SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025 Soon: Tier 1 Provisional Response Sheet PDF @ ssc.gov.in

The SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025 for Tier 1, conducted between November 12–30, will be released in December 2025 at ssc.gov.in. Candidates can download response sheets, calculate scores (+2/–0.5 marking scheme), and raise objections online with a ₹100 fee per question before the final key release.

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in for the SSC CHSL Exam 2025 conducted between NOvember 12-30, 2025. SSC will release the response sheet for the Tier 1 exam containing the answers marked by candidates and the correct options.
The SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025 allows candidates to cross-check their responses, calculate their estimated scores and challenge the responses in case of discrepancy. After downloading the SSC Answer Key 2025 candidates must calculate their marks with the official marking scheme by allotting 2 marks to every correct answer and deducting 0.50 marks from every wrong answer.

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025

The SSC CHSL Answer Key is an important document for candidates who appeared in the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam. The answer key helps candidates to verify their responses, calculate their estimated marks and start preparing for the next phase, i.e., the Tier 2 exam, before the release of results. As per the latest updates, the expected date for the SSC CHSL 2025 answer key is in the second or third week of December 2025.

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025 Expected Date

The SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025 is expected to get released in the second or third week of December 2025 Candidates who have attempted the examination between November 12-30 are eagerly waiting for the SSC CHSL Answer Key link. The Answer Key expected date typically gets released within 15-30 days after the conclusion of the exam. which allows candidates to check their response sheet pdf and evaluate their performance. The SSC CHSL 2025 answer key allows candidates to mark candidates using the official marking scheme.

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025 Overview

The SSC CHSL exam was conducted to recruit eligible candidates for 3131 tentative vacancies for Group 'C' posts like Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO). The SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025 will get released in the second or third week of December 2025. Check the table below for the SSC CHSL 2025 Answer Key Overview.

Exam Name

SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1

Conducting Body

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Exam Dates

November 12 - November 30, 2025

Total Vacancies

3131

Answer Key Release Date

Expected in 2nd week of December 2025

Official Website

ssc.gov.in

Objection Fee

₹100 per question

Marking Scheme

+2 for correct answer, -0.5 for incorrect answer

Final Answer Key Release

After resolution of objections

Steps to Raise Objections on SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key

Candidates who appeared in the SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 exam and find any discrepancy in the SSC CHSL Answer 2025 PDF will be able to raise objections through a structured online process. The SSC CHSL Answer Key Link will be activated on the official website of the SSC portal. Along with the SSC CHSL Answer Key Link, SSC will also activate the objection window. Check the step-by-step process below to raise objections.

  • Visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in,
  • On the homepage, log in using your registration ID and password.
  • Now access the SSC CHSL response sheet and identify the question(s) to challenge.
  • Click on “Raise Objection” and provide a valid explanation along with the reference.
  • Pay the required objection fee of Rs 100 per question.
  • Submit the SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025 Objection

