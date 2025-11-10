Brain Teaser IQ Test: Brain teasers are not necessarily simple puzzles, as they are also a mental exercise that has taken the shape of entertainment. These mind-bending challenges make us go beyond the usual and predictable and promote the idea of creative problem-solving.
There are many different types of brain teasers that can be found online, however, all of them offer different challenges that can help to sharpen your mind and improve your mental ability.
Finding the correct shadow is one such brain teaser that is currently baffling everyone.
The below picture shows a cute monkey eating a banana. What you have to find is the right silhouette that fits the picture accordingly.
This visual and attention-to-detail test is an excellent idea of a fun challenge.
Wait! As there is another challenge before you dive into this puzzle, You must solve this puzzle in 17 seconds.
Can you rise to the occasion and solve this difficult brain teaser?
Set your timer and start your search. All the best!
Brain Teaser: Find the Correct Shadow in 17 Seconds
Source: Mind Your Logic
A brainteaser is a fantastic method to increase your sharpness, having a bit of fun and perhaps in the process display to your friends your ability to solve problems.
This brain teaser is the one in which you have to solve a puzzle and it will test you in terms of observation and creative thinking.
Did you solve the puzzle?
The time is running out. Hurry up!
You are forced to concentrate on the situation and think faster when you are against a time limit. This is what can make you get more accustomed to pattern recognition and logical connections.
The time is up!
Did you manage to get the answer to this brain teaser?
If you found the answer, then congratulations! Your skills and attention to detail has paid off quite well.
In case you have not figured out the answer to this difficult puzzle, don’t lose hope! You can do it. All you have to do is to scroll back up to the top and attempt this puzzle without any time limit.
This is the answer to the brain teaser.
Discover the Right Shadow- Solution
Source: Mind Your Logic
Enjoyed this brain teaser? Solve this puzzle with your family and friends and test them. These IQ Tests boost your brain.
