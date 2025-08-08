What Is Ganga River Called In Bangladesh?

Ganga River In Bangladesh: When the Ganga River flows into Bangladesh, it gets a new name, Padma River. This change happens at the border after the river leaves India’s West Bengal state and enters the Rajshahi division of Bangladesh. Though the name changes, the river remains just as important and sacred as before. Keep reading more about river Ganga.
Where Does Ganga Become Padma?
The Ganga becomes the Padma after crossing into Bangladesh near the town of Chapainawabganj. This region lies close to the Farakka Barrage, a major water control structure in West Bengal. As soon as the river enters Bangladesh territory, it is locally and officially known as the Padma.
Journey of the Padma River
After entering Bangladesh, the Padma continues its journey toward the southeast. It flows through rich plains, supports agriculture, and eventually joins with two other large rivers — the Jamuna and the Meghna. After these merges, the waters of the Ganga finally reach the Bay of Bengal, creating a wide and powerful river system.
Ganga name in different states
In Bangladesh, three mighty rivers come together the Ganga (as Padma), the Brahmaputra (called Jamuna in Bangladesh), and the Meghna. These three rivers form one of the largest river networks in the world. The land where they meet creates the Sundarbans Delta, which is not only fertile but also home to rare wildlife like the Royal Bengal Tiger.
Ganga to Padma Route
If you follow the river on a map, you’ll see that the Ganga starts in the Himalayas, flows through northern India (Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal), and then enters Bangladesh. There, it becomes the Padma, meets the Jamuna and Meghna, and together they drain into the Bay of Bengal. This journey across two countries supports millions of lives through water, farming, and fishing.
Why Is It Called the Padma?
The name “Padma” comes from Sanskrit and means “lotus,” which is a sacred and peaceful symbol in both Hinduism and Buddhism. While India calls the river Ganga and sees it as a goddess, the name Padma in Bangladesh carries its own deep cultural and spiritual respect. The river is still seen as a gift of nature and worshipped by many.
