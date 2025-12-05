Capital of Alaska: Alaska is the largest state in the United States, known for its vast wilderness, stunning landscapes, and unique wildlife. It is located in the northwest corner of North America. Alaska shares borders with Canada and the Arctic Ocean, making it a remote and rugged region. Alaska has more coastline than all other U.S. states combined, stretching over 6,600 miles. But do you know what is the capital of Alaska? Alaska’s capital is Juneau, a city nestled along the Gastineau Channel in the southeastern part of the state. Read on to discover more about the capital of Alaska, its history, population, and why it is famous for its unique location and natural beauty. What is the Capital of Alaska? The capital of Alaska is Juneau. It officially became the state capital in 1906, replacing Sitka. Juneau lies in the Gastineau Channel in Southeast Alaska. It is unique because it is the only U.S. state capital that is not accessible by road, only reachable by boat or plane.

Aspects Details Capital of Alaska Juneau Location Gastineau Channel, Southeast Alaska Discovered in 1880 Established as Alaska Capital in 1906 Accessibility Only reachable by boat or plane Importance Political, Cultural & Economic hub for Alaska Why is Juneau famous? Juneau is famous for being the only U.S. state capital that cannot be reached by road. Its striking natural scenery, including glaciers, mountains, and fjords, makes it a popular destination for outdoor activities and cruises. Additionally, Juneau’s history, tied to the gold rush era and its indigenous Tlingit culture, adds to its uniqueness. The city’s vibrant community and stunning landscape make it a standout symbol of Alaska’s wilderness and heritage. What is the Juneau, Alaska Population?

Today, Juneau is home to approximately 31,572 (2024 Estimation) residents. It is the largest city by area in Alaska and serves as a hub for government, tourism, and fishing industries. Its population has been relatively stable, sustaining a diverse community made up of native Alaskans, descendants of early settlers, and newcomers. History of Juneau Juneau’s history is closely linked to the gold rush. It was discovered in 1880 by Joe Juneau and Richard Harris, with the guidance of Tlingit Chief Kowee, the area quickly gained prominence. Juneau was originally called Harrisburg, it was renamed Juneau and grew rapidly as miners flocked to the region. The city of Juneau was formally established in 1880 and became the territorial capital in 1906. It played a key role during the Alaskan gold rush and later expanded into a center for fishing, tourism, and government activities. The city’s strategic location and rich history continue to shape its identity today.

In 1906, the Alaska Territory moved its seat of government from Sitka to Juneau, and the city officially became the capital when Alaska transitioned from a territory to a state. Read | Which U.S. State is Called The Last Frontier State and Why? 5 Interesting Facts about Juneau Juneau is not only the political heart of Alaska but also a gateway to some of the most breathtaking scenery in the country. Juneau is the only U.S. state capital that is inaccessible by road, only reachable by boat or aircraft.

It was originally called Harrisburg but was renamed after prospector Joe Juneau in 1882.

The city played a vital role during the gold rush era, which fueled its growth and development.

Juneau’s terrain features rugged mountains and glaciers, making it a popular destination for hiking, kayaking, and outdoor adventures.

It hosts a rich indigenous culture, with Tlingit traditions deeply woven into the city’s identity and festivities.