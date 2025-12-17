IGNOU January 2026 Registration Commence for ODL Programme, Apply at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

IGNOU January 2026 Application: The Indira Gandhi National Open University has commenced the IGNOU January 2026 admission application process. The applications are open for the IGNOU January 2026 Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes. Candidates interested in registering can visit the official website to apply.

As per the dates provided, the last date for candidates to apply for the IGNOU January 2026 ODL programme is January 31, 2025. Eligible students can apply for Government of India Scholarships on the National Scholarship Portal at scholarships.gov.in after confirmation of admission.

IGNOU January 2026 ODL programme admission applications are available on the official website - ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to apply.

IGNOU January 2026 Applications - Click Here