SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025 Soon: Tier 1 Provisional Response Sheet PDF @ ssc.gov.in

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in for the SSC CHSL Exam 2025 conducted between NOvember 12-30, 2025. SSC will release the response sheet for the Tier 1 exam containing the answers marked by candidates and the correct options.
The SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025 allows candidates to cross-check their responses, calculate their estimated scores and challenge the responses in case of discrepancy. After downloading the SSC Answer Key 2025 candidates must calculate their marks with the official marking scheme by allotting 2 marks to every correct answer and deducting 0.50 marks from every wrong answer.
The SSC CHSL Answer Key is an important document for candidates who appeared in the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam. The answer key helps candidates to verify their responses, calculate their estimated marks and start preparing for the next phase, i.e., the Tier 2 exam, before the release of results. As per the latest updates, the expected date for the SSC CHSL 2025 answer key is in the second or third week of December 2025.
SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025 Expected Date
The SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025 is expected to get released in the second or third week of December 2025 Candidates who have attempted the examination between November 12-30 are eagerly waiting for the SSC CHSL Answer Key link. The Answer Key expected date typically gets released within 15-30 days after the conclusion of the exam. which allows candidates to check their response sheet pdf and evaluate their performance. The SSC CHSL 2025 answer key allows candidates to mark candidates using the official marking scheme.
SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025 Overview
The SSC CHSL exam was conducted to recruit eligible candidates for 3131 tentative vacancies for Group 'C' posts like Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO). The SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025 will get released in the second or third week of December 2025. Check the table below for the SSC CHSL 2025 Answer Key Overview.
|
Exam Name
|
SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1
|
Conducting Body
|
Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
|
Exam Dates
|
November 12 - November 30, 2025
|
Total Vacancies
|
3131
|
Answer Key Release Date
|
Expected in 2nd week of December 2025
|
Official Website
|
ssc.gov.in
|
Objection Fee
|
₹100 per question
|
Marking Scheme
|
+2 for correct answer, -0.5 for incorrect answer
|
Final Answer Key Release
|
After resolution of objections
Steps to Raise Objections on SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key
Candidates who appeared in the SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 exam and find any discrepancy in the SSC CHSL Answer 2025 PDF will be able to raise objections through a structured online process. The SSC CHSL Answer Key Link will be activated on the official website of the SSC portal. Along with the SSC CHSL Answer Key Link, SSC will also activate the objection window. Check the step-by-step process below to raise objections.
- Visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in,
- On the homepage, log in using your registration ID and password.
- Now access the SSC CHSL response sheet and identify the question(s) to challenge.
- Click on “Raise Objection” and provide a valid explanation along with the reference.
- Pay the required objection fee of Rs 100 per question.
- Submit the SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025 Objection
