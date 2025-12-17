Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Word of the Day: Obfuscate

The word of the day is Obfuscate. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Verb

Meaning of Obfuscate

Obfuscate means to deliberately make something unclear, confusing, or difficult to understand. It is often used when information is intentionally hidden or complicated to prevent clarity.

Obfuscate - Origin

The word obfuscate comes from the Latin term “obfuscatus,” the past participle of “obfuscare,” meaning “to darken” or “to obscure.” It entered the English language in the 16th century.