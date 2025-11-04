Brain teasers are a fun and challenging way to improve our thinking skills. They come in many different forms, such as solving an equation, finding a hidden object or cracking the solution.

But one popular type of brain teaser is the "spot the mistakes" challenge.

In this challenge, you are given an image with hidden errors. Your goal is to find as many of the mistakes as you can in a limited amount of time.

Spotting mistakes in images is a great way to improve your observation skills. It also requires you to use your knowledge of the world to identify what's wrong. This can help you to think more critically and creatively.

Take a look at the image below. This cozy living room scene features kids having a leisure time. The challenge? Well, there are 3 mistakes that are hidden in this scene and your challenge is to find out those hidden mistakes.