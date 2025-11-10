This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 10 November

Every day has a story or many stories waiting to be told. On this day, November 10, history brings us moments of ambition, invention, conflict and change. On November 10, 1775, the United States Marine Corps was founded by the Continental Congress. Later on this date in 1871, explorer Henry Morton Stanley found missionary David Livingstone in Africa and greeted him with the famous phrase, "Dr Livingstone, I presume?" And on November 10, 1903, the patent for the windscreen wiper was granted to inventor Mary Anderson, an invention we still rely on today. In this article, we'll walk through some of the most notable events that happened on November 10.

What Happened On This Day – November 10?

Here's what happened in history on November 10:

1775 – Birth of the U.S. Marine Corps