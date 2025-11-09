Capital of Bangladesh: Bangladesh is a country known for its textile industry and having the world’s longest natural beach. But do you know what is the capital of Bangladesh? Dhaka is the capital of Bangladesh. It is a vibrant megacity located on the banks of the Buriganga River. Known historically as a center of trade and culture, Dhaka serves as the political, economic, and cultural heart of Bangladesh.
As of 2025, Dhaka's population stands at approximately over 24.6 million in the metropolitan area, making it one of the largest and most densely populated urban centers globally. Its rapid growth and bustling urban life make it central to the country’s identity and development, as highlighted by the United Nations and other official statistics. Read about the capital of Bangladesh, its dense population, vibrant culture, and role as the nation’s political and economic center.
What is the Capital of Bangladesh?
Dhaka stands as the largest city and capital of Bangladesh. It functions as the core of political governance, finance, and commerce in the nation. Dhaka was formerly known as “Dacca.”
The city was declared the capital following Bangladesh's independence in 1971.
Its strategic location along major rivers supports trade and cultural exchange.
Dhaka’s expansive population growth reflects its role as the central hub for migration and economic opportunity.
With more than 24 million residents in its metropolitan area, Dhaka is among the world’s most populous cities.
The city covers approximately 300 square kilometers.
It balances traditional heritage sites with growing modern infrastructure.
Why is Dhaka so Famous?
Dhaka is famous for its rich history, cultural vibrancy, and significance as Bangladesh’s economic powerhouse. Visitors are drawn to historic landmarks such as the Lalbagh Fort and the Dhakeshwari Temple. Known as the "City of Mosques," Dhaka also thrives with bustling markets, diverse cuisine, and festivals that highlight its cultural depth.
Dhaka hosts major business centers and government offices.
It is a melting pot of traditions and contemporary urban life.
The city drives much of the country’s industrial and commercial output.
What language do they speak in Dhaka?
Bengali (Bangla) is the official and most widely spoken language in Dhaka, used in government, education, and daily life. English is prevalent in business and educational sectors, serving as a secondary language. Urdu and other minority languages also contribute to the city’s rich linguistic diversity.
Is Dhaka the most densely populated city in the world?
Dhaka ranks among the most densely populated cities globally, with a density of about 34,000 people per square kilometer within the city limits. Population growth continues at a steady pace due to high urban migration. This density challenges infrastructure and resources but also fuels its dynamic economy.
Dhaka’s population density exceeds 30,000 people per square kilometer.
The city’s urban spread covers roughly 300 square kilometers.
High population density impacts housing, traffic, and public services.
Conclusion
Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, is a city of contrasts—rich in culture and history, yet rapidly evolving amid intense urban growth. As a key political and economic center, Dhaka’s massive population and cultural diversity shape Bangladesh's national identity. Understanding this vibrant city reveals much about the challenges and opportunities facing modern urban centers in South Asia.
