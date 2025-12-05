SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025 Soon: Tier 1 Provisional Response Sheet PDF @ ssc.gov.in

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in for the SSC CHSL Exam 2025 conducted between NOvember 12-30, 2025. SSC will release the response sheet for the Tier 1 exam containing the answers marked by candidates and the correct options.

The SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025 allows candidates to cross-check their responses, calculate their estimated scores and challenge the responses in case of discrepancy. After downloading the SSC Answer Key 2025 candidates must calculate their marks with the official marking scheme by allotting 2 marks to every correct answer and deducting 0.50 marks from every wrong answer.

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025

The SSC CHSL Answer Key is an important document for candidates who appeared in the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam. The answer key helps candidates to verify their responses, calculate their estimated marks and start preparing for the next phase, i.e., the Tier 2 exam, before the release of results. As per the latest updates, the expected date for the SSC CHSL 2025 answer key is in the second or third week of December 2025.