Brain Teaser IQ Test: Brain teasers are not necessarily simple puzzles, as they are also a mental exercise that has taken the shape of entertainment. These mind-bending challenges make us go beyond the usual and predictable and promote the idea of creative problem-solving.

There are many different types of brain teasers that can be found online, however, all of them offer different challenges that can help to sharpen your mind and improve your mental ability.

Finding the correct shadow is one such brain teaser that is currently baffling everyone.

The below picture shows a cute monkey eating a banana. What you have to find is the right silhouette that fits the picture accordingly.

This visual and attention-to-detail test is an excellent idea of a fun challenge.

Wait! As there is another challenge before you dive into this puzzle, You must solve this puzzle in 17 seconds.