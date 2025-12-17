Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Word of the Day: Obfuscate
The word of the day is Obfuscate. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Verb
Meaning of Obfuscate
Obfuscate means to deliberately make something unclear, confusing, or difficult to understand. It is often used when information is intentionally hidden or complicated to prevent clarity.
Obfuscate - Origin
The word obfuscate comes from the Latin term “obfuscatus,” the past participle of “obfuscare,” meaning “to darken” or “to obscure.” It entered the English language in the 16th century.
Obfuscate - Usage
The complex language in the report only served to obfuscate the main issue.
Officials were accused of trying to obfuscate the truth during the investigation.
Obfuscate - Synonyms
Confuse, obscure, conceal, complicate, blur
Obfuscate - Antonyms
Clarify, explain, illuminate, simplify, reveal
Conclusion
