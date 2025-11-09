Oldest Navies in the World: Navies have been crucial to human history, shaping trade, exploration, and warfare across the centuries. The oldest navies in the world represent the longest-standing maritime military traditions, having evolved from ancient fleets that patrolled strategic waters and enforced sovereign power.

According to official historical records, the Portuguese Navy, established in 1317, is recognized as the oldest continuously serving navy in the world. Such navies continue to hold symbolic and strategic importance in national defense and heritage worldwide. Read on to learn about the List of 6 oldest navies in the world, which nations have the world's longest-serving naval forces, fascinating origins, and lasting maritime traditions.

List of 6 Oldest Navies in the World!

The history of naval warfare is packed with stories of global expansion and innovation, marking nations’ power at sea. Naval forces have influenced trade, exploration, and defense since ancient times, and today’s navies still draw upon centuries of knowledge and technology.