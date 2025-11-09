Capital of Bangladesh: Bangladesh is a country known for its textile industry and having the world’s longest natural beach. But do you know what is the capital of Bangladesh? Dhaka is the capital of Bangladesh. It is a vibrant megacity located on the banks of the Buriganga River. Known historically as a center of trade and culture, Dhaka serves as the political, economic, and cultural heart of Bangladesh.

As of 2025, Dhaka's population stands at approximately over 24.6 million in the metropolitan area, making it one of the largest and most densely populated urban centers globally. Its rapid growth and bustling urban life make it central to the country’s identity and development, as highlighted by the United Nations and other official statistics. Read about the capital of Bangladesh, its dense population, vibrant culture, and role as the nation’s political and economic center.