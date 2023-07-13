CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 7 Integrals MCQs

Maths Class 12 Integrals MCQs: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is responsible for conducting the term-end board exam for class 12, which is considered among the most challenging and important exams in the country for students.

The format of the paper varies from subject to subject, but multiple choice questions are a requisite in all exams. The question paper also comprises various types of questions like short answer, long-answer and descriptive. The objective MCQs have multiple options which often confuse students, especially in the maths exam.

It’s essential to practice the MCQs thoroughly beforehand so that you don’t make mistakes in the exam. Maths is a popular subject in CBSE Class 12 but is not an easy one. MCQs for Integrals and other calculus chapters trouble students a lot.

On that note, we bring you the following questions for practice. From easy to difficult, all levels of questions are listed. You can check out the MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 7 Integrals below.

MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 7 Integrals

Question 1: ∫ 2x dx = f(x) + C, then f(x) is

(a) 2x

(b) 2xlog e 2

(c) 2x/log e 2

(d) 2x+1/x+1

Answer: (c) 2x/log e 2

Question 2: Integrate 0 ∫2 (x2+x+1) dx

(a) 15/2

(b) 20/5

(c) 20/3

(d) 3/20

Answer: (c) 20/3

Question 3: f a is such that ∫ a 0 x d x ≤ a + 4, then

(a) 0 ≤ a ≤ 4

(b) -2 ≤ a ≤ 0

(c) a ≤ -2 or a ≤ 4

(d) -2 ≤ a ≤ 4

Answer: (d) -2 ≤ a ≤ 4

Question 4:If ∫sec²(7 – 4x)dx = a tan (7 – 4x) + C, then value of a is

(a) -4

(b) -1/4

(c) 3

(d) 7

Answer: (b) -1/4

Question 4: ∫ex(logsinx + cotx)dx

(a) ex logsinx + c

(b) ex tanx + c

(c) ex cotx + c

(d) None

Answer: (a) ex logsinx + c

Question 6: If ∫dx/[(x+2)(x2+1)] = a log |1 + x2| + b tan–1x + (1/5) log |x + 2| + C, then

(a) a = -1/10, b = -2/5

(b) a = 1/10, b = -2/5

(c) a = -1/10, b = 2/5

(d) a = 1/10, b = 2/5

Answer: (c) a = -1/10, b = 2/5

Question 7:

(a) 1

(b) log e 4

(c) log 4 e

(d) 4

Answer: (b) log e 4

Question 8:

(a) 1/6

(b) 1/30

(c) -1/6

(d) -1/30

Answer: (a) 1/6

Question 9:

Answer:

Question 10:

Answer:

