World Science Day for Peace and Development is an annual event observed globally on November 10. This day highlights the critical role of science in society. It also stresses the need to involve the public in science. It is celebrated on November 10 because the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) first proclaimed it on this date in 2001. The goal is to ensure citizens are kept informed about developments in science. The day also aims to show how science can help us achieve peace and sustainable development. Its significance lies in promoting international scientific cooperation and fostering a global commitment to using science for the benefit of humanity. It is a reminder that science is a tool for building a better world. In this article, we'll take a look at the theme, history, and overall significance of World Science Day.

World Science Day: Why Is It Celebrated Annually on November 10? World Science Day for Peace and Development is celebrated annually on November 10th. This special date was chosen because the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) officially proclaimed the day in 2001. The idea came from the World Conference on Science, held in Budapest in 1999. It aims to remind everyone of the vital role science plays in our lives and in solving global problems. By marking this day, the world renews its promise to use science for the benefit of all people, helping to build peaceful and sustainable societies. It's a key date for connecting the world of science with the public. World Science Day: Theme, History and Significance The theme for World Science Day changes every year, keeping the focus current and relevant. For 2025, the theme is Trust, Transformation, and Tomorrow: The Science We Need for 2050." This theme highlights several key ideas. It calls on people to trust science as a reliable source of information, especially in a world rife with misinformation.

It stresses that science is a tool for transformation, meaning it can improve outcomes in areas like health and climate action. The theme also encourages us to think about the future and how science can help us achieve the global goals for sustainable development by the year 2050. World Science Day: History The roots of World Science Day go back to the World Conference on Science (WCS), held in Budapest, Hungary, in 1999. At this conference, scientists and policymakers realised there was a need for a stronger link between science and society. They felt the public should know more about what science achieves and how it is used. They proposed creating an annual event. Following the success of the WCS, UNESCO proclaimed November 10th as World Science Day for Peace and Development in 2001. The first celebration took place worldwide on November 10, 2002. Since then, it has grown into a global observance that brings attention to key scientific challenges and opportunities.