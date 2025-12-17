BPSC 70th Mains Result 2025
CAT 2025 Final Answer Key Today at iimcat.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here to Download

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 17, 2025, 09:28 IST

IIM Kozhikode is expected to release the CAT 2025 final answer key today, December 17, 2025. Candidates who have submitted objections on the provisional answer key can visit the official website to download the answer key PDF. 

Key Points

  • The CAT 2025 final answer key will be issued as a PDF file
  • Candidates can login with their user id and password to download
  • The CAT 2025 result is expected to be issued soon

CAT 2025 Final Answer Key:  The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, is likely to issue the CAT 2025 final answer key today, December 17, 2025. The link to download the final answer key PDF will be available on the official website iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared for the CAT 2025 exam on November 30, 2025, can download the final answer key here.

The CAT 2025 provisional answer key was issued on December 4, 2025. Candidates were allowed to submit objections on the provisional answer key from December 8 to 10, 2025. The CAT 2025 final answer key has been prepared after taking into consideration the objections submitted.

CAT 2025 final answer key link will be available on the official website shortly. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download the final answer key.

CAT 2025 Final Answer Key - Click Here (Available Soon)

Steps to Download CAT 2025 Final Answer Key

The link to download the CAT final answer key PDF will be available here soon. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the PDF

Step 1: Visit the official website for CAT 2025

Step 2: Click on CAT final answer key link

Step 3: Login with the user id and password

Step 4: The CAT final answer key will be displayed

Step 5: Download for further reference

