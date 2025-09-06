US States and Capitals: Check the Complete List Here!

NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
By Sneha Singh
Sep 6, 2025, 09:00 EDT

A complete guide to all the U.S. states and their capitals, easy to read and remember. Perfect for students, travelers, or anyone wanting a quick reference.

United States and Capital

U.S States and Capitals: Whether you’re a student, a trivia lover, or just curious about the United States, knowing the capitals of all the states is a fun and useful skill. From the bustling streets of Phoenix to the quiet charm of Montpelier, each state has a unique capital with its own story and vibe.

The United States is a vast country with 50 states, each having its own government and, of course, a capital city. While many people can name popular states like California, Texas, or New York, the capitals of each state aren’t always on the tip of everyone’s tongue. Knowing them can be surprisingly helpful for school quizzes, road trips, or just impressing friends at trivia night.

The Complete List of U.S. States and Their Capitals

Let’s dive into the full list and get familiar with America’s states and capitals:

S. No.

State

Capital

1

Alabama

Montgomery

2

Alaska

Juneau

3

Arizona

Phoenix

4

Arkansas

Little Rock

5

California

Sacramento

6

Colorado

Denver

7

Connecticut

Hartford

8

Delaware

Dover

9

Florida

Tallahassee

10

Georgia

Atlanta

11

Hawaii

Honolulu

12

Idaho

Boise

13

Illinois

Springfield

14

Indiana

Indianapolis

15

Iowa

Des Moines

16

Kansas

Topeka

17

Kentucky

Frankfort

18

Louisiana

Baton Rouge

19

Maine

Augusta

20

Maryland

Annapolis

21

Massachusetts

Boston

22

Michigan

Lansing

23

Minnesota

Saint Paul

24

Mississippi

Jackson

25

Missouri

Jefferson City

26

Montana

Helena

27

Nebraska

Lincoln

28

Nevada

Carson City

29

New Hampshire

Concord

30

New Jersey

Trenton

31

New Mexico

Santa Fe

32

New York

Albany

33

North Carolina

Raleigh

34

North Dakota

Bismarck

35

Ohio

Columbus

36

Oklahoma

Oklahoma City

37

Oregon

Salem

38

Pennsylvania

Harrisburg

39

Rhode Island

Providence

40

South Carolina

Columbia

41

South Dakota

Pierre

42

Tennessee

Nashville

43

Texas

Austin

44

Utah

Salt Lake City

45

Vermont

Montpelier

46

Virginia

Richmond

47

Washington

Olympia

48

West Virginia

Charleston

49

Wisconsin

Madison

50

Wyoming

Cheyenne

Conclusion

Knowing the capitals of the U.S. is not just about memorizing names, but it’s about connecting with the culture, history, and diversity of the country. 

Whether you’re traveling, studying, or just testing your trivia skills, this list has you covered. Keep it handy, and you’ll never get stumped in a conversation about U.S. geography again!

    FAQs

    • What is the smallest state capital by population?
      +
      The smallest U.S. state capital is Montpelier, Vermont, with just over 8,000 residents (2020 census).
    • What is the largest state capital by population?
      +
      The largest U.S. state capital is Phoenix, Arizona, with over 1.6 million people (2020 census).
    • How many state capitals are there in the USA?
      +
      There are 50 state capitals, one for each state. Additionally, Washington D.C. serves as the federal capital, but it’s not part of any state.
    • How many states are there in the USA?
      +
      The United States has 50 states. Sometimes people mistakenly think there are 52, but officially, there are 50.

