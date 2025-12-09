JEE Advanced 2026 Eligibility Criteria: Mandatory Points, No. of Attempts and Age Limit

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 is the gateway for admission into the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). This exam is highly competitive, and only a select few candidates who qualify through JEE (Main) are eligible to take it. To have a chance at securing a seat in an IIT, it is absolutely essential for every aspiring student to understand and meet the specific eligibility rules set by the organizing body. These rules cover various aspects, including your performance in the JEE (Main) exam, your age, and when you passed your Class 12th board examination.
This article provides a simple and clear overview of the mandatory eligibility criteria for JEE (Advanced) 2026. Meeting all these requirements is non-negotiable. We encourage you to carefully read through the five key criteria—covering JEE (Main) rank, age limit, number of attempts, Class 12th appearance, and previous IIT admissions—to ensure you are fully prepared and qualified to register for the examination. Checking your eligibility now will help you avoid any last-minute issues and focus entirely on your preparation.
JEE Advanced 2026 Eligibility Criteria Overview
All Indian Nationals and OCI/PIO (I) candidates aspiring to appear for the JEE (Advanced) 2026 must meet five mandatory criteria simultaneously. These requirements govern every aspect of eligibility, from qualifying JEE (Main) to age limits and academic performance. Candidates are strongly advised to review these comprehensive stipulations before proceeding with their application to ensure full compliance and avoid disqualification.
-
Performance in JEE (Main) 2026
-
Age Limit
-
Number of attempts
-
Appearance in Class XII (or equivalent) examination
-
Earlier admission at IITs
Performance in JEE (Main) 2026
-
JEE (Main) Requirement: Must be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (all categories) in the B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE (Main) 2026.
-
Category Shortlisting Percentages (for top 2,50,000):
-
GEN-EWS: 10%
-
OBC-NCL: 27%
-
SC: 15%
-
ST: 7.5%
-
OPEN (for all): 40.5%
-
PwD Reservation: 5% horizontal reservation is available for PwD candidates within each of the five categories.
-
Candidate Limit: The total number of candidates is capped at 2,50,000, though this number may slightly increase due to "tied" ranks/scores in any category.
-
OCI/PIO (I) Reservation: Candidates who are Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) or Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) are not eligible for any type of reservation (such as GEN-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, ST).
-
Exception: OCI/PIO (I) candidates are eligible for the OPEN-PwD (Persons with Disability) reservation.
-
Ranking Requirement: OCI/PIO (I) candidates must qualify and be placed in the common rank lists (Sl. No. 1 and/or 2 in the related table) as they cannot use other reserved categories (Sl No. 3 to 10).
JEE Advanced 2026 Age Limit
-
Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 2001.
-
Five years age relaxation is given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates.
-
SC, ST, and PwD candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1996.
JEE Advanced 2026 Number of Attempts
-
A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) maximum of two times in two consecutive years.
Appearance in Class XII (or equivalent) examination
-
First Appearance in Class XII (or equivalent): Must be in either 2025 or 2026.
-
Compulsory Subjects: Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.
-
Ineligible Candidates: Those who first appeared in Class XII (or equivalent) in 2024 or earlier.
-
Exception for 2024 Appeared Candidates (Board Result Declaration):
-
Eligible if the Class XII Board result for the academic year 2023-24 was declared on or after June 18, 2024.
-
Must meet all other eligibility criteria.
-
Withheld Results (General Definition): An appearance is counted even if a candidate's result was withheld, provided the Board declared the results for that year.
-
Ineligibility for Withheld Results (Specific Case): If the Board declared the 2023-24 result before June 18, 2024, but a particular candidate's result was withheld, that candidate is not eligible for JEE (Advanced) 2026.
Earlier admission at IITs
Eligibility for JEE (Advanced) 2026 (Regarding previous IIT admission/seat allotment):
-
NOT Eligible:
-
Candidates previously admitted to an IIT under any academic program listed in JoSAA Business Rules of 2025 (regardless of whether they continued the program or accepted the seat).
-
Candidates whose admission to an IIT was cancelled after joining the IIT.
-
Eligible:
-
Candidates admitted to a preparatory course in an IIT for the first time in 2025.
-
Candidates who were allocated an IIT seat through JoSAA 2025 but:
-
Did not report "online" / at any "reporting centre," OR
-
Withdrew before the last round of seat allotment, OR
-
Had their seat cancelled (for whatever reason) before the last round of seat allotment.
Note: In all eligible cases, candidates must also fulfill the conditions mentioned from Criterion A1 to Criterion A4.
Securing an IIT seat requires meeting all five non-negotiable JEE (Advanced) 2026 eligibility criteria: a top JEE (Main) rank, age limit adherence, maximum two attempts, proper Class 12th appearance, and no prior IIT admission. Verify these simultaneously now to ensure a valid application and focus fully on preparation. Address all logistical requirements early for a confident pursuit of an IIT education.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation