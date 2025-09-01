Vande Bharat Trains: Full List with Timings, Routes and Stops

Vande Bharat Full List: Since its launch in 2019, the Vande Bharat Express train has emerged as a representation of the nation's contemporary, effective, and cozy rail transportation. This semi-high-speed rail has improved connectivity in addition to cutting down on travel time between two locations.
There are 150 Vande Bharat Express train services running throughout the nation at the moment, 75 in each direction (UP and Down). Throughout the rail network, the Vande Bharat trains run in three coach configurations: sets of eight, sixteen, and twenty coaches.
Vande Bharat Trains: Full List with Routes
In response to increasing passenger demand, the Indian Railways is now expanding the number of coaches on the Vande Bharat trains. There are now 13 pairs of 20-coach Vande Bharat Express trains operating on different routes.
|
S. No.
|
Train No.
|
Route (From–To–Return)
|
Major Stops En Route
|
1
|
22435/22436
|
Varanasi – New Delhi – Varanasi
|
Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, New Delhi
|
2
|
22439/22440
|
New Delhi – Katra – New Delhi
|
New Delhi, Ambala, Ludhiana, Jammu Tawi, Katra
|
3
|
20901/20902
|
Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital – Mumbai Central
|
Mumbai Central, Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar
|
4
|
20833/20834
|
Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam
|
Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal, Secunderabad
|
5
|
20977/20978
|
Ajmer – Chandigarh – Ajmer
|
Ajmer, Jaipur, Alwar, Gurugram, Delhi Cantt, Chandigarh
|
6
|
20633/20634
|
Thiruvananthapuram – Kasaragod – Thiruvananthapuram
|
Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Shoranur, Thrissur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram
|
7
|
22895/22896
|
Howrah – Puri – Howrah
|
Howrah, Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Puri
|
8
|
22347/22348
|
Howrah – Patna – Howrah
|
Howrah, Durgapur, Asansol, Jamtara, Jasidih, Lakhisarai, Mokama, Patna Sahib, Patna
|
9
|
22415/22416
|
Varanasi – New Delhi – Varanasi
|
Banaras, Prayagraj, Kanpur, New Delhi
|
10
|
22477/22478
|
New Delhi – Katra – New Delhi
|
New Delhi, Ambala, Ludhiana, Jammu Tawi, Katra
|
11
|
22425/22426
|
Ayodhya Cantt – Anand Vihar Terminal – Ayodhya Cantt
|
Ayodhya, Lucknow, Kanpur, Anand Vihar
|
12
|
20707/20708
|
Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad
|
Secunderabad, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Samalkot, Visakhapatnam
|
13
|
20627/20628
|
Chennai Egmore – Nagercoil – Chennai Egmore
|
Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, Villupuram, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Nagercoil
Additional Vande Bharat Planned
The Ministry of Railways now intends to add 20 coaches to three pairs of Vande Bharat Express trains. They are as follows:
|
S. No.
|
Train No.
|
Route (From–To–Return)
|
1
|
20631/20632
|
Mangaluru Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central – Mangaluru Central
|
2
|
20701/20702
|
Secunderabad – Tirupati – Secunderabad
|
3
|
20665/20666
|
Chennai Egmore – Tirunelveli – Chennai Egmore
The Vande Bharat Express has truly changed the way India travels by offering faster, safer, and more comfortable journeys. With the introduction of 20-coach trains on popular routes and more expansions planned, Indian Railways is making sure that more passengers can enjoy this modern travel experience.
ALSO READ: Tatkal Ticket Booking 2025: Get your Ticket Booked before Agents with this New Rule
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation