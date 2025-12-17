Word of the Day: Obfuscate

BPSC 70th Mains Result 2025
By Sneha Singh
Dec 17, 2025, 07:30 IST

The word of the day is Obfuscate. Enhance your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of 'obfuscate' here.

Obfuscate
Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

The word of the day is Obfuscate. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Verb

Meaning of Obfuscate

Obfuscate means to deliberately make something unclear, confusing, or difficult to understand. It is often used when information is intentionally hidden or complicated to prevent clarity.

Obfuscate - Origin

The word obfuscate comes from the Latin term “obfuscatus,” the past participle of “obfuscare,” meaning “to darken” or “to obscure.” It entered the English language in the 16th century.

Obfuscate - Usage

The complex language in the report only served to obfuscate the main issue.

Officials were accused of trying to obfuscate the truth during the investigation.

Obfuscate - Synonyms

Confuse, obscure, conceal, complicate, blur

Obfuscate - Antonyms

Clarify, explain, illuminate, simplify, reveal

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Obfuscate. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.

