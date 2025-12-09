JEE Advanced 2026 Eligibility Criteria: Mandatory Points, No. of Attempts and Age Limit

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 is the gateway for admission into the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). This exam is highly competitive, and only a select few candidates who qualify through JEE (Main) are eligible to take it. To have a chance at securing a seat in an IIT, it is absolutely essential for every aspiring student to understand and meet the specific eligibility rules set by the organizing body. These rules cover various aspects, including your performance in the JEE (Main) exam, your age, and when you passed your Class 12th board examination.

This article provides a simple and clear overview of the mandatory eligibility criteria for JEE (Advanced) 2026. Meeting all these requirements is non-negotiable. We encourage you to carefully read through the five key criteria—covering JEE (Main) rank, age limit, number of attempts, Class 12th appearance, and previous IIT admissions—to ensure you are fully prepared and qualified to register for the examination. Checking your eligibility now will help you avoid any last-minute issues and focus entirely on your preparation.