KUHS Results 2025 OUT at kuhs.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

KUHS Results: Kerala University of Health Science (KUHS) has recently released the yearly results of various UG and PG courses including MBBS, BDS, BPharm, MPharm, MPH, BAMS, BSMS, MHA and other exams. Kerala University of Health Science Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- kuhs.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their kuhs.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the KUHS results, the students need to enter their hall ticket number. KUHS Results As per the latest update, Kerala University of Health Science released the results of various UG programs. The students can check their KUHS results on the official exam portal of the University- kuhs.ac.in. Kerala University of Health Science Result 2025 Click here

Steps to Download Kerala University of Health Science Results 2025 Candidates can check their annual results for various UG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the KUHS results 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - kuhs.ac.in Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ section Step 3: Select the Course from the list and click on it. Step 4: A new window will appear click on the ‘Result’ Step 5: Enter your Reg. Number Step 6: Result will be displayed on the screen. Step 7: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference Direct Links to Download KUHS Results 2025 Check here the direct link for KUHS results for various examinations. Course Result Date Result Links Fourth Year BSc Nursing Degree Supplementary Examinations, June 2025 July 17, 2025 Click here Sixth Semester BSc Nursing Degree Special Supplementary Examinations May 2025 July 17, 2025 Click here Fifth Semester BSc Nursing Degree Regular/Supplementary Examinations May 2025 July 17, 2025 Click here First Year B Pharm Degree (S) Examinations (2010 & 2012 Scheme) June 2025 July 16, 2025 Click here Third Year Pharm D Degree Supplementary Examinations, May 2025 July 16, 2025 Click here Second Year MPT Degree Supplementary Examinations June 2025 July 15, 2025 Click here Second Year BDS Degree Supplementary Examinations, June 2025 July 14, 2025 Click here First Semester B.Pharm Degree Regular/Supplementary Examinations April 2025 (2017 & 2024 Schemes) July 11, 2025 Click here First Semester BSc Nursing Degree Regular/Supplementary Examinations April 2025 (2021 Scheme) July 11, 2025 Click here MD (Hom) Degree (2016 Scheme) Part I Regular/Supplementary Examinations, May 2025 July 10, 2025 Click here Second Professional BHMS Degree (2015 Scheme) Supplementary May 2025 July 10, 2025 Click here First Professional BAMS Degree (2012 & 2016 Scheme) Supplementary Examinations, May 2025 July 10, 2025 Click here MDS Part II Supplementary Examinations June 2025(2018 & 2021 schemes) July 08, 2025 Click here