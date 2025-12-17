CAT 2025 Final Answer Key Today at iimcat.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here to Download

CAT 2025 Final Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, is likely to issue the CAT 2025 final answer key today, December 17, 2025. The link to download the final answer key PDF will be available on the official website iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared for the CAT 2025 exam on November 30, 2025, can download the final answer key here.

The CAT 2025 provisional answer key was issued on December 4, 2025. Candidates were allowed to submit objections on the provisional answer key from December 8 to 10, 2025. The CAT 2025 final answer key has been prepared after taking into consideration the objections submitted.

CAT 2025 final answer key link will be available on the official website shortly. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download the final answer key.