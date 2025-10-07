List of Top 10 Largest Artificial Islands in the World

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
By Ayukta Zisha
Oct 7, 2025, 12:30 IST

Artificial islands showcase human ingenuity, transforming seascapes for various purposes like airports, tourism, and housing. From the vast Flevopolder in the Netherlands to Dubai's iconic Palm Jumeirah, these structures vary in size, function, and cultural significance. While offering solutions for growth and development, they also raise environmental concerns. This article highlights the top 10 largest artificial islands, detailing their location, size, and impact on global geography and urban planning.

Largest Artificial Islands in the World
Largest Artificial Islands in the World

Artificial islands represent an impressive demonstration of human creativity, made through land reclamation from the sea that has allowed modern civilization to continue to grow and thrive. Whether built for airports, tourism purposes, housing, or trade, these  human-made structures demonstrate incredible engineering and design.  From the enormous Flevopolder of the Netherlands to Dubai's famous Palm Jumeirah, artificial islands come in all shapes and sizes, purposes, and cultural impact. 

Some function as their own province and transportation link, while others embody the ultimate in luxury and innovation.  But, such massive infrastructures do raise legitimate concerns regarding environmental sustainability and rising sea levels. Below we look at the Top 10 Largest Artificial Islands in the World, where we will highlight their location, size, and their impact on reimagining our planet's geography as well as urban development.

Top 10 Largest Artificial Islands in the World

Here are the top 10 largest artificial islands in the world, along with the location, country and the approximate areas of each: 

No.

Name of Artificial Island

Location (Country/City)

Approximate Area 

1

Flevopolder

Netherlands (Flevoland Province)

970 km²

2

Yas Island

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

25 km²

3

Kansai International Airport Island

Osaka, Japan

10.68 km²

4

Hong Kong International Airport Island (Chek Lap Kok)

Hong Kong, China

9.4 km²

5

Palm Jebel Ali

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

8 km²

6

Chūbu Centrair International Airport Island

Tokoname, Japan

6.8 km²

7

Palm Jumeirah

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

6.5 km²

8

Rokko Island

Kobe, Japan

5.8 km²

9

Fundão Island

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

5.23 km²

10

Port Island

Kobe, Japan

5.20 km²

1. Flevopolder (Netherlands) 

With a footprint of approximately 970 km², Flevopolder is the largest artificial island in the world and is situated in the Netherlands. The area was developed through large-scale land reclamation projects in the 20th century, and is now part of the Flevoland province. It was originally built to help combat the effects of flooding while also increasing the arable land in the Netherlands. It is now home to cities such as Lelystad and Almere.  Flevopolder is a remarkable example of Dutch ingenuity in managing water, and for its sustainable land uses. 

2. Yas Island (United Arab Emirates) 

Yas Island is located in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with an area of approximately 25 km², and is one of the UAE’s largest and most complex entertainment and tourism development projects. Yas Island was constructed in the 2000s, and it consists of various world-class attractions, including including Ferrari World, Yas Marina Circuit, and Yas Waterworld facilitating a diverse leisure and luxury experience. Yas Island combines luxury with innovation and has become known for its motorsports, tourism, and high-end lifestyle offerings.

3. Kansai International Airport Island (Japan)

Located in Osaka Bay, Korea, Kansai International Airport Island has an area of about 10.68 km² and opened in 1994. It was built entirely offshore, and it is a significant cultural asset in Japan's development as an international aviation hub. The island was an innovative solution to Japan's shortage of land, showcasing state-of-the-art engineering, including earthquake-resistant foundations. Despite complications due to subsidence, Kansai is a testament to Japan's talent for construction and the demonstration of advanced technology

4. Hong Kong International Airport Island (China)  

Hong Kong International Airport Island, known locally as Chek Lap Kok, has an area of approximately 9.4 km², and was built on the site of the old Kai Tak Airport between 1991 and 1998, also using an extensive land reclamation process. Now a global hub and one of the world's busiest airports, it connects Asia with other regional economies. It is still under expansion, and it continues to build on the new terminals and runways to meet the aviation demands of Hong Kong.

5. Palm Jebel Ali (United Arab Emirates) 

Palm Jebel Ali is a huge artificial island that covers an area of approximately 8 km², located near Dubai. Presented in the shape of a palm tree, it is actually larger than the more famous Palm Jumeirah (although construction was halted for many years). More recently, construction has restarted under Dubai's Vision 2040 plan. When construction finishes, it is expected to have residential developments, luxurious beach resorts, and sustainable waterside communities.

