US States and Capitals: Check the Complete List Here!

U.S States and Capitals: Whether you’re a student, a trivia lover, or just curious about the United States, knowing the capitals of all the states is a fun and useful skill. From the bustling streets of Phoenix to the quiet charm of Montpelier, each state has a unique capital with its own story and vibe.
The United States is a vast country with 50 states, each having its own government and, of course, a capital city. While many people can name popular states like California, Texas, or New York, the capitals of each state aren’t always on the tip of everyone’s tongue. Knowing them can be surprisingly helpful for school quizzes, road trips, or just impressing friends at trivia night.
Check out: Which U.S. State is Known as the 'Land of Lincoln'?
The Complete List of U.S. States and Their Capitals
Let’s dive into the full list and get familiar with America’s states and capitals:
|
S. No.
|
State
|
Capital
|
1
|
Alabama
|
Montgomery
|
2
|
Alaska
|
Juneau
|
3
|
Arizona
|
Phoenix
|
4
|
Arkansas
|
Little Rock
|
5
|
California
|
Sacramento
|
6
|
Colorado
|
Denver
|
7
|
Connecticut
|
Hartford
|
8
|
Delaware
|
Dover
|
9
|
Florida
|
Tallahassee
|
10
|
Georgia
|
Atlanta
|
11
|
Hawaii
|
Honolulu
|
12
|
Idaho
|
Boise
|
13
|
Illinois
|
Springfield
|
14
|
Indiana
|
Indianapolis
|
15
|
Iowa
|
Des Moines
|
16
|
Kansas
|
Topeka
|
17
|
Kentucky
|
Frankfort
|
18
|
Louisiana
|
Baton Rouge
|
19
|
Maine
|
Augusta
|
20
|
Maryland
|
Annapolis
|
21
|
Massachusetts
|
Boston
|
22
|
Michigan
|
Lansing
|
23
|
Minnesota
|
Saint Paul
|
24
|
Mississippi
|
Jackson
|
25
|
Missouri
|
Jefferson City
|
26
|
Montana
|
Helena
|
27
|
Nebraska
|
Lincoln
|
28
|
Nevada
|
Carson City
|
29
|
New Hampshire
|
Concord
|
30
|
New Jersey
|
Trenton
|
31
|
New Mexico
|
Santa Fe
|
32
|
New York
|
Albany
|
33
|
North Carolina
|
Raleigh
|
34
|
North Dakota
|
Bismarck
|
35
|
Ohio
|
Columbus
|
36
|
Oklahoma
|
Oklahoma City
|
37
|
Oregon
|
Salem
|
38
|
Pennsylvania
|
Harrisburg
|
39
|
Rhode Island
|
Providence
|
40
|
South Carolina
|
Columbia
|
41
|
South Dakota
|
Pierre
|
42
|
Tennessee
|
Nashville
|
43
|
Texas
|
Austin
|
44
|
Utah
|
Salt Lake City
|
45
|
Vermont
|
Montpelier
|
46
|
Virginia
|
Richmond
|
47
|
Washington
|
Olympia
|
48
|
West Virginia
|
Charleston
|
49
|
Wisconsin
|
Madison
|
50
|
Wyoming
|
Cheyenne
Check out: Which U.S. State is known as the "Bluegrass State"? Check History & Fun Facts!
Conclusion
Knowing the capitals of the U.S. is not just about memorizing names, but it’s about connecting with the culture, history, and diversity of the country.
Whether you’re traveling, studying, or just testing your trivia skills, this list has you covered. Keep it handy, and you’ll never get stumped in a conversation about U.S. geography again!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation