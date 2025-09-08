Schools Holiday (8 September)
What is the Scientific Name of a Cat?

By Harshita Singh
Sep 8, 2025, 10:55 IST

The scientific name of the cat is Felis catus, a member of the Felidae family. According to a 2025 report by the World Animal Protection, nearly 400 million domestic cats live worldwide, making them one of the most common companion animals. Learn about their classification, family members, and why scientific names matter globally.

Scientific name of a cat: People like cats because they are fun and don't need anyone else. Most people call them "cats," but scientists use a universal name for them. Knowing how scientists group them not only satisfies curiosity, but it also shows how important they are to animals. The scientific name for cats is Felis catus, and people all over the world know it. This name helps people in different places remember their local names. The American Pet Products Association, in its reports, says that there is at least one cat in more than 46 million homes in the U.S. This is more than proof of how many people all over the world like cats.  Let's find out how scientists name cats and what kind of family they are in.

What is the Scientific Name of a Cat? 

The scientific name for a cat is Felis catus. The binomial nomenclature system which this naming system is based on was created by Swedish naturalist Carl Linnaeus. "Felis" is the genus name, and "catus" is the species name. This way, scientists all over the world can use the same name instead of different names for different places. All cats, whether you call them house cats, domestic cats, or just pets, are known by the scientific name Felis catus.

Which Animals Belong to the Cat Family?

The Felidae family includes both small house cats and big wild cats. People in this family all have sharp teeth, claws that can be pulled back, and a natural instinct to hunt. Here are some famous members of the cat family:

Common Name of Cat

Scientific Name of Cat Family

Domestic Cat

Felis catus

Lion

Panthera leo

Tiger

Panthera tigris

Leopard

Panthera pardus

Cheetah

Acinonyx jubatus

Snow Leopard

Panthera uncia

Lynx

Lynx lynx

Cougar/Mountain Lion

Puma concolor

scientific name of cat family

Tigers are a part of the cat family

Why is the Scientific Name Important?

The scientific name is very important for bringing people from different languages and cultures together. Carl Linnaeus came up with the binomial system in the 1700s. It gives each type of plant or animal a two-part name: genus and species. This way, people won't get confused by local or common names of animals or any other species. It is as simple as a panther can mean different animals in different places, but Panthera pardus always means a leopard. 

Cat's scientific name, Felis catus, once again shows that it belongs to the Felidae family and connects it to other animals of the cat family. Knowing these names helps with conservation, research, and raising awareness. Cats are doing well all over the world, and the fact that they are all the same type makes it easy to know how to care for them and keep them safe for future generations.

