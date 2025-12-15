Top 10 Black Pepper Producing States in India

India is one of the world's largest producers and exporters of black pepper, with production heavily concentrated in a few southern and north‑eastern states. Currently, Karnataka is the largest black pepper producing state, followed by Kerala and Tamil Nadu, while several of the smaller north‑eastern states are emerging contributors.

Top 10 Black Pepper Producing states of India.

The figures stated below are indicative recent annual production levels in tonnes and their relative importance based on IndiaStat data.