English Trick of the Day: Master “There, Their & They’re” in 1 Minute

There, their, and they’re—these three common homophones are a frequent source of confusion and lost marks in exams. Although they sound identical, they have distinct spellings, meanings, and uses. Mastering the difference is a quick way to boost your grammar and writing precision. This English guide offers clear explanations, practical examples, and easy memory aids to help students—especially those preparing for school exams or competitive tests—learn the proper use of there vs their vs they’re in just one minute, improving accuracy and test scores instantly.

THERE – Used for Place or Existence

Meaning:

There refers to:

A place or location



The existence of something



How to Identify:

Ask yourself:

👉 Is the sentence talking about a place?

👉 Is it saying that something exists?

If YES, use there.