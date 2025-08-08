What Is Ganga River Called In Bangladesh?

Ganga River In Bangladesh: When the Ganga River flows into Bangladesh, it gets a new name, Padma River. This change happens at the border after the river leaves India’s West Bengal state and enters the Rajshahi division of Bangladesh. Though the name changes, the river remains just as important and sacred as before. Keep reading more about river Ganga.

Where Does Ganga Become Padma?

The Ganga becomes the Padma after crossing into Bangladesh near the town of Chapainawabganj. This region lies close to the Farakka Barrage, a major water control structure in West Bengal. As soon as the river enters Bangladesh territory, it is locally and officially known as the Padma.

Journey of the Padma River

After entering Bangladesh, the Padma continues its journey toward the southeast. It flows through rich plains, supports agriculture, and eventually joins with two other large rivers — the Jamuna and the Meghna. After these merges, the waters of the Ganga finally reach the Bay of Bengal, creating a wide and powerful river system.