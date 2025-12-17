List of Top 6 Largest Plateaus in India

India has many different geographic features including mountains, plains, deserts, and high plateaus. High plateaus are defined as large, generally flat areas of land that are higher in elevation than the surrounding areas of the country. Many of India's higher plateaus are found throughout the country and represent a large portion of India's overall area and contain a wide variety of economic, geographic, climatic, and geological features and influences such as the river system, soil type, agriculture, and Minerals and resources. These plateaus are among the largest regions in India and have unique characteristics, geographic features, topography, and potential natural wealth. Some high plateaus have an abundance of minerals, while others provide fertile land for crop farming; still others have strikingly beautiful landscapes. Understanding India's most prominent high plateaus is beneficial for all students preparing for competitive examinations, quizzes & general knowledge (GK) tests, because they represent common topics in competitive exams, including where each plateau is located within the country, how large it is, its significance to the state's economy and geography.

Top 6 Largest Plateaus in India Here are the top 6 largest plateaus in India along with the major states covered and their significance based on the list by Ministry of Education: Rank Plateau Name Major States Covered Significance 1 Deccan Plateau Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh Largest plateau in India 2 Malwa Plateau Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan Largest plateaus of central India 3 Chota Nagpur Plateau Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Bihar Major mineral plateau 4 Bundelkhand Plateau Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh Large but smaller than Malwa & Chota Nagpur 5 Telangana Plateau Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Part of Deccan Plateau 6 Shillong Plateau Meghalaya Smallest among major plateaus

1. Deccan Plateau The Deccan Plateau is the largest plateau in India, occupying much of southern India. It is bordered by the Western and Eastern Ghats. The plateau was formed by volcanic activity and is comprised primarily of black soil, which is rich in minerals. Many significant rivers begin their journey from this plateau. 2. Malwa Plateau The Malwa Plateau is found primarily in the western sections of Madhya Pradesh and parts of Rajasthan. Major rivers draining the Malwa Plateau include the Chambal and the Betwa. Black soil is one of the distinguishing characteristics of the Malwa Plateau, making it suitable for growing crops such as wheat, soybeans and pulses. 3. Chota Nagpur Plateau The Chota Nagpur Plateau is entirely located within the state of Jharkhand, but it also extends into neighbouring states. India’s mineral resource hub, the Chota Nagpur Plateau includes reserves of coal, iron ore, bauxite and mica. The Chota Nagpur Plateau is currently being used by several mining and industrial activities.