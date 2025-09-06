US States and Capitals: Check the Complete List Here!

U.S States and Capitals: Whether you’re a student, a trivia lover, or just curious about the United States, knowing the capitals of all the states is a fun and useful skill. From the bustling streets of Phoenix to the quiet charm of Montpelier, each state has a unique capital with its own story and vibe.

The United States is a vast country with 50 states, each having its own government and, of course, a capital city. While many people can name popular states like California, Texas, or New York, the capitals of each state aren’t always on the tip of everyone’s tongue. Knowing them can be surprisingly helpful for school quizzes, road trips, or just impressing friends at trivia night.

