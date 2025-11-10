This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 10 November

Every day has a story or many stories waiting to be told. On this day, November 10, history brings us moments of ambition, invention, conflict and change. On November 10, 1775, the United States Marine Corps was founded by the Continental Congress. Later on this date in 1871, explorer Henry Morton Stanley found missionary David Livingstone in Africa and greeted him with the famous phrase, "Dr Livingstone, I presume?" And on November 10, 1903, the patent for the windscreen wiper was granted to inventor Mary Anderson, an invention we still rely on today. In this article, we'll walk through some of the most notable events that happened on November 10.
1775 – Birth of the U.S. Marine Corps
- On November 10, 1775, the Continental Congress passed a resolution to form "two Battalions of Marines" for service with the Continental Navy.
- The resolution, drafted by John Adams, created the Continental Marines during the American Revolution.
- This day is now celebrated as the official birthday of the United States Marine Corps.
1808 – Osage Tribe Cedes Missouri and Arkansas Lands
- The Osage tribe agreed to give up their lands in Missouri and Arkansas in exchange for a reservation in Oklahoma.
- This move later made them one of the wealthiest surviving Native American nations.
- The Osage were part of the Southern Sioux people who originally occupied these regions.
1865 – Henry Wirz Hanged for Murder
- On November 10, 1865, Henry Wirz, commander of the Confederate Andersonville Prison, was executed.
- He was found guilty of the murder of Union soldiers imprisoned there during the Civil War.
- Born in Switzerland, Wirz moved to the U.S. in 1849 and settled in the South before the war.
1871 – Henry Morton Stanley Meets Dr David Livingstone
- On this day, explorer Henry Morton Stanley found missionary Dr David Livingstone in Africa near Lake Tanganyika.
- He greeted him with the now-famous words, "Dr Livingstone, I presume?"
- The encounter became one of the most famous moments in the history of exploration.
1885 – First Motorcycle Test Run
- The teenage son of German inventor Gottlieb Daimler completed the first long-distance test ride on the world's first motorcycle, the "Reitwagen".
- It had a wooden frame and wheels, no suspension, and a leather drive belt.
- This run marked the beginning of modern motorcycling.
1903 – Mary Anderson Patents the Windshield Wiper
- On November 10, 1903, Mary Anderson was granted U.S. Patent No. 743,801 for her "window cleaning device".
- The invention helped remove snow, ice, and sleet from car windows.
- Although car manufacturers initially rejected it, the idea became standard in vehicles years later.
1928 – "All Quiet on the Western Front" Published
- The first instalment of Erich Maria Remarque's novel All Quiet on the Western Front appeared in a German magazine.
- The book offered a stark, realistic look at the experiences of German soldiers during World War I.
- It became one of the most powerful anti-war novels ever written.
1969 – "Sesame Street" Debuts
- On November 10, 1969, "Sesame Street" premiered on American television.
- It revolutionised children's learning through a blend of puppetry, animation, and education.
- The show became one of the most beloved and influential TV programmes in history.
1973 – Copies of "Slaughterhouse-Five" Burned
- On November 10, 1973, newspapers reported that 36 copies of Kurt Vonnegut's novel Slaughterhouse-Five were burnt in North Dakota.
- The book combined real events from World War II with science fiction.
- Despite the controversy, it remains a modern classic.
1975 – SS Edmund Fitzgerald Sinks
- The cargo ship SS Edmund Fitzgerald sank suddenly in Lake Superior on November 10, 1975.
- All 29 crew members aboard were lost.
- At 730 feet long, it was one of the largest ships on the Great Lakes and remains the worst single accident in Lake Superior's history.
1984 – Maryland's "Miracle in Miami"
- On November 10, 1984, backup quarterback Frank Reich led the University of Maryland to a shocking comeback win against Miami.
- Trailing 31–0 at halftime, Maryland won 42–40, one of the greatest comebacks in college football history.
1995 – Nigerian Activist Ken Saro-Wiwa Hanged
- On this day, Nigerian writer and environmental activist Ken Saro-Wiwa was executed along with eight others.
- They were part of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), which protested environmental damage caused by oil companies.
- His execution drew global outrage.
2001 – George W. Bush Addresses the United Nations
- On November 10, 2001, President George W. Bush spoke before the UN after the September 11 attacks.
- He called for a united international effort to combat terrorism worldwide.
- His speech marked a key moment in the early stages of the War on Terror.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on November 10?
November 10 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on November 10
- Martin Luther (1483–1546) – German theologian who began the Protestant Reformation by challenging Church practices.
- Richard Burton (1925–1984) – Welsh actor famous for Shakespearean roles and films like Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
- Tracy Morgan (Born 1968) – American comedian and actor, best known for Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock.
Notable Deaths on November 10
1938 — Mustafa Kemal Atatürk (1881-1938)
- On November 10, 1938, Atatürk, the founder and first President of the Republic of Turkey, died.
- He transformed the former Ottoman Empire into a modern, secular, and national state, implementing major reforms in education, law, language and dress.
- His death marked a moment of national mourning in Turkey, and his legacy remains profoundly influential.
1982 — Leonid Brezhnev (1906-1982)
- On November 10, 1982, Leonid Brezhnev, long-time leader of the Soviet Union (General Secretary of the Communist Party), died.
- His era (1964-1982) is often characterised by political stagnation, arms build-up and the Cold War tensions with the West.
- His passing opened the way for leadership changes and reform efforts in the Soviet bloc.
2006 — Jack Palance (1919-2006)
- On November 10, 2006, Jack Palance, the Academy Award-winning American actor known for tough-guy roles and a long career in film and television, died at age 87.
- His most memorable Oscar win was for City Slickers (1991), where he surprised many by doing one-armed push-ups during his acceptance speech.
2022 — Kevin Conroy (1955-2022)
- On November 10, 2022, Kevin Conroy, the American actor and voice actor best known as the voice of Batman in the animated franchise, passed away.
- His portrayal defined the character for generations of fans, and his death was widely mourned in animation and comic book circles.
