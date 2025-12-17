Which are the Most Visited Websites in India in 2025? #4 will surprise you

India has one of the biggest internet markets in the world, having hundreds of millions of active users who depend on digital platforms to search, entertain, socialise and get access to information. In 2025, the user behaviour obviously focuses on the multi-purpose and high engagement platform that fulfils the needs daily, including learning, communication, content consumption and productivity. Based on the latest traffic data from Semrush, the following websites were identified as the most popular in India, which demonstrates the interaction of Indians with the digital environment. Top 5 Most Visited Websites in India (2025) Rank Website Monthly Visits Pages per Visit Bounce Rate 1 Google.com 5.77 billion+ 5.78 33.11% 2 YouTube.com 2.67 billion+ 10.03 28.89% 3 Instagram.com 568 million+ 11.05 47.14% 4 ChatGPT.com 498 million+ 4.05 35.31% 5 Facebook.com 363 million+ 5.65 51.71%

Data Source: Semrush 1. Google.com – India’s Digital Gateway Source: doodles.google Rank: 1

In 2025, Google will still be the most visited site in India. Its monthly visits are more than 5.7 billion, which means it serves as the main portal to the internet among the Indian people. Why Google leads: Search for education, jobs, news, and services

Easy access to Gmail, Maps, Drive and Google News.

Close coordination with Android-based mobile devices. It has a rather low amount of bounces, which means that users are actively interested in using the search results and the related services. 2. YouTube.com – The Entertainment & Learning Hub Rank: 2

YouTube is the biggest video platform in India, which has over 2.6 billion visits monthly. Key reasons for high engagement: Content dominance of a language in the region.

Online education, instructions, and study of exams.

Engage with music, podcasts, vlogs and live streaming.

YouTube has 10+ pages per visit, and it is highly engaging to the user, compared to other platforms. 3. Instagram.com – Social Media Powerhouse Rank: 3

With more than 568 million monthly visits in India, Instagram is continuing its excellent performance. What drives Instagram traffic: Short-form content (Reels)

Influencer marketing and brand interaction.

Visual storytelling of the youth. Despite the fact that bounce rate is high compared to Google and YouTube, staying users are likely to view more than one page on the site. 4. ChatGPT.com – Fastest Rising AI Platform Rank: 4

ChatGPT is among the largest attractions of 2025, and it has close to 500 million visits in India, being the most frequent AI platform in the nation. Popular uses in India: Used for Learning and test preparation.

Used for Content and idea generation

Coding, career advice, and problem-solving daily.

It occupies the fifth position, indicating the fast rate of AI-based tools adoption in India. 5. Facebook.com – Still Relevant in 2025 Rank: 5

Facebook is one of the most visited websites in India, with 363 million visits monthly, despite the increased competition. Why Facebook still matters: Good coverage in rural and semi-rural India.

Used for local business promotion and community groups.

Also used for the Sharing of news and socialisation. Nevertheless, an increase in the rate of bouncing implies a change in the user interest towards newer platforms. Conclusion As we know, India has hundreds of millions of active users on the internet, and among these, the Most Visited Websites in India in 2025, such as Google, YouTube, Instagram, ChatGPT, and Facebook, demonstrate a radical change towards the use of AI in the digital experience. A combination of these websites influences the way Indians learn, communicate, work and entertain during the digital age.