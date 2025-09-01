Vande Bharat Trains: Full List with Timings, Routes and Stops

Vande Bharat Full List: Since its launch in 2019, the Vande Bharat Express train has emerged as a representation of the nation's contemporary, effective, and cozy rail transportation. This semi-high-speed rail has improved connectivity in addition to cutting down on travel time between two locations.

There are 150 Vande Bharat Express train services running throughout the nation at the moment, 75 in each direction (UP and Down). Throughout the rail network, the Vande Bharat trains run in three coach configurations: sets of eight, sixteen, and twenty coaches.

Vande Bharat Trains: Full List with Routes

In response to increasing passenger demand, the Indian Railways is now expanding the number of coaches on the Vande Bharat trains. There are now 13 pairs of 20-coach Vande Bharat Express trains operating on different routes.