IGNOU January 2026 Registration Commence for ODL Programme, Apply at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Key Points
- Last date for candidates to apply for the January 2026 ODL programme is January 31
- IGNOU January 2026 ODL programme applications are available at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in
- January 2026 session registration fee to be submitted online
IGNOU January 2026 Application: The Indira Gandhi National Open University has commenced the IGNOU January 2026 admission application process. The applications are open for the IGNOU January 2026 Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes. Candidates interested in registering can visit the official website to apply.
As per the dates provided, the last date for candidates to apply for the IGNOU January 2026 ODL programme is January 31, 2025. Eligible students can apply for Government of India Scholarships on the National Scholarship Portal at scholarships.gov.in after confirmation of admission.
IGNOU January 2026 ODL programme admission applications are available on the official website - ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to apply.
IGNOU January 2026 Applications - Click Here
Steps to Register for IGNOU January 2026
The IGNOU January 2026 registration and application window is now available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to register for IGNOU 2026
Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU
Step 2: Click on January 2026 registration
Step 3: Click on New Registration
Step 4: Enter all required details
Step 5: Fill out the application form
Step 6: Submit the application fee
Step 7: Save and submit
IGNOU January 2026 Applications: Documents Required
Candidates applying for IGNOU January 2026 ODL programme must upload the following documents in their application
Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)
Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)
Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)
Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)
Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)
