.
-
View the Date Sheet: After clicking the link, the ISC Date Sheet 2026 will be displayed on your screen, typically in a PDF format.
Download and Save the Time Table: It is highly recommended to download the Class 12 time table to your device. This will allow you to view the subject-wise exam dates offline and refer to them easily throughout your preparation.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation