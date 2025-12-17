What is a group of tigers called in English? Tigers are known to be the lone wolves of the cat world, but did you know that when they gather, they have two distinct names? India's wild tiger population has grown to more than 3,680 individuals as of late 2025, making it easier than ever to see these beautiful striped animals.

Knowing what a group of tigers is called adds a layer of mystery to your wildlife knowledge. While we usually see them patrolling their territory alone, the terms used to describe them are unique and perfectly capture their stealthy and lightning-fast nature.

What is a Group of Tigers Called in English?

In the English language, the collective noun for a group of tigers depends on the behavior or the makeup of the group. While the word group is technically correct, it lacks the flair of traditional terms of venery. According to linguistic and wildlife experts, there are two primary terms: