UP Lekhpal Vacancy 2025
IGNOU January 2026 Registration Commence for ODL Programme, Apply at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 17, 2025, 13:05 IST

IGNOU has commenced the registration process for January 2026 ODL programmes. Candidates can register and apply through the link on the official website until January 31, 2026.

Key Points

  • Last date for candidates to apply for the January 2026 ODL programme is January 31
  • IGNOU January 2026 ODL programme applications are available at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in
  • January 2026 session registration fee to be submitted online

IGNOU January 2026 Application: The Indira Gandhi National Open University has commenced the IGNOU January 2026 admission application process. The applications are open for the IGNOU January 2026 Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes. Candidates interested in registering can visit the official website to apply.

As per the dates provided, the last date for candidates to apply for the IGNOU January 2026 ODL programme is January 31, 2025. Eligible students can apply for Government of India Scholarships on the National Scholarship Portal at scholarships.gov.in after confirmation of admission.

IGNOU January 2026 ODL programme admission applications are available on the official website - ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to apply.

IGNOU January 2026 Applications - Click Here

Steps to Register for IGNOU January 2026

The IGNOU January 2026 registration and application window is now available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to register for IGNOU 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU

Step 2: Click on January 2026 registration

Step 3: Click on New Registration

Step 4: Enter all required details

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee

Step 7: Save and submit

IGNOU January 2026 Applications: Documents Required

Candidates applying for IGNOU January 2026 ODL programme must upload the following documents in their application

Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)

Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)

Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)

Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)

Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)


