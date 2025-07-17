Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
KUHS Results 2025 OUT at kuhs.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

KUHS Results OUT: Kerala University of Health Science (KUHS) declared the annual results of various UG and PG courses on its official website- kuhs.ac.in. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the KUHS results.

Sunil Sharma
Jul 17, 2025, 18:01 IST
Direct link to download KUHS Result 2025 PDF here.

KUHS Results: Kerala University of Health Science (KUHS) has recently released the yearly results of various UG and PG courses including MBBS, BDS, BPharm, MPharm, MPH, BAMS, BSMS, MHA and other exams. Kerala University of Health Science Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- kuhs.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their kuhs.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the KUHS results, the students need to enter their hall ticket number.

KUHS Results

As per the latest update, Kerala University of Health Science released the results of various UG programs. The students can check their KUHS results on the official exam portal of the University- kuhs.ac.in. 

Kerala University of Health Science Result 2025

Click here

Steps to Download Kerala University of Health Science Results 2025

Candidates can check their annual results for various UG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the KUHS results 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - kuhs.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ section 

Step 3: Select the Course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: A new window will appear click on the ‘Result’

Step 5: Enter your Reg. Number

Step 6: Result will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 7: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference

Direct Links to Download KUHS Results 2025

Check here the direct link for KUHS results for various examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Links

Fourth Year BSc Nursing Degree Supplementary Examinations, June 2025

 July 17, 2025

Click here

Sixth Semester BSc Nursing Degree Special Supplementary Examinations May 2025

 July 17, 2025

Click here

Fifth Semester BSc Nursing Degree Regular/Supplementary Examinations May 2025

 July 17, 2025

Click here

First Year B Pharm Degree (S) Examinations (2010 & 2012 Scheme) June 2025

 July 16, 2025

Click here

Third Year Pharm D Degree Supplementary Examinations, May 2025

 July 16, 2025

Click here
Second Year MPT Degree Supplementary Examinations June 2025

 

 July 15, 2025

Click here

Second Year BDS Degree Supplementary Examinations, June 2025

 July 14, 2025

Click here

First Semester B.Pharm Degree Regular/Supplementary Examinations April 2025 (2017 & 2024 Schemes)

 July 11, 2025

Click here

First Semester BSc Nursing Degree Regular/Supplementary Examinations April 2025 (2021 Scheme)

 July 11, 2025

Click here

MD (Hom) Degree (2016 Scheme) Part I Regular/Supplementary Examinations, May 2025

 July 10, 2025

Click here

Second Professional BHMS Degree (2015 Scheme) Supplementary May 2025

 July 10, 2025

Click here

First Professional BAMS Degree (2012 & 2016 Scheme) Supplementary Examinations, May 2025

 July 10, 2025

Click here

MDS Part II Supplementary Examinations June 2025(2018 & 2021 schemes)

 July 08, 2025

Click here

Kerala University of Health Science: Highlights

Kerala University of Health Science (KUHS) is located in Thrissur, Kerala. It was established in the year 2010. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Kannur University offers UG, PG, and diploma, programs in various specializations like Modern Medicine, Homoeopathy, and Indian Systems of Medicine like Ayurveda, Siddha, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, and other allied sciences.

Kerala University of Health Science: Highlights

University Name

Kerala University of Health Science

Established

2010

Location

Thrissur, Kerala

KUHS Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

