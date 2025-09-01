IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Vande Bharat Trains: Full List with Timings, Routes and Stops

By Vidhee Tripathi
Sep 1, 2025, 19:55 IST

Get the complete list of Vande Bharat Express trains and their routes across India. Discover which popular routes now feature 20-coach trains and see the future plans for this modern, semi-high-speed rail network.

Vande Bharat Full List: Since its launch in 2019, the Vande Bharat Express train has emerged as a representation of the nation's contemporary, effective, and cozy rail transportation. This semi-high-speed rail has improved connectivity in addition to cutting down on travel time between two locations.

There are 150 Vande Bharat Express train services running throughout the nation at the moment, 75 in each direction (UP and Down). Throughout the rail network, the Vande Bharat trains run in three coach configurations: sets of eight, sixteen, and twenty coaches.

Vande Bharat Trains: Full List with Routes

In response to increasing passenger demand, the Indian Railways is now expanding the number of coaches on the Vande Bharat trains. There are now 13 pairs of 20-coach Vande Bharat Express trains operating on different routes.

S. No.

Train No.

Route (From–To–Return)

Major Stops En Route

1

22435/22436

Varanasi – New Delhi – Varanasi

Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, New Delhi

2

22439/22440

New Delhi – Katra – New Delhi

New Delhi, Ambala, Ludhiana, Jammu Tawi, Katra

3

20901/20902

Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital – Mumbai Central

Mumbai Central, Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar

4

20833/20834

Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal, Secunderabad

5

20977/20978

Ajmer – Chandigarh – Ajmer

Ajmer, Jaipur, Alwar, Gurugram, Delhi Cantt, Chandigarh

6

20633/20634

Thiruvananthapuram – Kasaragod – Thiruvananthapuram

Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Shoranur, Thrissur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram

7

22895/22896

Howrah – Puri – Howrah

Howrah, Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Puri

8

22347/22348

Howrah – Patna – Howrah

Howrah, Durgapur, Asansol, Jamtara, Jasidih, Lakhisarai, Mokama, Patna Sahib, Patna

9

22415/22416

Varanasi – New Delhi – Varanasi

Banaras, Prayagraj, Kanpur, New Delhi

10

22477/22478

New Delhi – Katra – New Delhi

New Delhi, Ambala, Ludhiana, Jammu Tawi, Katra

11

22425/22426

Ayodhya Cantt – Anand Vihar Terminal – Ayodhya Cantt

Ayodhya, Lucknow, Kanpur, Anand Vihar

12

20707/20708

Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad

Secunderabad, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Samalkot, Visakhapatnam

13

20627/20628

Chennai Egmore – Nagercoil – Chennai Egmore

Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, Villupuram, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Nagercoil
Additional Vande Bharat Planned

The Ministry of Railways now intends to add 20 coaches to three pairs of Vande Bharat Express trains. They are as follows:

S. No.

Train No.

Route (From–To–Return)

1

20631/20632

Mangaluru Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central – Mangaluru Central

2

20701/20702

Secunderabad – Tirupati – Secunderabad

3

20665/20666

Chennai Egmore – Tirunelveli – Chennai Egmore

The Vande Bharat Express has truly changed the way India travels by offering faster, safer, and more comfortable journeys. With the introduction of 20-coach trains on popular routes and more expansions planned, Indian Railways is making sure that more passengers can enjoy this modern travel experience. 

